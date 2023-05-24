50 world’s hottest male celebrities everyone has a crush on

The world of attractive men is vast, and among celebrities, there is no shortage of conversation surrounding the hottest male celebrities. With their sculpted abs and captivating smiles, these men have captured the adoration of millions with their irresistible charm and impressive skills. Their good looks and talent have solidified their place as beloved figures in the entertainment industry.

World’s hottest male celebrities. Photo: Amy Sussman, Woohae Cho, Taylor Hill (modified by author)

The world has a plethora of handsome and talented male celebrities. Their charming smiles or dashing good looks allow these stars to capture the hearts of millions of people. Here is a list of the 50 hot male celebrities across the globe.

50 world’s hottest male celebrities

There are countless cute celebrity guys that have captured people'sattention over the years. Here is a close look at these men who have stolen the show with their charm.

1. Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa attends a FAST X Special New Zealand Fan Screening, hosted by Jason Momoa in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Fiona Goodall

Jason Momoa often ends up on the lists of hot male actors. He started out his career as a model, achieving success in Hawaii before stepping onto the international runway to display designer fashion. He has appeared in films such as Aquaman, Justice League and The Last Manhunt.

2. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling arrives for the Warner Brothers Pictures red carpet photocall of "Barbie" during CinemaCon 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Bridget

Ryan Gosling became a sought-after star of the romantic genre, following his performance in independent films like The Gray Man, The Place Beyond the Pines, Murder by Numbers and The Notebook.

3. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds attends the FYC panel for FX's "Welcome to Wrexham" at Television Academy in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Ryan Reynolds is a a Canadian-American actor, film producer, and businessman. He has built a career by playing an array of sardonic characters in movies like Deadpool, The Proposal and Free Guy.

4. Kim Taehyung

V of BTS attends a press conference for the BTS's Third Album Release at Lotte Hotel Seoul in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Jbtc plus

Kim Taehyung is a South Korean singer and one of the hot male celebs in the music industry. In 2013, he rose to fame when he debuted with the popular international boy band BTS, under the name V.

5. Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill attends Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Henry Cavill's interest in acting began in his early childhood when he would perform for school plays. He is known for his roles in films like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Justice League.

6. David Beckham

David Beckham attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Victor Boyko

David Beckham is an esteemed British sportsperson and a recognized name across the world. From 2000-2009, he held the prestigious position of captain of the English national team.

7. Henry Golding

Henry Golding attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Born to an English father and a Malaysian mother of Iban descent, Henry Ewan Golding is an established Malaysian TV host, actor and model. He is known for his roles in Crazy Rich Asians, Snake Eyes, The Gentlemen and Last Christmas.

8. Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd attends the Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

After graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts-West in Los Angeles, Paul entered the word of cinema. He has starred in films like the Ant-Man franchise and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

9. Chris Evans

Chris Evans attends the premiere of "Ghosted" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Christopher Robert Evans, an American actor, producer, and director, got his start in the performing arts by participating in school shows and local theatre. He is known for his involvement with the MCU.

10. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth poses in the media room with the AACTA Trailblazer Award during the 2022 AACTA Awards Presented By Foxtel Group at the Hordern in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Caroline McCredie

Chris is considered to be one of the cute male actors who is always jovial and funny. He was catapulted to stardom by playing Thor in the MCU. He has also appeared in Snow White and the Huntsman and Extraction.

11. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

When he made his debut as a leading actor, Jordan achieved success in his portrayal of Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station. He has appeared in films like Black Panther, and Creed.

12. Cheng Yi

Cheng Yi is a Chinese actor and singer. He made his television debut in Chinese television drama Beauty World. He is also recognized for his roles in Love and Redemption and Immortal Samsara.

13. Timothée Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet attends the red carpet promoting the upcoming film "Dune: Part Two" at the Warner Bros at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Greg Doherty

Chalamet launched his career on the big screen in 2014 in Jason Reitman's Men, Women & Children. He also starred in Interstellar, Call Me By Your Name and Dune, among others.

14. Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua attends the launch party for the upcoming Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight at Battersea Power Station in London, England. Photo: Hoda Davaine

In 2013, Anthony Joshua was commended for his work in boxing by being granted the MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the Queen's New Year's Honours List. He is also an actor and producer.

15. Tinie Tempah

Tinie Tempah attends Ralph's Club by Ralph Lauren, hosted by Luka Sabbat and Lucky Blue Smith at The Claridge's Hotel in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu Jr., whom most know as Tinie Tempah, is a British rapper. Some of his popular hits include Written in the Stars, Not Letting Go and Trampoline.

16. Kim Hyun-joong

South Korean actor and singer Kim Hyun-Joong attends during the press showcase for his the 3rd album 'My Sun' at Ilchi Art Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung

Kim Hyun-Joong is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor. He is a member of the boy band SS501 and has been in Korean dramas such as Boys Over Flowers and Playful Kiss.

17. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake tees off on the 17th hole during round two of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Photo: Jed Jacobsohn

In early 2002, Justin Timberlake dedicated himself to composing and recording music for his initial solo album. Later, he diversified into acting and appeared in movies such as The Social Network and Friends with Benefits.

18. Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom attends the "Elemental" screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Orlando Bloom won over the millions of fans with his portrayal of Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean. He has also made appearances in British television series such as Casualty, Midsomer Murders and Smack the Pony.

19. Ren Jialun

Jialun Ren wears a sand-color shirt, a red Puma puff jacket, outside Paul Smith, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Ren Jialun is a Chinese actor and singer. He is best known for his historical dramas The Glory of Tang Dynasty, Under The Power, and Forever and Ever.

20. Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

When Taylor was six, his family spotted his natural talent for martial arts at Fabiano's Karate School. Along with this, Taylor's fascination with acting emerged when he was seven.

21. Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe delivers a speech after receiving the Best Ligue 1 Player award during the 31th edition of the UNFP trophy ceremony, in Paris. Photo: Bertrand

Kylian Mbappé is a professional footballer. He currently plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team. He is regarded as one of the most attractive celebrity men in the sports arena.

22. Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler attends the "Plane" New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Gerard Butler chose to abandon his career in law and pursue a path in acting. He is known for his roles in 300, The Vanishing and Plane.

23. Trevor Jackson

Trevor Jackson attends the grown-ish press junket during the 2023 SCAD TVfest at Four Seasons Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Trevor Jackson is known for starring in American Crime, A Beautiful Soul, A Town Called Eureka, Juveniles, and Burning Sand. In 2017, he released his debut album Mrs. Jackson.

24. Kofi Siriboe

Kofi Siriboe attends the free theatrical screening of "Really Love" presented by Film Independent at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Kofi Siriboe is a talented actor with experience in theatre, film, and television. He is also a producer, writer, and director. He has starred in Entourage, Lincoln Heights, Straight Outta Compton, and Awkward.

25. George Clooney

George Clooney speaks onstage at the screening of Ocean's Eleven during the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

It was Clooney's cousin who first provided him with a minor role in a movie. George's big break came when he joined the cast of the television series E/R as the character, Ace.

26. Lee Min-Ho

South Korean actor Lee Min-Ho is seen at the FENDI 'Palazzo Fendi Seoul' first flagship boutique opening party at DDP in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Lee sings and models along with his acting career. Lee Min-Ho’s good looks have won him several awards. In July 2012, he was selected as the most attractive male celebrities in TV commercials for cosmetics companies.

27. Milo Ventimiglia

Picture of Milo Ventimiglia. Photo: Charles Sykes

Milo Anthony Ventimiglia is an American actor. He was nominated twice for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2017 and 2018 and also a Critic's Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2019.

28. Jared Leto

Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. Photo: Angela Weiss

Making his initial television debuts as a guest artist on Camp Wilder, Almost Home, and Rebel Highway, Leto soon began auditioning for movie roles. Eventually, he landed a part in the series, My So-Called Life. Since then he has appeared in over 40 films and TV series.

29. Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan during the The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks

Brosnan gained critical acclaim when he became the fifth actor to play James Bond, appearing in the movies GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day.

30. Mariano Di Vaio

Mariano Di Vaio poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio in Mammoth Lakes, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Mariano Di Vaio is an Italian actor, blogger and fashion designer. He is celebrated for his roles in State of Consciousness, K by Dolce & Gabbana and MMI: Charity Celebrity Bowling Tournament.

31. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. attends Sr. at FYSEE | Netflix at Red Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Downey Jr. began his acting career at the age of five with Pound. In 1992, he was recognized for his stellar performance in Chaplin by earning an Academy Award nomination and the BAFTA Award for Best Actor.

32. Milind Soman

Milind Soman is an Indian actor, supermodel, film producer, and fitness enthusiast. He is known for his performances in films such as Bajirao Mastani and Arn.

33. Nam Joo-Hyuk

Nam Joo-Hyuk attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Francois Durand

Nam Joo-Hyuk is not only a darling on the screen but also on the runway. The South Korean actor and model first debuted on television in 2014. He was part of the cast in the TV drama Surplus Princess.

34. Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan speaks onstage during the Opening Night Gala at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Shahrukh kicked off his acting career with the massively successful Deewana. He is the recipient of eight Filmfare awards for best actor. His best known for his roles in My Name Is Khan and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

35. Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder speaks during a beach clean-up with the Shiseido Blue Project and WSL PURE during the 2022 US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, California. Photo: Harmony Gerber

When he was 17, Somerhalder started to learn the art of acting in New York City. His career picked up when he was cast as an extra in a nightclub sequence in the film, Black & White.

36. Omar Borkan Al Gala

Omar Borkan Al Gala is an Iraqi model, actor, and photographer. He kicked off his career in Dubai. He then furthered his pursuits in acting and modelling in Vancouver, where he studied.

37. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan poses during his "In Conversation" at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

As a child actor, Roshan had already made his mark in the film industry in the 1980s. He stepped into the spotlight in 2000 with a starring role in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, earning him the prestigious Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and Best Male Debut.

38. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Tom's big-screen debut was a minor role in Endless Love, and he quickly demonstrated an indisputable magnetism as one of the hottest actors. He continues to demonstrate his prowess in the Mission Impossible franchise.

39. Park Hae-Jin

Park Hae-Jin during a press conference of MBC drama 'Kkondae Intern' at a cafe in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Fact

Park Hae-Jin is known for playing various characters in TV shows My Love From the Stars and Doctor Stranger. Lately, he starred in Cheese in the Trap and Man to Man.

40. Harry Styles

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Harry's musical career began in 2010 as part of One Direction. Aside from music, he is also known for his flamboyant fashion, and is the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue magazine.

41. Dylan O'Brien

Dylan O'Brien attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

In 2011, Dylan took on his first film role in the fully-improvised independent feature High Road, which was directed by Upright Citizens Brigade. Since then, he has starred in the Maze Runner series, American Assassin and Love and Monsters.

42. Shemar Moore

Shemar Moore as Daniel Hondo Harrelson. Photo: Cliff Lipson

Shema is an actor and former fashion model. He is best known for his roles in The Young and the Restless and Criminal Minds.

43. Nick Robinson

Nick Robinson attends HBO's "Native Son" screening at Guggenheim Museum in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Nick made his cinematic entrance as Joe in The Kings of Summer, which was followed by a starring role in the Universal action-packed sequel Jurassic World. One of his most recent successes was the main role in Love, Simon.

44. Bill Skarsgård

Bill Skarsgård attends the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village in Park City, Utah. Photo: Michael Kovac

Bill is multi-talented in acting, producing, directing, writing, voicing, and modelling. He is recognised for his portrayal of the dancing clown Pennywise in the blockbuster supernatural horror film It.

45. Chris Pine

Chris Pine attends the Mexico City premiere of Paramount Pictures and eOne's "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" at Cinepolis Universidad in Mexico City. Photo: Antonio Torres

Pine is one of the most talented and attractive male actors. He launched his career in films with a feature debut The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. He has also starred in Star Trek Beyond and Wonder Woman.

46. Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Artin New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Noah has had several hosting roles with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). He was the runner-up in the fourth season of South Africa's iteration of Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

47. Charlie Hunnam

Charlie Hunnam on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Photo: Nathan Congleton

When Charlie was 18, he was featured as a guest in the TV series Byker Grove. He soon became well-known in the United Kingdom due to his performance as the amorous Nathan Maloney in Queer as Folk.

48. Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Kayla Oaddams

With a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in hand, Matt relocated to New York with aspirations of pursuing a career in acting. His foray into television began with a small part in All My Children in 2000.

49. Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey attends the AMI - Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

At age seven, Jonathan launched his performing career with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He has developed a successful portfolio of both on-screen and stage work, branching out into a variety of genres.

50. Yoo Ah-In

South Korean actor Yoo Ah-In poses for photographs at the W Magazine Korea Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign 'Love Your W' at Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Yoo is one of the most handsome male celebrities from South Korea. He gained fame after appearing in the television series Sungkyunkwan Scandal. The film Punch also increased his popularity as he was cast as a lead character.

These 50 hottest male celebrities have earned their spots on this coveted list through their undeniable charm, talent, and stunning looks. Their status as sex symbols is a testament to the fact that beauty can take a person a long way.

