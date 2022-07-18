Top 10 best comedians in Nigeria: funniest people to watch

Nigerian comedy is one of the major entertainment industries in Nigeria. It has grown tremendously in recent years due to technology, becoming one of the well-paying professions. Comedians have grown from cracking jokes in village and church halls to performing on international stages. The best comedians in Nigeria are also among the richest celebrities in the country.

The best comedians in Nigeria. Photo: @igodye, @markangelcomedy, @brodashaggi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nigerian comedians have come a long way from recording jokes on CD-ROM to doing comedy online. They have harnessed the craft and are performing comedy on global stages. When you need laughter, these 10 best Nigerian comedians are the funniest to watch this year.

Top 10 best comedians in Nigeria

Nigerian comedians are some of the highest earners in the entertainment world. This is because Nigerians appreciate the talent and are ready to pay for it. Who is the best comedian in Nigeria in 2022? Check out the list below, but note that they are not arranged in any particular order.

1. Basketmouth

Basketmouth performs onstage at Mike Tyson Presents "Comedy For A Cause" Standing United Benefit Show at City National Grove of Anaheim in Anaheim, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Date of birth: 14 September 1978

14 September 1978 Age: 43 years (as of July 2022)

If you live in Nigeria, you must know about Basketmouth, the king of comedy. His real name is Bright Okpocha is among the funniest Nigerian comedian of all time.

His comedy show Basketmouth Uncensored took him to the global stage. The Lagos State-born star started his career in early 2000. Along with Mr Funny, he won the Best Standup Comedian of the Year in 2005 and 2006.

2. Alibaba

Photo: @alibabaatunyotaakpobome on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Date of birth: 24 June 1965

24 June 1965 Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

Ali Baba, whose real name is Alibaba Akporobome, is the OG of comedy in Nigeria. He is popularly known as the Grand Comedian of the Federal Republic. The Warri native is said to be the pioneer of standup comedy in Nigeria.

3. AY

Photo: @aycomedian on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 19 August 1971

19 August 1971 Age: 50 years (as of July 2022)

Richard Ayo Makun, whose stage name is AY, is one of the most creative comedians in Nigeria. His AY LIVE lines of Entertainment have made him a household name. AY is not only a standup comedian but also an actor, musician, TV host and movie director.

AY hails from Ifon in Odo State and came into the spotlight as Alibaba's personal assistant and event manager. He is famous for featuring in Merry Men and 30 Days in Atlanta.

He has won six comedian of the year awards, including Diamond Awards for Comedy, MBG Abuja Merit Awards and Teens Favorite.

4. I Go Dye

Photo: @igodye on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 4 April 1979

4 April 1979 Age: 43 years (as of 2022)

Francis Agoda, aka I Go Dye, was born in Abraka, Delta State, Nigeria. He has a great sense of humour due to his fast-mouth kind of comedy, in which he picks on his guest in the crowd. Dressed in funny coloured suites, he cracks jokes on politics, poverty and lies.

He rose to the limelight when he joined Nite of a Thousand Laugh in 2000 and performed for 10 years. He has won many awards, including African Best Comedian and the Nigeria Best Comedian Award.

Besides featuring in MTV Africa Music Awards, he has also shared big stages with great musicians such as Akon, Boyz II Men, 50-Cent and Rick Ross.

5. Bovi

Date of birth: 25 September 1979

25 September 1979 Age: 42 years (as of July 2022)

Bovi Ugboma, who goes by the stage name Bovi is known for his show Bovi: Man on Fire. In addition, he has collaborated with other great comedians from different parts of the world.

The Benin City native began his career in April 2007 and has won Most Popular Comedian in 2021. He is known for his popular word "Akpos." Bovi is also a Nollywood actor but is currently a full-time comedian.

6. Julius Agwu

Photo: @juliusagwu1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 7 April 1973

7 April 1973 Age: 49 years (as of July 2022)

Julius Agwu, who goes by the nickname Julius de Genius is a great standup comedian, actor, singer, producer and MC. He is the CEO of Reel Laif Limited, a music and movie production company and has a brand called Reel Liaf Brand.

In addition, he has produced comedy shows like Crack Ya Ribs, Laff 4 Christ's Sake and Festival of Love. He was born in Port Harcourt, where he started his career. He once ran for a gubernatorial position in his state but withdrew from the race.

As an actor, he has featured in films such as Torn (2013), A Long Night (2014) and After Count (2011). His comedy show Crack Ya Ribs makes a comeback this year after a long break.

7. Gordons

Date of birth: 4 April 1979

4 April 1979 Age: 53 years (as of 2022)

Comedian Godwin Komone, aka Gordons, is one of the best Nigerian comedians. He is a native of Delta State. He is well known for his hardcore jokes and performs with other comedians such as Basketmouth, AY and others.

His big break came in 2015 after facing many challenges in his career. He is an A-rated comedian in Nigeria and is considered one of the best in the scene. He is famous for his church jokes and Hallelujah saying between most of his lines.

He has performed on many stages, both nationally and internationally. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he used his comedy to help people get through depression through his Comedy Klinic Wards.

8. Apkororo

Date of birth: 3 October 1989

3 October 1989 Age: 32 years (as of July 2022)

Apkororo is one of the young comedians in Nigeria who has been rising fast in the comedy arena. He hails from Ilaje, Ondo State, but he was born in Warri. His career started in 2008. He participated in the National Comedy Challenge and won.

His real name is Bowoto Jephthah Oluwatiseyifumi Tanimola. He also does music part-time. He received two nominations: Nigerian Entertainment Award in 2014 and City People Entertainment Awards in 2015.

In addition, he won the Naija FM Comedy Awards in 1014 and worked with Airtel in 2015.

9. Broda Shaggi

Date of birth: 6 July 1993

6 July 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

Broda Shaggi is a Nigerian comedian whose real name is Samuel Animashaun Perry. He hails from Ishagamu in Ogun State. Who is the top Nigerian comedian on Instagram? He is one of the top Nigerian comedians on Instagram, with over 10.8 million followers.

His late father, a drama teacher, inspired his creative side when he was young. Broda Shaggi studied creative arts at the University of Lagos.

He has won two major awards in his career; The Future Awards Africa Nigeria Prize for Comedy and the City People Music Award for Comedy Act of the Year.

10. Mark Angel

Photo: @markangelcomedy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 27 May 1991

27 May 1991 Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

Mark Angel is a Nigerian comedian best known for the Mark Angel Comedy series on YouTube. He features Emmanuella Samuel, "Aunty" Success Madubuike, and many more other comedians.

The Port Harcourt native is one of the best Nigerian YouTube comedians, with over 8.3 million subscribers. He was the first Nigerian comedian to reach 1 million subscribers in 2017. He won The Future Awards Africa in 2017.

Who is the richest comedian in Nigeria?

According to Read Nigeria Network, AY is the richest comedian with a net worth of N3.2 billion.

Who is the most handsome comedian in Nigeria?

The answer varies from one person to another. After all, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Most people argue that Ali Baba is the most handsome comedian in Nigeria.

Who is the most famous Nigerian comedian?

Basketmouth is the most famous comedian in Nigeria.

Laughter is a great way to relieve stress and will never go out of fashion. The Nigerian comedy industry is one of the best in Africa, and technology has contributed to its rapid growth. Nigeria's comedy industry is a force to be reckoned with. The above list of the best comedians in Nigeria is a testament.

READ ALSO: 10 famous Nollywood film stars who hail from Anambra State

Legit.ng published an article about 10 famous Nollywood film stars who hail from Anambra State. Anambra State is known for its natural resources such as gas, oil and bauxite. The southeast Nigeria state has a lot of talent in Nollywood.

The Nollywood industry not only entertains but also educates communities. It is a great form of self-expression and creativity. Anambra has not been left out of this expression through its great talents.

Source: Legit.ng