50 famous gay actors who have cemented their place in the industry
There have been notable improvements in acceptance in the film industry. In the past, gay actors and actresses were often stigmatised. However, the tables have now turned, and the film industry is celebrating famous LGBTQ+ actors because of their immense contribution to the industry. Find out about the famous gay actors who have made it in the industry.
The Hollywood industry has embraced inclusivity by ensuring that LGBTQ+ actors are afforded the same opportunities as their heterosexual counterparts. Most of these gay actors are openly accepted by their peers and fans.
List of gay actors
Check out the list of famous gay celebrities in the film industry who proudly represent the amazing LGBTQ+ community.
1. Jim Parsons
Jim is one of the openly gay actors who has won numerous awards, such as the Emmy Award, each year from 2009 to 2014. He has been featured in films such as The Big Year, Sunset Stories and Zach Braff’s Wish I Was Here.
2. BD Wong
BD Wong is one of the famous gay actors from the United States. He won a Tony Award for his performance as Song Liling in M. Butterfly. The actor has appeared in films such as Focus, Father of the Bride and Jurassic World.
3. Ian McKellen
The British actor has been twice nominated for an Oscar. He has achieved global recognition for his film roles, including X-Men, Cold Comfort Farm, Apt Pupil and Gods and Monsters.
4. Matt Bomer
The American actor started acting in theatre and TV after graduating college. He came out as gay in 2012 when he thanked his husband and children at an award ceremony. He has appeared in films such as In Time, Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL and The Normal Heart.
5. Neil Patrick Harris
Neil is an actor, singer, writer, producer, and television host. He has bagged numerous awards, including five Emmys and a Tony. He was also nominated for a Grammy and three SAG Awards. Neil is famous for his roles in the popular CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother.
6. Randy Harrison
Randy is one of the most famous gay actors in history. He hails from Nashua, New Hampshire, U.S. Randy is renowned for his roles in The Stickup, Bang Bang You’re Dead, and Queer As Folk TV series.
7. Luke Macfarlane
Luke Macfarlane is a Canadian-American actor hailing from London, Ontario, Canada. He is best known for his roles in films such as Over There, Bros, Brothers & Sisters and Killjoys.
8. Zachary Quinto
Zachary Quinto is one of the famous American actors who are gay. He is known for his roles in Heroes, Margin Call, Star Trek, and Star Trek Into Darkness.
9. Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin is another openly gay actor, singer and songwriter from San Juan, Puerto Rico. He opened up about his sexuality in 2010 and married his partner, Jwan Yosef. He has been featured in The Devils and American Crime Story.
10. Noah Galvin
Noah is among the popular gay actors in Hollywood. He revealed to his mother that he was gay when he was 14. He is recognised for his roles in The Real O’Neals, The Good Doctor and Theater Camp.
11. Keiynan Lonsdale
Keiynan is an Australian actor, dancer, and singer-songwriter. He did not previously self-identify with a specific sexuality label but described himself as gay in 2022. He has appeared in Dance Academy, The Finest Hours and The Flash.
12. Dan Amboyer
Dan Amboyer is an American actor who publicly came out as gay on 7 October 2017. He has appeared in numerous television shows and films, including Uncoupled, Younger, Dynasty and William & Catherine: A Royal Romance.
13. Michael Barrymore
The British actor, comedian and television presenter was born in Bermondsey, London, in 1952. He divorced his wife, Cheryl and came out as gay live on stage. He is known for his roles in Spice World, Strike It Lucky and Bob Martin.
14. Kevin Conroy
Conroy was one of the most popular gay actors in the United States. He started acting at the age of 17. He had been featured in Batman: The Killing Joke, The Raven, Batwoman and Batman and Harley Quinn. He passed away in 2022.
15. T.R. Knight
The American actor first landed a role of a five-year-old named Tiny Tim in the Guthrie Theater's annual production of A Christmas Carol. Some of the shows he has been featured in are The Flight Attendant, Genius, and Grey’s Anatomy.
16. Julio Torres
He is an actor, former writer, executive producer and comedian from El Salvador. He was born on 11 February 1987. Some of his famous roles include Problemista, The Great North and Los Espookys.
17. Rupert Everett
Besides being an actor, Rupert James Hector Everett is a film director and producer. Some of the popular films he has appeared in include My Best Friend's Wedding, The Happy Prince and An Ideal Husband.
18. Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler is amongst the most famous gay actors from America. He was born on 22 October 1975 in Missoula, Montana, USA. He is known for his appearances in Modern Family and Ice Age: Collision Course.
19. Robert Gant
Gant came out as gay in 2002 and supports Services & Advocacy for LGBT Elders (SAGE). He has played several roles in shows such as 13 Reasons Why, Supergirl and Queer as Folk.
20. Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes is an American comedian, actor, and producer. He is known for his roles in Will & Grace, The Cat in the Hat and The Three Stooges.
21. Cheyenne Jackson
Besides being into acting, Cheyenne is a singer who has released many studio albums and hit singles. His resume features lead roles in Broadway musicals and other stage productions. He has been featured in American Horror Story, 30 Rock and Behind the Candelabra.
22. Michael Urie
Michael Urie was born in Houston, Texas in 1980, and grew up in Plano. He is known for his appearances in Ugly Betty, The Decoy Bride and Mode After Hours.
23. Brandon Flynn
The actor hails from Florida, USA. He developed an interest in acting after participating in a Peter Pan play. Some of his most significant roles are in Hellraiser, 13 Reasons Why and Looks That Kill.
24. Wilson Cruz
Wilson Cruz is one of the most famous gay celebrities in the United States. He is known for starring in My So-Called Life, Star Trek: Discovery and 13 Reasons Why.
25. Chris Salvatore
In addition to being an actor, Chris is also a model, singer, and songwriter. He has released two studio albums and eleven singles. He is known for starring in Eating Out: The Open Weekend and Paternity Leave.
26. Scott Evans
The actor was born in 1983. He came out as gay at 19 years. He has been featured in popular films and shows, such as Grace and Frankie, White Collar, and Almost Love.
27. Tom Lenk
He is a SAG award-winning actor who came out as gay in November 2008. He has starred in various films and shows, including American Horror Stories, Barb & Star, Batwoman and NCIS: Hawaii/NOLA.
28. David Burtka
He is an American actor and chef of Polish descent. He was trained in theatre arts at William Esper Studios. Burtka is known for his acting work in films like A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas, Neil's Puppet Dreams and CSI: NY. He is the husband of Neil Patrick Harris.
29. Charlie Carver
The American actor was born in San Francisco, California. He came out as gay in 2016. He is known for starring in The Boys in the Band, Ratched, and The Leftovers.
30. Colton Haynes
The American actor and model was born in Wichita, Kansas, USA. He began modelling when he was 15. He is best known for his roles in Teen Wolf and Arrow.
31. Wentworth Miller
He is a British-American screenwriter and actor born in 1972. He was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor (2015) – Television Series Drama. He is known for starring in Prison Break and Underworld.
32. Sean Maher
Maher was born in Pleasantville, NY in 1975. He came out as gay in 2011. He is widely known for appearing in Serenity, Firefly and Teen Titans: The Judas Contract.
33. Robin de Jesús
He hails from Norwalk, Connecticut, USA. The actor has been featured in films such as tick, tick... BOOM! , The Boys in the Band and Camp.
34. Guillermo Díaz
The American actor was born in the United States in 1975. He is also a film producer. Guillermo is known for his outstanding performances in Scandal, Law & Order: Organized Crime and Weeds.
35. Ben Platt
He is an American actor and singer. Platt is famous for starring in Dear Evan Hansen, Pitch Perfect and Senior Year. He has received numerous honours for his performances, such as Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Awards.
36. Andrew Rannells
The actor was born in 1978. His acting and singing capabilities have earned him several awards, such as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2012. Some of the films he has been featured in include A Simple Favor, The Prom and The Intern.
37. Lee Pace
Lee was born in 1979. He is one of the most famous LGBTQ+ actors in Hollywood today. He has been featured in The Good Shepherd, Guardians of the Galaxy and The Fall.
38. Kevin McHale
He is an American actor, dancer and singer from the United States. He is a former member of the boy band NLT and one of its two lead vocalists. The actor is known for his performances in Glee, True Blood, and When We Rise.
39. Maulik Pancholy
Maulik hails from Dayton, Ohio, USA. He is an American actor and writer born to Indian parents. He is known for starring in 30 Rock, Weeds and 27 Dresses.
40. Ezra Miller
The American actor was born on 30 September 1992 in Wyckoff, New Jersey. They are known for their performances in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, We Need to Talk About Kevin, and Justice League.
41. Jonathan Groff
The American actor was born in 1985. He has bagged several awards in the film industry, including a Grammy Award, two Tony Awards, two Drama League Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. He is known for his appearances in Mindhunter, Knock at the Cabin and Glee.
42. Andy Cohen
Andy was born on 2 June 1968 in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. He is mostly known for his presenting work, but he has a few acting credits under his belt. Cohen has appeared in History of the World: Part II and Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.
43. Max Jenkins
Max Jenkins was born on 3 May, 2005. The actor is best known for playing the role of Will Robinson in the Netflix series Lost in Space. He has also showcased his acting skills in films like Joe Bill and Dear Edward.
44. Matthew Wilkas
Matthew is an actor, writer and producer from Camden, Maine, USA. He is best known for appearing in The Mummy, Gayby and Top Five.
45. Gavin Creel
The American actor, singer and musician was born in 1976. He played various roles in Submissions Only, The Ceiling Fan, and She Loves Me.
46. Chris Colfer
Chris is an American actor, writer, and singer. The actor debuted in the 2009 short film Russel Fish: The Sausage and Eggs Incident. He is the author of The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell and The Little Leftover Witch.
47. Murray Bartlett
He is an Australian actor. His credits include Looking, Tales of the City, The Last Of Us, and The White Lotus.
48. Robin Lord Taylor
Robin is an actor and director from the United States. He is best known for starring in Gotham, Another Earth, Accepted and The Mandela Effect.
49. Lance Bass
He is an American singer, dancer, actor, and producer of cinema and television. Lance rose to fame as the singer for the American pop boy band NSYNC. He has been featured in Tropic Thunder, Cursed and Zoolander.
50. RuPaul Charles
RuPaul is an American drag queen, television judge, musician, and model. The actor is known for her various roles in films and TV series such as To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, But I'm a Cheerleader, and AJ and the Queen.
A lot of famous gay actors have been around for decades, and most are no longer hiding their identities. They have achieved success in their careers and are being celebrated for their talent rather than being defined by their sexual orientation.
