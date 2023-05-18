50 famous gay actors who have cemented their place in the industry

There have been notable improvements in acceptance in the film industry. In the past, gay actors and actresses were often stigmatised. However, the tables have now turned, and the film industry is celebrating famous LGBTQ+ actors because of their immense contribution to the industry. Find out about the famous gay actors who have made it in the industry.

Famous gay actors. Photo: @mattbomer, @mrcheyennejackson, @spaceprincejulio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Hollywood industry has embraced inclusivity by ensuring that LGBTQ+ actors are afforded the same opportunities as their heterosexual counterparts. Most of these gay actors are openly accepted by their peers and fans.

List of gay actors

Check out the list of famous gay celebrities in the film industry who proudly represent the amazing LGBTQ+ community.

1. Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons attends the 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at NYU Skirball Center on May 07, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Jim is one of the openly gay actors who has won numerous awards, such as the Emmy Award, each year from 2009 to 2014. He has been featured in films such as The Big Year, Sunset Stories and Zach Braff’s Wish I Was Here.

2. BD Wong

BD Wong attends the #RightToBearArts Gala hosted by The Creative Coalition at The Madison Hotel on April 28, 2023, in Washington, DC. Photo: Brian Stukes

Source: Getty Images

BD Wong is one of the famous gay actors from the United States. He won a Tony Award for his performance as Song Liling in M. Butterfly. The actor has appeared in films such as Focus, Father of the Bride and Jurassic World.

3. Ian McKellen

Sir Ian McKellen, the winner of the Special Recognition award, attends The Pantomime Awards 2023 at the Trafalgar Theatre on April 11, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

The British actor has been twice nominated for an Oscar. He has achieved global recognition for his film roles, including X-Men, Cold Comfort Farm, Apt Pupil and Gods and Monsters.

4. Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer at the star ceremony where Carrie Fisher is honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

The American actor started acting in theatre and TV after graduating college. He came out as gay in 2012 when he thanked his husband and children at an award ceremony. He has appeared in films such as In Time, Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL and The Normal Heart.

5. Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris during the opening night curtain call for "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" on Broadway at The Ethel Barrymore Theatre on April 19, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Neil is an actor, singer, writer, producer, and television host. He has bagged numerous awards, including five Emmys and a Tony. He was also nominated for a Grammy and three SAG Awards. Neil is famous for his roles in the popular CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

6. Randy Harrison

Randy Harrison during the press preview for the Roundabout Theatre Company's National tour production of 'Cabaret' at Gibney Studios in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

Randy is one of the most famous gay actors in history. He hails from Nashua, New Hampshire, U.S. Randy is renowned for his roles in The Stickup, Bang Bang You’re Dead, and Queer As Folk TV series.

7. Luke Macfarlane

Luke Macfarlane attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+ original series "Platonic" at Regal LA Live on May 10, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Luke Macfarlane is a Canadian-American actor hailing from London, Ontario, Canada. He is best known for his roles in films such as Over There, Bros, Brothers & Sisters and Killjoys.

8. Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto attends the "Down Low" world premiere at the ZACH Theatre during the 2023 SXSW Conference And Festival on March 11, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Gary Miller

Source: Getty Images

Zachary Quinto is one of the famous American actors who are gay. He is known for his roles in Heroes, Margin Call, Star Trek, and Star Trek Into Darkness.

9. Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Ricky Martin is another openly gay actor, singer and songwriter from San Juan, Puerto Rico. He opened up about his sexuality in 2010 and married his partner, Jwan Yosef. He has been featured in The Devils and American Crime Story.

10. Noah Galvin

Noah Galvin visits The IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura Festival Village on Location at Sundance 2023 on January 20, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Photo: Corey Nickols

Source: Getty Images

Noah is among the popular gay actors in Hollywood. He revealed to his mother that he was gay when he was 14. He is recognised for his roles in The Real O’Neals, The Good Doctor and Theater Camp.

11. Keiynan Lonsdale

Keiynan Lonsdale attends the opening of the Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibition at Powerhouse Museum on November 15, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Hanna Lassen

Source: Getty Images

Keiynan is an Australian actor, dancer, and singer-songwriter. He did not previously self-identify with a specific sexuality label but described himself as gay in 2022. He has appeared in Dance Academy, The Finest Hours and The Flash.

12. Dan Amboyer

Dan Amboyer attends the premiere of Uncoupled S1, presented by Netflix at The Paris Theater on July 26, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Dan Amboyer is an American actor who publicly came out as gay on 7 October 2017. He has appeared in numerous television shows and films, including Uncoupled, Younger, Dynasty and William & Catherine: A Royal Romance.

13. Michael Barrymore

Michael Barrymore attends the Dancing On Ice 2019 photocall at the Dancing On Ice Studio, ITV Studios, Old Bovingdon Airfield on December 09, 2019, in Bovingdon, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

The British actor, comedian and television presenter was born in Bermondsey, London, in 1952. He divorced his wife, Cheryl and came out as gay live on stage. He is known for his roles in Spice World, Strike It Lucky and Bob Martin.

14. Kevin Conroy

Kevin Conroy speaks during the Batman: The Animated Series 25th Anniversary panel in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Conroy was one of the most popular gay actors in the United States. He started acting at the age of 17. He had been featured in Batman: The Killing Joke, The Raven, Batwoman and Batman and Harley Quinn. He passed away in 2022.

15. T.R. Knight

T.R. Knight attends the Los Angeles Season 2 premiere of HBO Max Original Series "The Flight Attendant" at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

The American actor first landed a role of a five-year-old named Tiny Tim in the Guthrie Theater's annual production of A Christmas Carol. Some of the shows he has been featured in are The Flight Attendant, Genius, and Grey’s Anatomy.

16. Julio Torres

Julio Torres speaks onstage at the 2019 Clusterfest on June 22, 2019, in San Francisco, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

He is an actor, former writer, executive producer and comedian from El Salvador. He was born on 11 February 1987. Some of his famous roles include Problemista, The Great North and Los Espookys.

17. Rupert Everett

Rupert Everett attends the “My Policeman” European Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on October 15, 2022, in London, England. Photo: Kate Green

Source: Getty Images

Besides being an actor, Rupert James Hector Everett is a film director and producer. Some of the popular films he has appeared in include My Best Friend's Wedding, The Happy Prince and An Ideal Husband.

18. Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends Music Will hosts the 15th Annual Benefit Honoring BabyFace, Tom Morello and Idina Menzel at The Novo on May 02, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Jesse Tyler is amongst the most famous gay actors from America. He was born on 22 October 1975 in Missoula, Montana, USA. He is known for his appearances in Modern Family and Ice Age: Collision Course.

19. Robert Gant

Actor Robert Gant visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 5, 2018, in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Gant came out as gay in 2002 and supports Services & Advocacy for LGBT Elders (SAGE). He has played several roles in shows such as 13 Reasons Why, Supergirl and Queer as Folk.

20. Sean Hayes

Sean Hayes attends the 76th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event At Sofitel, New York, on May 04, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Sean Hayes is an American comedian, actor, and producer. He is known for his roles in Will & Grace, The Cat in the Hat and The Three Stooges.

21. Cheyenne Jackson

US actor Cheyenne Jackson arrives for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on January 15, 2023. Photo: Michael TRAN

Source: Getty Images

Besides being into acting, Cheyenne is a singer who has released many studio albums and hit singles. His resume features lead roles in Broadway musicals and other stage productions. He has been featured in American Horror Story, 30 Rock and Behind the Candelabra.

22. Michael Urie

Michael Urie hosts The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gala onstage at Carnegie Hall on May 01, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Michael Urie was born in Houston, Texas in 1980, and grew up in Plano. He is known for his appearances in Ugly Betty, The Decoy Bride and Mode After Hours.

23. Brandon Flynn

Brandon Flynn attends the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

The actor hails from Florida, USA. He developed an interest in acting after participating in a Peter Pan play. Some of his most significant roles are in Hellraiser, 13 Reasons Why and Looks That Kill.

24. Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 30, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Source: Getty Images

Wilson Cruz is one of the most famous gay celebrities in the United States. He is known for starring in My So-Called Life, Star Trek: Discovery and 13 Reasons Why.

25. Chris Salvatore

Actor Chris Salvatore attends the Marco Marco: Collection Three Runway Presentation at Vibiana Cathedral on October 14, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

In addition to being an actor, Chris is also a model, singer, and songwriter. He has released two studio albums and eleven singles. He is known for starring in Eating Out: The Open Weekend and Paternity Leave.

26. Scott Evans

Actor Scott Evans attends Fred and Jason's 8th Annual "Halloweenie" Holiday Concert By The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles at Los Angeles Theatre on October 25, 2013. Photo: Rodrigo Vaz

Source: Getty Images

The actor was born in 1983. He came out as gay at 19 years. He has been featured in popular films and shows, such as Grace and Frankie, White Collar, and Almost Love.

27. Tom Lenk

Actor Tom Lenk attends the Pasadena International Film Festival opening night gala at The Westin Pasadena on February 12, 2015, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

He is a SAG award-winning actor who came out as gay in November 2008. He has starred in various films and shows, including American Horror Stories, Barb & Star, Batwoman and NCIS: Hawaii/NOLA.

28. David Burtka

Actors Neil Patrick Harris (L) and David Burtka attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Larry Busacca

Source: Getty Images

He is an American actor and chef of Polish descent. He was trained in theatre arts at William Esper Studios. Burtka is known for his acting work in films like A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas, Neil's Puppet Dreams and CSI: NY. He is the husband of Neil Patrick Harris.

29. Charlie Carver

Actor Charlie Carver arrives at the GLSEN Respect Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 19, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

The American actor was born in San Francisco, California. He came out as gay in 2016. He is known for starring in The Boys in the Band, Ratched, and The Leftovers.

30. Colton Haynes

Actor Colton Haynes attends the Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 20, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

The American actor and model was born in Wichita, Kansas, USA. He began modelling when he was 15. He is best known for his roles in Teen Wolf and Arrow.

31. Wentworth Miller

Actor Wentworth Miller attends the "Prison Break" screening and conversation at The Paley Center for Media on March 29, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

He is a British-American screenwriter and actor born in 1972. He was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor (2015) – Television Series Drama. He is known for starring in Prison Break and Underworld.

32. Sean Maher

Actor Sean Maher attends day 1 of WonderCon Anaheim 2015, held at Anaheim Convention Center on April 3, 2015, in Anaheim, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Maher was born in Pleasantville, NY in 1975. He came out as gay in 2011. He is widely known for appearing in Serenity, Firefly and Teen Titans: The Judas Contract.

33. Robin de Jesús

Actor Robin de Jesús from Netflix's 'tick, tick... BOOM!' attends the Deadline's The Contenders Film at DGA Theater Complex on November 14, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

He hails from Norwalk, Connecticut, USA. The actor has been featured in films such as tick, tick... BOOM! , The Boys in the Band and Camp.

34. Guillermo Díaz

Actor Guillermo Diaz discusses "Scandal" at Build Studio on November 8, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

The American actor was born in the United States in 1975. He is also a film producer. Guillermo is known for his outstanding performances in Scandal, Law & Order: Organized Crime and Weeds.

35. Ben Platt

Actor/singer Ben Platt attends the Build Series to discuss his new release "Sing to Me Instead" at Build Studio on March 29, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

He is an American actor and singer. Platt is famous for starring in Dear Evan Hansen, Pitch Perfect and Senior Year. He has received numerous honours for his performances, such as Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Awards.

36. Andrew Rannells

Actor Andrew Rannells attends the Build Series to discuss his book "Too Much Is Not Enough" at Build Studio on March 12, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

The actor was born in 1978. His acting and singing capabilities have earned him several awards, such as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2012. Some of the films he has been featured in include A Simple Favor, The Prom and The Intern.

37. Lee Pace

Actor Lee Pace attends the Build Series to discuss "Driven" at Build Studio on August 15, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Lee was born in 1979. He is one of the most famous LGBTQ+ actors in Hollywood today. He has been featured in The Good Shepherd, Guardians of the Galaxy and The Fall.

38. Kevin McHale

US actor Kevin McHale arrives for the red carpet event for Disney+ original film "Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2U" in Westwood, California, on March 24, 2022. Photo: Michael TRAN

Source: Getty Images

He is an American actor, dancer and singer from the United States. He is a former member of the boy band NLT and one of its two lead vocalists. The actor is known for his performances in Glee, True Blood, and When We Rise.

39. Maulik Pancholy

Actor Maulik Pancholy attends the 11th Annual GLSEN Respect Awards at Gotham Hall on May 19, 2014, in New York City. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

Maulik hails from Dayton, Ohio, USA. He is an American actor and writer born to Indian parents. He is known for starring in 30 Rock, Weeds and 27 Dresses.

40. Ezra Miller

Actor Ezra Miller attends the photocall for the 'URBAN DECAY' stayNAKED launch event on August 20, 2019, in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

The American actor was born on 30 September 1992 in Wyckoff, New Jersey. They are known for their performances in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, We Need to Talk About Kevin, and Justice League.

41. Jonathan Groff

Actor Jonathan Groff visits SiriusXM Studios on November 22, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

The American actor was born in 1985. He has bagged several awards in the film industry, including a Grammy Award, two Tony Awards, two Drama League Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. He is known for his appearances in Mindhunter, Knock at the Cabin and Glee.

42. Andy Cohen

Actress Judith Light visits "Radio Andy" with Host Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on September 23, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Andy was born on 2 June 1968 in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. He is mostly known for his presenting work, but he has a few acting credits under his belt. Cohen has appeared in History of the World: Part II and Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

43. Max Jenkins

Actor Max Jenkins attends the 2015 Doe Fund "Sweet: New York" event at The Bowery Hotel on May 7, 2015, in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Max Jenkins was born on 3 May, 2005. The actor is best known for playing the role of Will Robinson in the Netflix series Lost in Space. He has also showcased his acting skills in films like Joe Bill and Dear Edward.

44. Matthew Wilkas

Actors Matthew Wilkas and Jack Mizrahi participate in the panel discussion titled Queer Me Out: Storytelling & Social Change hosted by W Hotel Times Square in New York City. Photo: Sean Drakes

Source: Getty Images

Matthew is an actor, writer and producer from Camden, Maine, USA. He is best known for appearing in The Mummy, Gayby and Top Five.

45. Gavin Creel

Actor Gavin Creel with an award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Hello Dolly! The 71st Annual Tony Awards took place in Radio City Music Hall. Photo: Andrew Katz

Source: Getty Images

The American actor, singer and musician was born in 1976. He played various roles in Submissions Only, The Ceiling Fan, and She Loves Me.

46. Chris Colfer

Actor Chris Colfer attends the 2021 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival Screening of "The Sixth Reel" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Chris is an American actor, writer, and singer. The actor debuted in the 2009 short film Russel Fish: The Sausage and Eggs Incident. He is the author of The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell and The Little Leftover Witch.

47. Murray Bartlett

Actor Murray Bartlett attends the Los Angeles FYC Event for the HBO Original Series "The Last Of Us" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

He is an Australian actor. His credits include Looking, Tales of the City, The Last Of Us, and The White Lotus.

48. Robin Lord Taylor

Actor Robin Lord Taylor visits Build Series to discuss 'Gotham' at Build Studio on March 7, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Desiree Navarro

Source: Getty Images

Robin is an actor and director from the United States. He is best known for starring in Gotham, Another Earth, Accepted and The Mandela Effect.

49. Lance Bass

Lance Bass, Actor, Entrepreneur, and Activist, onstage during the Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit And Cocktail in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

He is an American singer, dancer, actor, and producer of cinema and television. Lance rose to fame as the singer for the American pop boy band NSYNC. He has been featured in Tropic Thunder, Cursed and Zoolander.

50. RuPaul Charles

THE PRICE IS RIGHT; network television's #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history welcomes RuPaul to the iconic stage. Photo: Monty Brinton

Source: Getty Images

RuPaul is an American drag queen, television judge, musician, and model. The actor is known for her various roles in films and TV series such as To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, But I'm a Cheerleader, and AJ and the Queen.

A lot of famous gay actors have been around for decades, and most are no longer hiding their identities. They have achieved success in their careers and are being celebrated for their talent rather than being defined by their sexual orientation.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting piece about the most attractive female models in the world who are under 25. Many young girls admire female models with their striking poses and styles when they appear on stage.

Most models have become famous through social media pages like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Some models kick off their modelling journey while still young and eventually gain immense popularity. Who are the most outstanding models under 25?

Source: Legit.ng