33 most popular teen actors today in Hollywood and beyond

The film industry has expanded with many young actors rising. They have captured the attention of many due to their exceptional talents. These popular teen actors have inspired many kids who want to join the entertainment industry. Their remarkable performances have made them icons.

Maxwell Jenkins, Iain Armitage and Jentzen Ramirez are among the most popular teen actors. Photo: @maxwelljenkins, @iain, @jentzenramirez on Instagram (modified by author)

Teen celebrities are shining in the film industry because of their extraordinary abilities. Others are getting roles in popular movies and television shows in Hollywood. They have been on the big screen from a tender age. Their contribution to the film industry is felt and will continue to be felt for years.

Popular teen actors

Hollywood is evolving, with many teen actors bringing fresh talents to the industry. Aiden Arthur and Noah Schnapp are some of the famous teen actors in Hollywood. Below are other popular Hollywood actors who are below 20 years old.

1. Maxwell Jenkins

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Maxwell Jenkins attends the premiere of Amazon Prime's new series "Reacher" at The Grove on February 02, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Date of birth: 3 May 2005

Maxwell Jenkins is known for his role as a young Will on the Netflix original Sci-fi series Sense8. He came into the limelight for portraying Oliver in Betrayal. He has appeared in popular films such as Chicago Med, Lost in Space and A Family Man.

2. Aiden Arthur

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Aiden Arthur attends the season 2 premiere of "Chucky" at Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 05, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Date of birth: 3 May 2005

Aiden Arthur is known for popular films such as Big Time Adolescence and These Things Take Time. He started acting in 2016 when he appeared in the short film In No Sense. In 2022, he played the role of Tommy in the television series Chucky.

3. Owen Vaccaro

Actor Owen Vaccaro attends the premiere of "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" at the Chinese theatre in Hollywood on September 16, 2018. Photo: CHRIS DELMAS

Date of birth: 16 December 2005

Owen Vaccaro was born in the United States of America. He is known for the blockbuster comedies Daddy’s Home and Mother’s Day. He trained as an actor at M.Z Stageworks. Owen Vaccaro has appeared in Finding ‘Ohama, Team Marco and Arrested Development.

4. Jacob Tremblay

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Jacob Tremblay attends the "Cold Copy" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 11, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Date of birth: 5 October 2006

Jacob Tremblay is a teen star from Vancouver, Canada. He began acting in 2013 when he played the role of Blue in The Smurfs 2. He gained popularity when he performed as Jack in the 2015 Oscar-nominated film Room. His other popular films include God's Brother and My Mother's Future Husband.

5. Zackary Arthur

Zackary Arthur at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 30, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Date of birth: 12 September 2006

Zackary Arthur is among the top teenage celebrities from the United States. He started his career at the age of six, appearing in commercials. Zackary made his debut in the 2014 short film Trust Me. He is known for his notable roles in Transparent, Better Things and The American Boys. He is also a famous model.

6. Ian Chen

Ian Chen attends the community screening Of "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at CGV Cinemas Movie Theater on March 15 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Date of birth: 7 September 2006

Ian Chen was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He began acting and booking commercial gigs at the age of five. He is popularly known for his role as Evan Huang in Fresh Off the Boat. He was awarded The Best Ensemble Cast in the TV series Fresh Off the Boat.

7. Tyree Brown

Actor Tyree Brown attends NBCUniversal after party for the 72nd annual Golden Globes Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Date of birth: 9 January 2004

Tyree Brown is an American actor and producer. He is credited as a voice actor in the animated features Monsters University and Frozen. He played Jonathan in the 2020 film One Nation Under God. He was featured in print advertisements and radio posts when he was three years before he embarked on acting.

8. Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Date of birth: 3 October 2004

Noah Schnapp is a young American entrepreneur and performer. He is well known for his role as Will Byers in Stranger Things. He made his debut in 2015 in the film Bridges of Spies. His other popular films include The Peanuts Movie, The Circle and Abe.

9. Iain Armitage

Actor Iain Armitage attends Opening Night for "Sunday In The Park With George" at the Pasadena Playhouse on February 19, 2023, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Date of birth: 15 July 2008

Iain Armitage was born in Georgia, United States of America. He is known for the role of Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon. He has played outstanding roles in other films such as I’m Not Here and The Glass Castle. His father is Euan, a Tony-winning stage and screen actor. According to his Instagram profile, he is a theatre fanatic.

10. Mace Coronel

Mace Coronel at the special screening for Netflix's "That '90s Show" held at the Tudum Screening Room on January 12, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Date of birth: 10 March 2004

Mace Coronel is one of the young teenage actors from the US. He is known for his role as Jay Kelso in That 90s Show. He has appeared in The Bold and The Beautiful, Wireless and Zoe Valentine.

11. Noah Jupe

Noah Jupe on September 7, 2022, in Venice. Photo: Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho

Date of birth: 25 February 2005

Noah Jupe is among the famous teen actors from London, England. He first appeared as Charles Chandler in the TV Series Penny Dreadful 2015. He has 27 acting credits. His parents are Chris Jupe and actress Katy Cavanagh. His father, Chris Jupe, is a filmmaker. Noah Jupe is known for The Titans and That Good Night.

12. August Maturo

August Maturo attends City Year Los Angeles' Spring Break: Destination Education on May 07, 2022, in Culver City, California. Photo by Michael Kovac

Date of birth: 28 August 2007

August Maturo is best known as Auggie Matthew in the television series Girl Meets World. He started acting in 2012 when he appeared in the 2012 film Weeds. He plays Bowen Lark in 9-1-1.

13. Jentzen Ramirez

Jentzen Ramirez and Liana Ramirez participate in the 2nd Annual Toys For Tots Toy Drive held at The Industry Loft Space on November 21, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Date of birth: 8 August 2006

Jentzen is one of the teenage stars who have made a name for themselves in the film industry. His popular films include Chicken Girls, Lev Cameron and Teachers. He won a Jury Prize at the 2017 Actors Awards in LA for the Best Child Actor in The Lurking Man film. He is also a YouTuber with over 2.51 million subscribers.

14. Rohan Chand

Rohan Chand discusses "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle" with the Build Series at Build Studio on December 12, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Date of birth: 24 July 2004

Rohan Chand hails from New York City, New York, United States of America. He is known as Mowgli in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. His first role on screen was Gary in the film Jack and Jill. His other movies include Lone Survivor and Bad Words.

15. Alex R. Hibbert

Alex Hibbert attends "The Graduates" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 10, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Date of birth: 4 July 2004

Alex Hibbert is among the famous teens from the United States. He is well-recognized for films such as Moonlight, Black Panther and The Graduates. He starred as Little, the youngest version of Chiron, in the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight.

16. Miles Brown

Miles Brown attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" - arrivals at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Date of birth: 28 December 2004

Miles Brown was born in Oxnard, California, United States of America. He landed his first big break on the ABC sitcom series Grown-ish. He has played notable roles in Grownish, Mixed-ish and Tab Time. Miles Brown is also a dancer and rapper.

17. Forrest Wheeler

Forest Wheeler attends the Opening Night Of "Allegiance" at Japanese American Cultural & Community Center on February 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Date of birth: 21 March 2004

Forrest Wheeler is a child actor from California, United States of America. He is known for the films Such Good People, Chasing Life and Fresh Off the Boat. He started acting in 2013 when he played the role of Cambodian Boy in The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.

18. Roman Griffin Davis

Roman Griffin Davis attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of RLJE Films' "Silent Night" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on November 30, 2021, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Date of birth: 5 March 2007

Roman Griffin Davis is a British actor recognised for the role of Jojo in the film Jojo Rabbit. He received a Golden Globe Nomination and The Critics' Choice Award for Best Young Performer. He is the son of Ben Davis, a cinematographer. His mother is a writer-director.

19. Jackson A. Dunn

David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn and Elizabeth Banks (L-R) attend the Sony Pictures' "Brightburn" Photo Call at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on May 18, 2019. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Date of birth: 9 December 2003

Jackson A. Dunn was born in San Diego, California, United States of America. He started acting when he played Young Jessie Ernst in Killer Kids. His other notable works include Shameless and The Scent of Rain & Lightning.

20. Lincoln Melcher

Actor Lincoln Melcher attends the premiere of Disney's "Alexander and The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" at El Capitan Theatre on October 6, 2014. Photo: Robyn Beck

Date of birth: 12 December 2003

Lincoln Melcher is also one of the teenage celebrities from the US. He is well recognised for his role as Philip Parker in the film Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. He landed his first role when he appeared on Scandal.

21. Oakes Fegley

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Oakes Fegley visits Build Studio on September 10, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Date of birth: 11 November 2004

Oakes Fegley is famous for portraying Chad Thomas in The Fabelmans. He has appeared in films such as The Wat with Grandpa and The Truth About Lies. He hails from Pennsylvania, United States of America.

22. Pierce Gagnon

Date of birth: 25 July 2005

Pierce Gagnon started acting when he was four years old in the 2010 film The Crazies, where he played the role of Distraught Son. Since then, he has appeared in popular films such as One Tree Hill, Wish I Was Here and Big Thunder. He voiced Tim Templeton in The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus.

23. Nicholas Crovetti

Actor Nicholas Crovetti attends the Nights Of The Jack: An Immersive Halloween Experience (Night One) at King Gillette Ranch on October 07, 2022, in Calabasas, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 12 March 2008

Nicholas Crovetti hails from California, United States of America. He is known for Goodnight Mommy, Brothers by Blood and Big Little Lies. He was a guest star in Black-ish. His parents are Denise Crovetti and Bradley Cramp. His mother is a famous actress.

24. Sunny Suljic

Sunny Suljic attends the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards Nominees Party held at Landing Forty Two on March 29, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Kate Green

Date of birth: 10 August 2005

Sunny Suljic is known for his notable role of Sunny in North Hollywood. He began acting in 2013 in the short film, Ruined. He is known for God of War: Ragnarok, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Unspoken.

25. Aiden Flower

Actor Jeff Burrell, Leni Speidel, Aiden Flowers and Clayton Nemrow attend the 'Robin: Watch for Wishes' premiere at Cinestar on April 21, 2018, in Ingolstadt, Germany. Photo: Hannes Magerstaedt

Date of birth: 13 December 2004

Aiden Flower was born in Gulfport, Mississippi, United States of America. Aiden Flower is best known for his role as Young Klaus Mikaelson in The Originals. He has earned roles in other films like Smothered and Race To Win.

26. Jack Champion

Actor Jack Champion arrives for the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on March 6, 2023. Photo: ANGELA WEISS

Date of birth: 16 November 2004

Jack Champion, famously known for playing the character of Kevin in The Night Sitter, is also one of the best teenage actors. He has 22 acting credits since he started acting in 2015. He appeared in the 2015 episode of Evil Kin.

27. Archie James Yates

British actor Archie Yates and British actor Roman Griffin Davis from "Jojo Rabbit" arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. Photo: VALERIE MACON

Date of birth: 22 February 2009

Archie Yates is a famous child performer known for the film Home Sweet Home Alone. He was born in England. Archie Yates’ popular films include Amphibia, Jojo Rabbit and Gangsta Granny Strikes Again. He was nominated for the Best Young Actor award at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in 2020.

28. Christian Convery

Christian Convery attends "Playing With Fire" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 26, 2019, in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Date of birth: 10 November 2009

Christian Convery has made a name for himself in the filming industry at a young age. He has added 32 acting credits to his name as of 2023. He is best known for the role of Gus in Sweet Tooth television series. Other films he has appeared in include Playing with Fire and A Snake Marked.

29. Merrick Hanna

Dancer / TV Personality Merrick Hanna attends NBC's "America's Got Talent" season 12 live show at Dolby Theatre on September 12, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Date of birth: 22 March 2005

Merrick William Hanna is a dancer, aside from being an actor. He appeared in summer Shakespeare runs of Much Ado About Nothing and A Winter’s Tale.

30. Dakota Lotus

Dakota Lotus attends the World Premiere of Disney's “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" at El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Date of birth: 16 December 2004

Dakota Lotus is known for playing Cooper Wrather on Coop & Cami Ask the World. He was a musician before joining the film industry. He is from California, United States of America, and his mother is Autumn.

31. Ayden Mekus

Ayden Mekus attends the Maven's List Hosts Country Influencer VIP Night With Singer/Songwriter Caroline Jones at BOA Steakhouse event on November 4, 2022. Photo: Amy Graves

Date of birth: 2 August 2005

Aiden Mekus is an American child performer well-known for films like Mr. Strange, Friendzy Friday and The Lilac Thief. He appeared in the 2022 episode of the television series Dhar and Laura. He is also a social media influencer.

32. Hudson Yang

Actor Hudson Yang attends the "Emergency Declaration" screening at the CGV Cinemas Movie Theater on August 10, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Date of birth: 24 October 2003

Hudson Yang made his debut in 2014 when he played Henry Huang in The Sisterhood of Night film. He is the son of Jeff Yang, a writer and journalist. His famous films include Fresh Off The Boat and The Lion Guard.

33. Issac Ryan Brown

Issac Ryan Brown attends the premiere of Disney +'s Original Series "The Crossover" at Hollywood Athletic Club on April 04, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Date of birth: 12 July 2005

He was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America. His famous films include Raven's Home, The Owl House and Roman to the Rescue. He was featured as a dancer and singer on America's Got Talent when he was six.

Popular teen actors are known for their outstanding roles in various notable Hollywood movies and television shows. Some started their acting career early and have added many acting credits to their names.

