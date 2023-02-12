Ray Emodi's biography: age, siblings, movies, is he married?

Ray Emodi is a Nigerian model, actor and media personality. He is known for his tendency to play the role of a bad boy in films. He rose to fame following his role in the movie Heaven on My Mind, where he plays the lead role alongside prolific Nollywood talents such as Ini Edo and Uche Jombo.

Photo: @rayemodi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ray Emodi revealed that he looks up to Wizkid and considers him the “biggest face in the African music industry”. He has also stated that he is a Manchester United Football Club fan. He supported France in the 2022 World Cup final and said he locked himself in his house and cried for days after his team lost to Argentina.

Profile summary

Full name Chuka Ray Emodi Gender Male Date of birth 4 September 1990 Age 32 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Enugu State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Igbo Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’4” Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 209 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Dr Okey Emodi Mother Senator Joy Emodi Marital status Single Profession Actor, model, musician, film producer Net worth $1 million Instagram @rayemodi

Ray Emodi’s biography

Chuka Ray Emodi was born and raised in Enugu State in Nigeria and comes from the Igbo tribe. His parents are the late Dr Okey Emodi and Senator Joy Emodi. He has one brother, Onyechi Nwachukwu Emodi, and two sisters, Chibogu Ilozue and Nneka Emodi-Eze. Ray is the youngest son in the family.

Dr Emodi was an educationist, economist and administrator. He passed away at the age of 77 in August 2019. Senator Joy Emodi took office in 2005 as senator of Anambra North Constituency. She was the first Igbo woman to be elected senator.

Emodi studied at Nottingham Trent University in the UK and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He later attended the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles, USA, where he graduated with a Masters of Fine Arts (Acting).

What is Ray Emodi’s age?

Photo: @rayemodi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ray Emodi is 33 years old as of February 2023. The Nigerian actor was born on 4 September 1990. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Emodi lived in Los Angeles while he was studying for his masters degree. During this time, he worked as a model before he decided to go into acting fully. He made his film debut at 23 in God’s Own Villa (2013).

Ray is also a writer and film producer. He has written three films, God’s Own Villa, Lies Hidden in the Truth, and You Don’t Say. He has won the City People Movie Award for Revelation of the Year and has been nominated thrice for the City People Movie Awards.

Further, the Nigerian star is a singer. He collaborated with Nigerian singer Ouma Ibrahim on his debut single, Night Time, which was released in 2016. He has described himself as musically eccentric, although most of his music tends to lean towards Afro-pop and Afrobeat.

Ray Emodi’s movies

The actor has been in over 90 films over his ten-year career. Below are some of his most acclaimed movies.

Shadowed Love (2023)

(2023) She is the One (2022)

(2022) Rich Guy, Poor Guy (2022)

(2022) Gigi’s Wake (2022)

(2022) Just A Sin (2021)

(2021) Entangled Guilt (2020)

(2020) Jemima the Trophy Wife (2019)

(2019) Little Miss Olivia (2022)

(2022) Lies Hidden in the Truth (2013)

(2013) Finding Happiness (2018)

What is Ray Emodi’s net worth?

The actor’s net worth is alleged to be $1 million. He makes his money primarily from his movies. He also earns money from growing music career.

Is Ray Emodi married in real life?

Ray is not married in real life. It is unclear whether he is currently dating anyone, as he prefers to keep this part of his life private. He has, however, been linked to several high-profile Nigerian actresses and musicians, including Ebube Nwagbo and Destiny Etiko. However, he has never confirmed the rumours. Emodi does not have any children.

FAQs

Who is Ray Emodi? He is a Nigerian model, musician, actor and producer. How old is Ray Emodi? The actor is 32 years old as of 2023. Who is Ray Emodi’s wife? Ray Emodi is not married and has yet to reveal whether he is dating anyone. Does Ray Emodi have children? As of 2023, he does not have any children. Who are Ray Emodi’s parents? His mother is Senator Joy Emodi, former Anambra North Constituency senator, while his father is the late Dr Okey Emodi, an economist. Who are Ray Emodi’s siblings? He has two sisters, Chibogu Ilozue and Nneka Emodi-Eze, and one brother, Onyechi Nwachukwu Emodi. Where is Ray Emodi from? The actor was born and raised in Enugu State but currently lives in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ray Emodi is a Nigerian model, musician and actor who rose to fame playing bad boy roles in Nollywood movies. The multitalented star is also the son of former Anambra North senator Joy Emodi, who he considers his role model.

READ ALSO: Linsey Donovan's biography: how did she become so wealthy?

Legit.ng recently published Linsey Donovan’s biography. Linsey Donovan is an American model, YouTuber and adult content creator. She has an estimated net worth of $7.5 million as of 2023.

Linsey Donovan is best known for appearing on the reality TV show Bling Life, where she showcased her $2 million mansion and the property she bought for her parents. She is also a zoo owner and a real estate investor with an extensive portfolio.

Source: Legit.ng