33 most popular teen actors today in Hollywood and beyond
The film industry has expanded with many young actors rising. They have captured the attention of many due to their exceptional talents. These popular teen actors have inspired many kids who want to join the entertainment industry. Their remarkable performances have made them icons.
Teen celebrities are shining in the film industry because of their extraordinary abilities. Others are getting roles in popular movies and television shows in Hollywood. They have been on the big screen from a tender age. Their contribution to the film industry is felt and will continue to be felt for years.
Popular teen actors
Hollywood is evolving, with many teen actors bringing fresh talents to the industry. Aiden Arthur and Noah Schnapp are some of the famous teen actors in Hollywood. Below are other popular Hollywood actors who are below 20 years old.
1. Maxwell Jenkins
- Date of birth: 3 May 2005
Maxwell Jenkins is known for his role as a young Will on the Netflix original Sci-fi series Sense8. He came into the limelight for portraying Oliver in Betrayal. He has appeared in popular films such as Chicago Med, Lost in Space and A Family Man.
2. Aiden Arthur
- Date of birth: 3 May 2005
Aiden Arthur is known for popular films such as Big Time Adolescence and These Things Take Time. He started acting in 2016 when he appeared in the short film In No Sense. In 2022, he played the role of Tommy in the television series Chucky.
3. Owen Vaccaro
- Date of birth: 16 December 2005
Owen Vaccaro was born in the United States of America. He is known for the blockbuster comedies Daddy’s Home and Mother’s Day. He trained as an actor at M.Z Stageworks. Owen Vaccaro has appeared in Finding ‘Ohama, Team Marco and Arrested Development.
4. Jacob Tremblay
- Date of birth: 5 October 2006
Jacob Tremblay is a teen star from Vancouver, Canada. He began acting in 2013 when he played the role of Blue in The Smurfs 2. He gained popularity when he performed as Jack in the 2015 Oscar-nominated film Room. His other popular films include God's Brother and My Mother's Future Husband.
5. Zackary Arthur
- Date of birth: 12 September 2006
Zackary Arthur is among the top teenage celebrities from the United States. He started his career at the age of six, appearing in commercials. Zackary made his debut in the 2014 short film Trust Me. He is known for his notable roles in Transparent, Better Things and The American Boys. He is also a famous model.
6. Ian Chen
- Date of birth: 7 September 2006
Ian Chen was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He began acting and booking commercial gigs at the age of five. He is popularly known for his role as Evan Huang in Fresh Off the Boat. He was awarded The Best Ensemble Cast in the TV series Fresh Off the Boat.
7. Tyree Brown
- Date of birth: 9 January 2004
Tyree Brown is an American actor and producer. He is credited as a voice actor in the animated features Monsters University and Frozen. He played Jonathan in the 2020 film One Nation Under God. He was featured in print advertisements and radio posts when he was three years before he embarked on acting.
8. Noah Schnapp
- Date of birth: 3 October 2004
Noah Schnapp is a young American entrepreneur and performer. He is well known for his role as Will Byers in Stranger Things. He made his debut in 2015 in the film Bridges of Spies. His other popular films include The Peanuts Movie, The Circle and Abe.
9. Iain Armitage
- Date of birth: 15 July 2008
Iain Armitage was born in Georgia, United States of America. He is known for the role of Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon. He has played outstanding roles in other films such as I’m Not Here and The Glass Castle. His father is Euan, a Tony-winning stage and screen actor. According to his Instagram profile, he is a theatre fanatic.
10. Mace Coronel
- Date of birth: 10 March 2004
Mace Coronel is one of the young teenage actors from the US. He is known for his role as Jay Kelso in That 90s Show. He has appeared in The Bold and The Beautiful, Wireless and Zoe Valentine.
11. Noah Jupe
- Date of birth: 25 February 2005
Noah Jupe is among the famous teen actors from London, England. He first appeared as Charles Chandler in the TV Series Penny Dreadful 2015. He has 27 acting credits. His parents are Chris Jupe and actress Katy Cavanagh. His father, Chris Jupe, is a filmmaker. Noah Jupe is known for The Titans and That Good Night.
12. August Maturo
- Date of birth: 28 August 2007
August Maturo is best known as Auggie Matthew in the television series Girl Meets World. He started acting in 2012 when he appeared in the 2012 film Weeds. He plays Bowen Lark in 9-1-1.
13. Jentzen Ramirez
- Date of birth: 8 August 2006
Jentzen is one of the teenage stars who have made a name for themselves in the film industry. His popular films include Chicken Girls, Lev Cameron and Teachers. He won a Jury Prize at the 2017 Actors Awards in LA for the Best Child Actor in The Lurking Man film. He is also a YouTuber with over 2.51 million subscribers.
14. Rohan Chand
- Date of birth: 24 July 2004
Rohan Chand hails from New York City, New York, United States of America. He is known as Mowgli in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. His first role on screen was Gary in the film Jack and Jill. His other movies include Lone Survivor and Bad Words.
15. Alex R. Hibbert
- Date of birth: 4 July 2004
Alex Hibbert is among the famous teens from the United States. He is well-recognized for films such as Moonlight, Black Panther and The Graduates. He starred as Little, the youngest version of Chiron, in the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight.
16. Miles Brown
- Date of birth: 28 December 2004
Miles Brown was born in Oxnard, California, United States of America. He landed his first big break on the ABC sitcom series Grown-ish. He has played notable roles in Grownish, Mixed-ish and Tab Time. Miles Brown is also a dancer and rapper.
17. Forrest Wheeler
- Date of birth: 21 March 2004
Forrest Wheeler is a child actor from California, United States of America. He is known for the films Such Good People, Chasing Life and Fresh Off the Boat. He started acting in 2013 when he played the role of Cambodian Boy in The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.
18. Roman Griffin Davis
- Date of birth: 5 March 2007
Roman Griffin Davis is a British actor recognised for the role of Jojo in the film Jojo Rabbit. He received a Golden Globe Nomination and The Critics' Choice Award for Best Young Performer. He is the son of Ben Davis, a cinematographer. His mother is a writer-director.
19. Jackson A. Dunn
- Date of birth: 9 December 2003
Jackson A. Dunn was born in San Diego, California, United States of America. He started acting when he played Young Jessie Ernst in Killer Kids. His other notable works include Shameless and The Scent of Rain & Lightning.
20. Lincoln Melcher
- Date of birth: 12 December 2003
Lincoln Melcher is also one of the teenage celebrities from the US. He is well recognised for his role as Philip Parker in the film Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. He landed his first role when he appeared on Scandal.
21. Oakes Fegley
- Date of birth: 11 November 2004
Oakes Fegley is famous for portraying Chad Thomas in The Fabelmans. He has appeared in films such as The Wat with Grandpa and The Truth About Lies. He hails from Pennsylvania, United States of America.
22. Pierce Gagnon
- Date of birth: 25 July 2005
Pierce Gagnon started acting when he was four years old in the 2010 film The Crazies, where he played the role of Distraught Son. Since then, he has appeared in popular films such as One Tree Hill, Wish I Was Here and Big Thunder. He voiced Tim Templeton in The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus.
23. Nicholas Crovetti
- Date of birth: 12 March 2008
Nicholas Crovetti hails from California, United States of America. He is known for Goodnight Mommy, Brothers by Blood and Big Little Lies. He was a guest star in Black-ish. His parents are Denise Crovetti and Bradley Cramp. His mother is a famous actress.
24. Sunny Suljic
- Date of birth: 10 August 2005
Sunny Suljic is known for his notable role of Sunny in North Hollywood. He began acting in 2013 in the short film, Ruined. He is known for God of War: Ragnarok, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Unspoken.
25. Aiden Flower
- Date of birth: 13 December 2004
Aiden Flower was born in Gulfport, Mississippi, United States of America. Aiden Flower is best known for his role as Young Klaus Mikaelson in The Originals. He has earned roles in other films like Smothered and Race To Win.
26. Jack Champion
- Date of birth: 16 November 2004
Jack Champion, famously known for playing the character of Kevin in The Night Sitter, is also one of the best teenage actors. He has 22 acting credits since he started acting in 2015. He appeared in the 2015 episode of Evil Kin.
27. Archie James Yates
- Date of birth: 22 February 2009
Archie Yates is a famous child performer known for the film Home Sweet Home Alone. He was born in England. Archie Yates’ popular films include Amphibia, Jojo Rabbit and Gangsta Granny Strikes Again. He was nominated for the Best Young Actor award at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in 2020.
28. Christian Convery
- Date of birth: 10 November 2009
Christian Convery has made a name for himself in the filming industry at a young age. He has added 32 acting credits to his name as of 2023. He is best known for the role of Gus in Sweet Tooth television series. Other films he has appeared in include Playing with Fire and A Snake Marked.
29. Merrick Hanna
- Date of birth: 22 March 2005
Merrick William Hanna is a dancer, aside from being an actor. He appeared in summer Shakespeare runs of Much Ado About Nothing and A Winter’s Tale.
30. Dakota Lotus
- Date of birth: 16 December 2004
Dakota Lotus is known for playing Cooper Wrather on Coop & Cami Ask the World. He was a musician before joining the film industry. He is from California, United States of America, and his mother is Autumn.
31. Ayden Mekus
- Date of birth: 2 August 2005
Aiden Mekus is an American child performer well-known for films like Mr. Strange, Friendzy Friday and The Lilac Thief. He appeared in the 2022 episode of the television series Dhar and Laura. He is also a social media influencer.
32. Hudson Yang
- Date of birth: 24 October 2003
Hudson Yang made his debut in 2014 when he played Henry Huang in The Sisterhood of Night film. He is the son of Jeff Yang, a writer and journalist. His famous films include Fresh Off The Boat and The Lion Guard.
33. Issac Ryan Brown
- Date of birth: 12 July 2005
He was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America. His famous films include Raven's Home, The Owl House and Roman to the Rescue. He was featured as a dancer and singer on America's Got Talent when he was six.
Popular teen actors are known for their outstanding roles in various notable Hollywood movies and television shows. Some started their acting career early and have added many acting credits to their names.
