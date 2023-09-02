50 most famous A-list celebrities you have definitely heard of
A-list celebrities are the most famous and highly regarded individuals who have excelled in their professions and command a massive following globally. Here is a compilation of A-list celebrities from all over the world.
Who are A-list celebrities? These are celebrities who have found success in various fields in the entertainment industry. Find out some of the most famous celebrities of all time who have won the hearts of many fans worldwide with their art.
Most famous A-list celebrities
Numerous A-list celebrities are making a name in various fields in different parts of the world. These are some of the popular A-list celebrities and why they are famous.
1. Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson is among the famous A-list celebrity singers known for his unparalleled contributions to the music industry. His innovative music videos made him the King of Pop. His album, Thriller, continues to be the best-selling music album.
2. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie is an accomplished actress, director, and humanitarian. She is known for her roles in films like Girl, Interrupted, Tomb Raider, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Wanted, Salt and Maleficent. She won an Academy Award for her supporting role as a patient in Girl, Interrupted.
3. Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe was one of the most popular female A-list celebrities in the 20th century. She was recognised for being freely opened up about femininity and sexuality. Marilyn Monroe showcased her comedic talent in films like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Some Like It Hot.
4. Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson is among the biggest celebrities of all time in the film industry. She gained prominence with roles in movies like Lost in Translation, The Avengers series, and Marriage Story. She has received a Tony Award and a British Academy Film Award.
5. Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise is one of the male A-list celebrities who has dominated Hollywood for years. He gained widespread recognition for movies like Top Gun and Mission Impossible franchises. The actor has received three Golden Globe Awards and is among the most popular and highest-paid mainstream actors.
6. Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo is a respected actor, director, and activist known for his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in The Avengers movie and its sequels. He is also widely recognised for his appearances in films like Zodiac, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, We Don't Live Here Anymore and All the King's Men.
7. Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth is an Australian actor best known for his role as Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games franchise. He has also appeared in movies such as The Last Song, Love and Honor, Empire State and Independence Day: Resurgence.
8. Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan is one of the A-list actors from Victoria Peak, Hong Kong. The actor garnered fame by appearing in films like Drunken Master, Rumble in the Bronx, and the Rush Hour series. He has several awards, including the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Fight in Rush Hour 2 and an Academy Honorary Award in 2016.
9. Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley is one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. He is often referred to as the King of Rock and Roll. The musician is famous for producing music like Heartbreak Hotel, Hound Dog, and Jailhouse Rock. His music has sold over 500 million records worldwide, making him arguably the best-selling solo music artist of all time.
10. Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey is a media mogul, television host, actress, producer, and philanthropist. She is among the most talked about celebrities in the world and referred to as the Queen of All Media. She gained widespread fame with her long-running talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. She has been named the richest African-American of the 20th century.
11. Matt Damon
Matt Damon is a highly acclaimed actor, screenwriter, and producer. The Academy Award-winning actor gained fame for his roles in Good Will Hunting, The Bourne Identity and The Martian.
12. Madonna
Widely referred to as the Queen of Pop, Madonna is a legendary musician, singer, songwriter and actress. Most of her projects have gone on to become controversial over the years. Her biggest hits include Papa Don't Preach, Like a Prayer, Vogue, and Material Girl.
13. Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. is among the world's most admired Hollywood movie stars. The actor gained widespread recognition with his performances in films like Chaplin and Iron Man. Robert was included on Time magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2008.
14. Mogan Freeman
Morgan Freeman is an actor and film narrator known for his commanding voice, gravitas, and wide range of performances. He is best known for appearing in motion pictures, including Driving Miss Daisy, Lean on Me, The Dark Knight, Glory, and Million Dollar Baby.
15. Beyoncé
Beyoncé is a talented singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer. She garnered fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of the R&B group Destiny's Child. The singer is known for her top hits, including Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It), Run the World (Girls) and If I Were a Boy.
16. Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt gained immense recognition by portraying Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation TV series. He has also been featured in popular films like Everwood, The Five-Year Engagement, The Lego Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy.
17. Christopher Nolan
Christopher Nolan is a British-American film director, producer, and screenwriter. He is famous for producing films like Tenet, Interstellar, The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Prestige and Inception. His thematically strong credits have gone on to amass more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office.
18. Katy Perry
The American singer-songwriter and television personality is widely recognised as the Queen of Camp. She rose to prominence with hits like I Kissed a Girl, Firework, Dark Horse and Roar. She won several awards, including the People's Choice Award for Favorite Song in Roar and the Billboard Music Award for Top Female Artist in 2014.
19. Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts is one of the most prominent female superstars in Hollywood. She gained widespread fame with roles in films like Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, My Best Friend's Wedding, and Steel Magnolias.
20. Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio starred in films like What's Eating Gilbert Grape and Titanic. The actor has bagged several awards, including three Golden Globe Awards and an Academy Award.
21. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga is an American singer-songwriter. She debuted with The Fame album featuring hits like Just Dance, Money Honey and Starstruck. Her music has sold an estimated 170 million records worldwide to date.
22. Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most popular action movie stars and is among the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He has been featured in films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Rampage, Fast Five, and The Scorpion King.
23. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is among the most famous A-list celebs in the entertainment industry. She is widely known for producing top songs like On The Floor, Dance Again, Love Don't Cost a Thing and El Anillo.
24. Kanye West
Kanye West is one of the hip-hop giants from the United States of America. Some of his famous songs include Stronger, Gold Digger, Heartless and All of the Lights. He has won various awards, including the 2020 Grammy and 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
25. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous celebrities of all time from the United States. She is a media personality, socialite, businesswoman, model, and actress. She shot into the limelight in 2007 in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality TV show.
26. Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg is one of the most influential and successful filmmakers. The American producer is known for his exceptional work in films such as Schindler's List, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Saving Private Ryan.
27. Jim Parsons
Jim Parsons is an Emmy Award-winning actor best known for portraying Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory. He has also been featured in films such as Home, Hidden Figures and The Normal Heart.
28. Al Pacino
Al Pacino is one of the most famous A-list actors from the United States. He has won several accolades, including an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Tony Awards. Some popular films he has featured include Scarface, Dog Day Afternoon and Serpico.
29. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba is an actress and entrepreneur best known for her roles in Fantastic Four, Sin City and Honey. She rose to prominence in the early 2000s for her roles in various films and TV shows, including Dark Angel TV series and movies like Sin City and Fantastic Four.
30. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is another famous A-list celebrity singer from the USA. The singer started pursuing a career in country music when she was 14 years old. Her music has sold over 200 million copies worldwide to date.
31. Salman Khan
The Indian actor, producer, screenwriter, and singer is arguably India's most popular box-office star. In 2004, People magazine voted him the 7th Best Looking Man in the World and the Best Looking Man in India.
32. Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro is among the most popular male A-list celebrities. The actor has starred in projects like Mean Streets, Raging Bull, Goodfellas and The Godfather Part II.
33. Britney Spears
Britney Spears is an American singer widely referred to as the Princess of Pop. The singer has sold over 100 million records worldwide, including over 70 million in the United States. Some of her popular songs include Toxic, Gimme More and Oops!...I Did It Again.
34. Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando is still considered one of the greatest actors of the 20th century. He garnered fame after appearing in films like A Streetcar Named Desire, Burn!, Julius Caesar and The Wild One.
35. Will Smith
Will Smith is a successful rapper from the USA. He made his debut in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air TV show. Some of his awards include the Academy Award, BAFTA Award and Golden Globe Award.
36. Bob Dylan
The American singer and songwriter is often called one of the greatest songwriters of all time. Bob Dylan's famous songs include Blowin' in the Wind and The Times They Are a-Changin. He has sold over 125 million records globally.
37. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore is an American singer, songwriter and actress. The singer debuted in 1999 after releasing her debut single song, Candy. She is best known for her roles in films like A Walk to Remember, Tangled, and This Is Us.
38. Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is among the top A-list celebrity singers from the United States. The singer has 27 Guinness World Records attributed to her name. Ariana Grande's popular songs include Side to Side, Bang Bang, 7 Rings and Into You.
39. Shakira
Widely recognised as the Queen of Latin Music, Shakira is a talented Colombian singer, songwriter and dancer. She debuted following the release of her mega-chartbuster single Waka Waka in 2010.
40. Emma Watson
Emma Watson is an English actress, model and activist. She is among the finest and most popular female stars of the 21st century. In 2015, she was included in Time magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.
41. Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp is among the top A-list actors from the USA. He has been featured in films like Pirates of the Caribbean, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Alice in Wonderland.
42. Shah Rukh Khan
Popularly called the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is a successful Indian actor, film producer, and television personality. He is famous for appearing in hits like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and Veer Zaara.
43. Adele
Adele is among the top English singers in the 21st century. Her famous songs include Rolling in the Deep, Someone Like You and Set Fire to the Rain. Her third studio album, 25, was the best-selling music album in 2015.
44. Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel is an American actor, model and former NFL quarterback. He is widely recognised for featuring in films like Life as We Know It, Ramona and Beezus, When in Rome and The Romantics.
45. Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber is an A-list celebrity singer from Canada. He garnered massive success in his teenage years. His hits include Sorry, Where Are U Now, Peaches and Intentions.
46. Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock is a prominent actress dubbed the 58th best movie star of all time in Empire's compilation of the top 100. In 2010, she was named by Time magazine in their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.
47. Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick is a multi-talented American actress, singer and author. Her first prominent role was in the 1998 Broadway musical High Society, which earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She has also featured in films like Pitch Perfect, Up in the Air and Trolls.
48. Ed Sheeran
The singer and songwriter won the British Breakthrough Act in 2012 and the Brit Awards for Best British Male Solo Artist. He has sold more than 150 million records in his singing career.
49. Thandiwe Newton
Thandiwe Newton is a successful British actress. The actress has received numerous awards for her performances in films like Beloved, Mission Impossible franchise and The Laws of Attraction.
50. Ben Affleck
The Academy-Award-winning actor debuted in the mid-1990s with his performance in the Kevin Smith films Mallrats and Chasing Amy. He has bagged several awards, including an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2013 and a BAFTA Award for Best Film in Argo.
These famous A-list celebrities have attained global fame and enormous appeal across varied audiences. This list represents only a fraction of A-list celebs, as numerous other celebrities equally deserve recognition.
