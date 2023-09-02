50 most famous A-list celebrities you have definitely heard of

A-list celebrities are the most famous and highly regarded individuals who have excelled in their professions and command a massive following globally. Here is a compilation of A-list celebrities from all over the world.

Kanye West, Shakira and Michael Jackson are among the top A-list celebs. Photo: New York Daily News, Christopher Polk, Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who are A-list celebrities? These are celebrities who have found success in various fields in the entertainment industry. Find out some of the most famous celebrities of all time who have won the hearts of many fans worldwide with their art.

Most famous A-list celebrities

Numerous A-list celebrities are making a name in various fields in different parts of the world. These are some of the popular A-list celebrities and why they are famous.

1. Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson performs in concert circa 1986. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Michael Jackson is among the famous A-list celebrity singers known for his unparalleled contributions to the music industry. His innovative music videos made him the King of Pop. His album, Thriller, continues to be the best-selling music album.

2. Angelina Jolie

Actress Angelina Jolie speaks during a news conference on the bipartisan modernized Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) in Washington, DC. Photo: Kent Nishimura

Source: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie is an accomplished actress, director, and humanitarian. She is known for her roles in films like Girl, Interrupted, Tomb Raider, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Wanted, Salt and Maleficent. She won an Academy Award for her supporting role as a patient in Girl, Interrupted.

3. Marilyn Monroe

Actress Marilyn Monroe poses for a portrait lying on the grass in Palm Springs, California. Photo: Baron

Source: Getty Images

Marilyn Monroe was one of the most popular female A-list celebrities in the 20th century. She was recognised for being freely opened up about femininity and sexuality. Marilyn Monroe showcased her comedic talent in films like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Some Like It Hot.

4. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson is among the biggest celebrities of all time in the film industry. She gained prominence with roles in movies like Lost in Translation, The Avengers series, and Marriage Story. She has received a Tony Award and a British Academy Film Award.

5. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Tom Cruise is one of the male A-list celebrities who has dominated Hollywood for years. He gained widespread recognition for movies like Top Gun and Mission Impossible franchises. The actor has received three Golden Globe Awards and is among the most popular and highest-paid mainstream actors.

6. Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo attends the premiere of "Lakota Nation vs. United States" in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo is a respected actor, director, and activist known for his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in The Avengers movie and its sequels. He is also widely recognised for his appearances in films like Zodiac, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, We Don't Live Here Anymore and All the King's Men.

7. Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth attends the Australian Premiere at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams

Source: Getty Images

Liam Hemsworth is an Australian actor best known for his role as Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games franchise. He has also appeared in movies such as The Last Song, Love and Honor, Empire State and Independence Day: Resurgence.

8. Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan poses before his "In Conversation" at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Jackie Chan is one of the A-list actors from Victoria Peak, Hong Kong. The actor garnered fame by appearing in films like Drunken Master, Rumble in the Bronx, and the Rush Hour series. He has several awards, including the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Fight in Rush Hour 2 and an Academy Honorary Award in 2016.

9. Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley performs in a concert at the Milwaukee Arena in Wisconsin. Photo: Ronald C. Modra

Source: Getty Images

Elvis Presley is one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. He is often referred to as the King of Rock and Roll. The musician is famous for producing music like Heartbreak Hotel, Hound Dog, and Jailhouse Rock. His music has sold over 500 million records worldwide, making him arguably the best-selling solo music artist of all time.

10. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey speaks on stage at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Arturo Holme

Source: Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is a media mogul, television host, actress, producer, and philanthropist. She is among the most talked about celebrities in the world and referred to as the Queen of All Media. She gained widespread fame with her long-running talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. She has been named the richest African-American of the 20th century.

11. Matt Damon

Matt Damon attends the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Matt Damon is a highly acclaimed actor, screenwriter, and producer. The Academy Award-winning actor gained fame for his roles in Good Will Hunting, The Bourne Identity and The Martian.

12. Madonna

Madonna speaks on stage at the 65th Grammy Awards in the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023.Photo: Robert Gauthier

Source: Getty Images

Widely referred to as the Queen of Pop, Madonna is a legendary musician, singer, songwriter and actress. Most of her projects have gone on to become controversial over the years. Her biggest hits include Papa Don't Preach, Like a Prayer, Vogue, and Material Girl.

13. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr attends the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: John Phillips

Source: Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. is among the world's most admired Hollywood movie stars. The actor gained widespread recognition with his performances in films like Chaplin and Iron Man. Robert was included on Time magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2008.

14. Mogan Freeman

Morgan Freeman presents on stage at the AFI Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Morgan Freeman is an actor and film narrator known for his commanding voice, gravitas, and wide range of performances. He is best known for appearing in motion pictures, including Driving Miss Daisy, Lean on Me, The Dark Knight, Glory, and Million Dollar Baby.

15. Beyoncé

Beyoncé performs on stage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Beyoncé is a talented singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer. She garnered fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of the R&B group Destiny's Child. The singer is known for her top hits, including Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It), Run the World (Girls) and If I Were a Boy.

16. Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt attends a special screening of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Chris Pratt gained immense recognition by portraying Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation TV series. He has also been featured in popular films like Everwood, The Five-Year Engagement, The Lego Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy.

17. Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan attends the "Oppenheimer" premiere at Cinema Le Grand Rex on July 11, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Christopher Nolan is a British-American film director, producer, and screenwriter. He is famous for producing films like Tenet, Interstellar, The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Prestige and Inception. His thematically strong credits have gone on to amass more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office.

18. Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co. 5th Avenue in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

The American singer-songwriter and television personality is widely recognised as the Queen of Camp. She rose to prominence with hits like I Kissed a Girl, Firework, Dark Horse and Roar. She won several awards, including the People's Choice Award for Favorite Song in Roar and the Billboard Music Award for Top Female Artist in 2014.

19. Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Julia Roberts is one of the most prominent female superstars in Hollywood. She gained widespread fame with roles in films like Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, My Best Friend's Wedding, and Steel Magnolias.

20. Leonardo DiCaprio

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes Film Festival 2023.Photo: Mondadori Portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio starred in films like What's Eating Gilbert Grape and Titanic. The actor has bagged several awards, including three Golden Globe Awards and an Academy Award.

21. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is seen on the set of the 'Joker: Folie a Deux' on March 26, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Lady Gaga is an American singer-songwriter. She debuted with The Fame album featuring hits like Just Dance, Money Honey and Starstruck. Her music has sold an estimated 170 million records worldwide to date.

22. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most popular action movie stars and is among the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He has been featured in films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Rampage, Fast Five, and The Scorpion King.

23. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is among the most famous A-list celebs in the entertainment industry. She is widely known for producing top songs like On The Floor, Dance Again, Love Don't Cost a Thing and El Anillo.

24. Kanye West

Kanye West attends the Versace Fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in New York City. Photo: New York Daily News

Source: Getty Images

Kanye West is one of the hip-hop giants from the United States of America. Some of his famous songs include Stronger, Gold Digger, Heartless and All of the Lights. He has won various awards, including the 2020 Grammy and 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

25. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous celebrities of all time from the United States. She is a media personality, socialite, businesswoman, model, and actress. She shot into the limelight in 2007 in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality TV show.

26. Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg attends the Los Angeles Premiere of LucasFilms' "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Steven Spielberg is one of the most influential and successful filmmakers. The American producer is known for his exceptional work in films such as Schindler's List, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Saving Private Ryan.

27. Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons attends the "Spoiler Alert" New York Premiere at Jack H. Skirball Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Jim Parsons is an Emmy Award-winning actor best known for portraying Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory. He has also been featured in films such as Home, Hidden Figures and The Normal Heart.

28. Al Pacino

Al Pacino attends a conversation at The 92nd Street Y, New York City, on April 19, 2023. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Al Pacino is one of the most famous A-list actors from the United States. He has won several accolades, including an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Tony Awards. Some popular films he has featured include Scarface, Dog Day Afternoon and Serpico.

29. Jessica Alba

Actress Jessica Alba speaks on stage during the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit at Atlanta Symphony Hall in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Alba is an actress and entrepreneur best known for her roles in Fantastic Four, Sin City and Honey. She rose to prominence in the early 2000s for her roles in various films and TV shows, including Dark Angel TV series and movies like Sin City and Fantastic Four.

30. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs onstage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/TAS23

Source: Getty Images

Taylor Swift is another famous A-list celebrity singer from the USA. The singer started pursuing a career in country music when she was 14 years old. Her music has sold over 200 million copies worldwide to date.

31. Salman Khan

Salman Khan attends the 22 IIFA Awards announcement on March 28, 2022, in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Source: Getty Images

The Indian actor, producer, screenwriter, and singer is arguably India's most popular box-office star. In 2004, People magazine voted him the 7th Best Looking Man in the World and the Best Looking Man in India.

32. Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro speaks onstage at the Tribeca Festival opening night reception at Tribeca Grill on June 07, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Robert De Niro is among the most popular male A-list celebrities. The actor has starred in projects like Mean Streets, Raging Bull, Goodfellas and The Godfather Part II.

33. Britney Spears

Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Britney Spears is an American singer widely referred to as the Princess of Pop. The singer has sold over 100 million records worldwide, including over 70 million in the United States. Some of her popular songs include Toxic, Gimme More and Oops!...I Did It Again.

34. Marlon Brando

Marlon Brando brooding portrait with a bruised face as motorcycle gang leader Johnny from the 1953 movie The Wild One. Photo: Screen Archives

Source: Getty Images

Marlon Brando is still considered one of the greatest actors of the 20th century. He garnered fame after appearing in films like A Streetcar Named Desire, Burn!, Julius Caesar and The Wild One.

35. Will Smith

Actor Will Smith arrives at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus' at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Will Smith is a successful rapper from the USA. He made his debut in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air TV show. Some of his awards include the Academy Award, BAFTA Award and Golden Globe Award.

36. Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan and his band are performing at the Warfield Theater in San Francisco, CA, on November 14, 1980. Photo: Larry Hulst

Source: Getty Images

The American singer and songwriter is often called one of the greatest songwriters of all time. Bob Dylan's famous songs include Blowin' in the Wind and The Times They Are a-Changin. He has sold over 125 million records globally.

37. Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore attends the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Broadcast & Cableat The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Mandy Moore is an American singer, songwriter and actress. The singer debuted in 1999 after releasing her debut single song, Candy. She is best known for her roles in films like A Walk to Remember, Tangled, and This Is Us.

38. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Ariana Grande is among the top A-list celebrity singers from the United States. The singer has 27 Guinness World Records attributed to her name. Ariana Grande's popular songs include Side to Side, Bang Bang, 7 Rings and Into You.

39. Shakira

Shakira at Billboard Latin Women In Music held at the Watsco Center on May 6, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Widely recognised as the Queen of Latin Music, Shakira is a talented Colombian singer, songwriter and dancer. She debuted following the release of her mega-chartbuster single Waka Waka in 2010.

40. Emma Watson

Emma Watson poses in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 15, 2023, in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Emma Watson is an English actress, model and activist. She is among the finest and most popular female stars of the 21st century. In 2015, she was included in Time magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

41. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp of Hollywood Vampires performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on July 12, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Roberto Ricciuti

Source: Getty Images

Johnny Depp is among the top A-list actors from the USA. He has been featured in films like Pirates of the Caribbean, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Alice in Wonderland.

42. Shah Rukh Khan

Indian Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan addressing the inauguration of the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata, India. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Popularly called the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is a successful Indian actor, film producer, and television personality. He is famous for appearing in hits like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and Veer Zaara.

43. Adele

Adele poses with the Best Pop Solo Performance Award for "Easy on Me" in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Adele is among the top English singers in the 21st century. Her famous songs include Rolling in the Deep, Someone Like You and Set Fire to the Rain. Her third studio album, 25, was the best-selling music album in 2015.

44. Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel attends the "Buddy Games 2" photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 18, 2023, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

Josh Duhamel is an American actor, model and former NFL quarterback. He is widely recognised for featuring in films like Life as We Know It, Ramona and Beezus, When in Rome and The Romantics.

45. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Justin Bieber is an A-list celebrity singer from Canada. He garnered massive success in his teenage years. His hits include Sorry, Where Are U Now, Peaches and Intentions.

46. Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock attends "The Lost City" screening at the Whitby Hotel on March 14, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Sandra Bullock is a prominent actress dubbed the 58th best movie star of all time in Empire's compilation of the top 100. In 2010, she was named by Time magazine in their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

47. Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick attends the 75th Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 18, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Anna Kendrick is a multi-talented American actress, singer and author. Her first prominent role was in the 1998 Broadway musical High Society, which earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She has also featured in films like Pitch Perfect, Up in the Air and Trolls.

48. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 06, 2023, in New York City. (Photo: Debra L Rothenberg

Source: Getty Images

The singer and songwriter won the British Breakthrough Act in 2012 and the Brit Awards for Best British Male Solo Artist. He has sold more than 150 million records in his singing career.

49. Thandiwe Newton

Thandiwe Newton attends the "God's Country" Premiere during the 48th Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France. Photo: Francois G. Durand

Source: Getty Images

Thandiwe Newton is a successful British actress. The actress has received numerous awards for her performances in films like Beloved, Mission Impossible franchise and The Laws of Attraction.

50. Ben Affleck

The Academy-Award-winning actor debuted in the mid-1990s with his performance in the Kevin Smith films Mallrats and Chasing Amy. He has bagged several awards, including an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2013 and a BAFTA Award for Best Film in Argo.

These famous A-list celebrities have attained global fame and enormous appeal across varied audiences. This list represents only a fraction of A-list celebs, as numerous other celebrities equally deserve recognition.

Legit.ng recently published another piece about the most popular B-list celebrities. These are famous people who are close to joining the A-list but are just short of it. Most of them are on the rise.

Most of the individuals on the list are versatile, and it is a matter of time before they become household names in their respective fields. Some of the big names on the list include Kit Harrington, Zoe Saldana and Anthony.

Source: Legit.ng