Top 10 Nigerian musicians with private jets and how much they cost

Owing a private aircraft is no mean feat. This is a luxury only a few get in life. Only the affluent, among them musicians and politicians, can afford an aircraft in Nigeria. Nigerian musicians with private jets can access any part of the world without strain. They have no worries when attending shows or events in different places.

Did you know there are only a handful of Nigerian musicians with private jets in 2024? Investing in an aircraft requires a fat wallet because it is a pricey venture. Some talented artists have achieved impressive financial status, allowing them to own these luxury machines. This list only features musicians who own these pricey machines.

Overview of the Nigerian musicians with private jets

Ranking Name 1 Wizkid 2 Davido 3 P-Square 4 Don Jazzy 5 Phyno 6 DJ Cuppy 7 Tiwa Savage 8 Olamide 9 Burna Boy 10 Fireboy DML

Top Nigerian musicians with private jets in 2024

Check out the list of the top Nigerian music artists who own aeroplanes in 2024.

1. Wizkid - $40 million

Full name: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Age: 33 years (as of April 2024)

33 years (as of April 2024) Date of birth: 16 July 1990

Wizkid is a top singer and songwriter from Surulere, Ikeja. The artist keeps the details of his life quiet and is barely as flashy as other artists are, even if it is apparent that he is wealthy.

Bobrisky, a famous socialite, recently revealed the artist had acquired an aircraft but did not make a fuss about it in the media. Wizkid's private jet is valued at a staggering $40 million.

2. Davido - $62 million

Davido pictured outside and inside his aircraft. Photo: @davido (modified by author)

Full name: David Adedeji Adeleke

David Adedeji Adeleke Age: 31 years (as of April 2024)

31 years (as of April 2024) Date of birth: 21 November 1992

Davido is a talented singer, songwriter, and record producer. His music is a blend of traditional African tunes and global mainstream pop. He is one of the youngest Nigerians to own a plane.

The musician bought his jet in 2018. Davido's private jet's price remains unknown. He only revealed his plane was on its way and that he was the youngest person in Nigeria with a jet. The artist's father owns a Bombardier Global Express 6000 with an estimated price of $62 million.

3. P-Square

Peter and Paul Okoye inside their aircraft. Photo: @iamkingrudy (modified by author)

Full names: Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye

Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye Age: 42 years (as of April 2024)

42 years (as of April 2024) Date of birth: 18 November 1981

Peter and Paul Okoye are twins from Ifite Dunu, Anambra State. The two have worked together using the stage name P-Square. As a solo artist, Paul Nonso Okoye goes by Rudeboy, while his brother Peter goes by Mr. P.

The two purchased a jet in 2012 from an Arabian country. While the aircraft cost several millions of dollars, they did not reveal how much it cost them.

4. Don Jazzy

Full name: Michael Collins Ajereh

Michael Collins Ajereh Age: 41 years (as of April 2024)

41 years (as of April 2024) Date of birth: 26 November 1982

Don Jazzy is a Nigerian record producer from Umuahia and the CEO of Mavin Records. He keeps details of his assets away from the cameras. Even so, he is believed to be one of the artists with a private aircraft whose worth is yet to be established.

5. Phyno

Phyno pictured inside an aircraft and in a white tee. Photo: @phynofino (modified by author)

Full name: Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike

Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike Age: 37 years (as of April 2024)

37 years (as of April 2024) Date of birth: 9 October 1986

Phyno is a singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer from Anambra. Fans best know him for rapping in the Igbo language.

The artist has shared pictures of himself in a private aircraft and is believed to own one. However, Phyno is yet to give an official statement about its ownership. As a result, the value of Phyno's private jet remains hidden.

6. DJ Cuppy - $60 million

DJ Cuppy inside her aircraft. Photo: @cuppymusic (modified by author)

Full name: Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola Age: 31 years (as of April 2024)

31 years (as of April 2024) Date of birth: 11 November 1992

DJ Cuppy is a famous disc jockey and producer from Lagos. She is best known as business magnate Femi Otedola's daughter. She is a daddy's girl who loves pink. DJ Cuppy is known for her flashy lifestyle on social media and is often pictured travelling in her dad's aircraft worth over $60 million.

7. Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Save boarding her aircraft and sitting inside it. Photo: @tiwasavage (modified by author)

Full name: Tiwatope Savage

Tiwatope Savage Age: 44 years (as of April 2024)

44 years (as of April 2024) Date of birth: 5 February 1980

Tiwa Savage is a famous singer born in Isale Eko. She relocated to the United Kingdom when she was 11. The queen of Naija music often poses for snaps in a private jet. Tiwa Savage is yet to confirm whether she owns it.

8. Olamide - ₦2.2 billion

Olamide pictured in black and white outfits. Photo: @Olamide (modified by author)

Full name: Olamide Gbenga Adedeji

Olamide Gbenga Adedeji Age: 35 years (as of April 2024)

35 years (as of April 2024) Date of birth: 15 March 1989

Olamide is a rapper and singer from Bariga, Ikeja. He is one of the most influential African artists. His music is in Yoruba and English.

In 2018, he announced his dream of owning a private aircraft. While he has been spotted travelling in one, it is not clear whether it is Olamide's private jet.

On 5 February 2024, an X user named Femmy Vickky reported that Olamide had just bought his first private jet worth over 2.2 billion Naira.

9. Burna Boy - $2 billion

Burna Boy in pink and brown outfits. Photo: @burnaboygram (modified by author)

Full name: Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu Age: 32 years (as of April 2024)

32 years (as of April 2024) Date of birth: 2 July 1991

Burna Boy is a singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is credited alongside Wizkid for popularising Afrobeats and Afrofusion globally. On 17 December 2023, Gusto TV Africa uploaded a video reporting that the artist had purchased a new private jet. Burna Boy's private jet is allegedly worth $2 billion.

10. Fireboy DML - $100 million

Fireboy DML in black and white outfits. Photo: @fireboydml (modified by author)

Full name: Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan

Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan Age: 28 years (as of April 2024)

28 years (as of April 2024) Date of birth: 5 February 1996

Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, alias Fireboy DML, is a singer. He is signed to YBNL Nation, a record label founded by Olamide. In late 2023, news of him acquiring a private jet worth over $100 million circulated online. It remains unclear whether the jet is his.

Did Portable have a private jet?

In 2023, singer Portable shared a video showing an almost empty plane and noted that people could not afford to buy it. It was later revealed that he did not own it.

Does Wizkid have a private jet?

Yes, he does. Wizkid's private jet is valued at a staggering $40 million.

How many musicians have private jets?

Private jet owners make up less than one per cent of the world's population. It is not clear how many musicians own private jets globally.

How much is Tiwa Savage's private jet?

It is challenging to establish the cost because it remains unclear whether the customised aircraft she is pictured in is hers. The model is also yet to be verified.

How much is a private jet in Naira?

The price range for a private aircraft ranges from about 1.14 billion Naira to 2.85 trillion Naira, depending on the size and features.

How much is Burna Boy's private jet?

Burna Boy's private jet is allegedly worth $2 billion.

How much is Dangote's private jet?

Aliko Dangote paid $45.5 million for a private jet in 2009 when he celebrated his 53rd birthday. He put up his luxurious Bombardier Global Express XRS private jet for sale in January 2024.

Does Burna Boy have a private jet?

Sources indicate he owns one. Burna Boy's private jet is allegedly worth $2 billion.

Does Olamide have a private jet?

Rapper Olamide expressed his dream of owning a private jet in 2018. His dream allegedly came true recently.

There are only a few Nigerian musicians with private jets in 2024. Some have confirmed ownership, while others have not.

