55 famous bald actors every movie buff will easily recognize in 2023

Television series and movies are among the most common forms of entertainment in today's world. Actors have made the world a better place through their productions. There are many handsome bald actors who have caught people's attention. If you are a fan of TV shows and films, you have definitely come across them.

Famous bald actors you should know. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Monica Schipper/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The global film industry is home to actors from different parts of the world. Its stars are drawn from multiple ethnic backgrounds. Today, we explore the top bad actors all movie buffs have come across and can recognise easily.

Famous bald actors you will easily recognise

Below are the most famous bald actors in the entertainment industry. They are drawn from Hollywood, Bollywood, and beyond.

1. Common

Common attends the Givenchy Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lonnie Rashid Lynn

Lonnie Rashid Lynn Date of birth: 13th March 1972

13th March 1972 Age: 51 years (as of 2023)

51 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: South Side, Chicago, Illinois, United States of America

Common's real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, and he is one of the bald Black actors you should know. He is also a multiple-award-winning American rapper and activist.

He has appeared in multiple films and TV shows, including Never Have I Ever, Sherman's Showcase and The Lion Guard. Did you know he is a pescatarian?

2. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dwayne Douglas Johnson

Dwayne Douglas Johnson Date of birth: 2nd May 1972

2nd May 1972 Age: 51 years (as of 2023)

51 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Hayward, California, United States of America

Popularly known as The Rock, Dwayne Johnson is among the bald Hollywood you can easily recognise. He is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

Dwayne has appeared in more than a hundred films and TV series. Some of his major roles include Fighting with My Family, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Fate of the Furious.

3. Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle performs onstage during the Dave Chappelle theatre dedication ceremony at Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC. Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Khari Webber Chappelle

David Khari Webber Chappelle Date of birth: 24th August 1973

24th August 1973 Age: 50 years (as of July 2023)

50 years (as of July 2023) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States of America

Dave Chappelle is one of the bald comedic actors. He first became a sensation as a comedian before becoming an actor. He has appeared in shows like Dem Tinseltown Homiez, The Hollywood Guys, Baldwin Cafe and Undercover Brother. Dave Chappelle is also a filmmaker and scriptwriter.

4. Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party held at the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mark Sinclair

Mark Sinclair Date of birth: 18th July 1967

18th July 1967 Age: 56 years (as of 2023)

56 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Alameda County, California, United States of America

Mark Sinclair, alias Vin Diesel, is one of the world's highest-grossing actors. He is best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. He began auditioning for roles in the early 1990s and has appeared in over 50 films and TV shows, including ARK: The Animated Series, Thor: Love and Thunder and Bloodshot.

5. Terry Crews

Terry Crews attends the red carpet for America's Got Talent season 18 live show at Hotel Dena in Pasadena, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Terry Alan Crews

Terry Alan Crews Date of birth: 30th July 1968

30th July 1968 Age: 55 years (as of 2023)

55 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Flint, Michigan, United States of America

Before he began acting, Terry Crews played as a defensive end and linebacker in the National Football League. He first appeared on screen in 2000 when he was featured in The 6th Day.

Besides acting, he has also hosted television programmes, including America's Got Talent, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and America's Got Talent: The Champions.

6. Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" at TCL Chinese Theatre 3 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Laurence John Fishburne III

Laurence John Fishburne III Date of birth: 30th July 1961

30th July 1961 Age: 62 years (as of 2023)

62 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Augusta, Georgia, United States of America

Did you know Laurence John Fishburne III has not always been bald? He kept short black hair before going bald. Laurence started his career at 11 in the film If You Give a Dance, You Gotta Pay the Band. The actor is famous for his roles in Black-ish, History's Greatest Mysteries, and The Cave of Adullam.

7. Damon Wayans

Damon Wayans, Sr. arrives at The Paley Center for Media's PaleyFest 2016 Fall TV Preview for FOX at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Damon Kyle Wayans

Damon Kyle Wayans Date of birth: 4th September 1960

4th September 1960 Age: 63 years (as of 2023)

63 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Harlem, New York, United States of America

Damon Wayans is an actor, comedian, producer, and writer. He is a member of the Wayans family of entertainers. His breakthrough came as a writer and performer on FOX's comedy show Living Colour. Wayans has starred in multiple films and television shows, some of which he has co-produced or co-written.

8. Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage during BET Awards Media House at Quixote Studios West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tyrese Darnell Gibson

Tyrese Darnell Gibson Date of birth: 30th December 1978

30th December 1978 Age: 44 years (as of September 2023)

44 years (as of September 2023) Place of birth: Watts, California, United States of America

One of the handsome bald actors in today's world is Tyrese Gibson. Besides acting, he is also an R&B singer. He was first featured on screen in 1996 on the television series Hangin' with Mr. Cooper. In 2001, he appeared as Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious franchise.

9. Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey serves as judge, jury, and star and must rule on various cases in his courtroom based on good old common sense on ABC. Photo: Erika Doss/ABC via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr.

Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. Date of birth: 17th January 1957

17th January 1957 Age: 66 years (as of 2023)

66 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Welch, West Virginia, United States of America

Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr., alias Steve Harvey, performed stand-up comedy in the early 1980s and hosted Showtime at the Apollo and The Steve Harvey Show on The WB. He was first featured in theTV show Me and the Boys. He is the founder of Steve Harvey Global, an entertainment company.

10. Charles S. Dutton

Charles S. Dutton at TV One's DC Premiere of When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story. Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Charles S. Dutton

Charles S. Dutton Date of birth: 30th January 1951

30th January 1951 Age: 72 years (as of 2023)

72 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America

Actor and director Charles S. Dutton is best known for his roles in television series such as Longmire, Zero Hour, and Law & Order: LA. He began acting in 1985 and has appeared in more than a hundred films and television series.

11. Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis attends CocoBaba and Ushopal activity in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Walter Bruce Willis

Walter Bruce Willis Date of birth: 19th March 1955

19th March 1955 Age: 68 years (as of 2023)

68 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Idar-Oberstein, Germany

In the 1970s, Bruce Willis' career started on an off-Broadway stage. His breakthrough came through the comedy-drama series Moonlighting. Besides acting, he is also a producer, singer, and writer. He made his music debut in 1987 with The Return of Bruno.

12. Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson attends HBO Special Screening of 'White House Plumbers' at U.S. Navy Memorial Theatre in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for HBO

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Woodrow Tracy Harrelson

Woodrow Tracy Harrelson Date of birth: 23rd July 1961

23rd July 1961 Age: 62 years (as of 2023)

62 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Midland, Texas, United States of America

One of the most famous bald White actors is Woody Harrelson. His baldness is at the top of his head, so he is not fully bald. He is also a playwright who began his acting career in 1978 when he appeared in an uncredited Harper Valley P.T.A film. His big break was in 1989 in the TV series Dear John, where he played the role of Richard.

13. Steve Speirs

Steve Speirs attends the World Premiere of "The Bad Education Movie" at Vue West End in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Steve Speirs

Steve Speirs Date of birth: 22nd February 1965

22nd February 1965 Age: 58 years (as of 2023)

58 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Troedyrhiw, United Kingdom

One of the top British bald actors you should know is Steve Speirs. He first appeared on-screen in 1989 when he was featured in the television series We Are Seven as Albert Thomas. He is famous for acting and writing Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest and Eragon.

14. J.K. Simmons

J.K. Simmons attends the world premiere of "Downton Abbey: A New Era" at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jonathan Kimble Simmons

Jonathan Kimble Simmons Date of birth: 9th January 1955

9th January 1955 Age: 68 years (as of 2023)

68 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Grosse Pointe, Michigan, United States

One of this generation's most prolific and well-established character actors is J.K. Simmons. He has appeared in over two hundred film and television roles since his debut in 1986. He has received various accolades for his work, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

15. Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel attends the red carpet for "America's Got Talent" season 18 live show at Hotel Dena in Pasadena, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Howard Michael Mandel

Howard Michael Mandel Date of birth: 29th November 1955

29th November 1955 Age: 67 years (as of September 2023)

67 years (as of September 2023) Place of birth: Willowdale, Toronto, Canada

Fans of American's Got Talent definitely know judge Howie Mandel. He is one of the bald actors with glasses. Interestingly, he wears them for fashion rather than medical reasons. The Canadian is a comedian, television personality, screenwriter, actor, producer, director, entrepreneur, game show host, and author.

16. Ben Kingsley

Sir Ben Kingsley participates in a Q&A after a screening of "Dalíland" at Landmark's Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sir Ben Kingsley

Sir Ben Kingsley Date of birth: 31st December 1943

31st December 1943 Age: 79 years (as of September 2023)

79 years (as of September 2023) Place of birth: Snainton, United Kingdom

Born Krishna Pandit Bhanji, Sir Ben Kingsley is an English actor with a career spanning over five decades. He has garnered numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and two Golden Globes. Ben has starred in more than a hundred films and TV shows.

17. John Malkovich

John Malkovich during the Globo D'Oro 2023 Awards at the German Academy in Rome at Villa Massimo. Photo: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John Malkovich

John Malkovich Date of birth: 9th December 1953

9th December 1953 Age: 69 years (as of September 2023)

69 years (as of September 2023) Place of birth: Christopher, Illinois, United States

John Malkovich is one of the famous bald actors with beards. He has appeared in over 70 films and TV series, including The Killing Fields, Being John Malkovich, Burn After Reading, Warm Bodies and Velvet Buzzsaw. John Malkovich is also a director, film producer, theatrical producer, television producer, and stylist.

18. Matt Lucas

Actor Matt Lucas at Doctor Who BBC America official panel during Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Matthew Richard Lucas

Matthew Richard Lucas Date of birth: 5th March 1974

5th March 1974 Age: 49 years (as of 2023)

49 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Paddington, London, United Kingdom

Matt is a British-German actor, comedian, writer, and television presenter. He is best known for his work with David Walliams on the BBC sketch comedy series Little Britain and Come Fly With Me. Matt began acting in 1995 when he appeared in the TV series The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer.

19. Michael Chiklis

Michael Chiklis attends the Fox Upfront in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Charles Chiklis

Michael Charles Chiklis Date of birth: 30th August 1963

30th August 1963 Age: 60 years (as of 2023)

60 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Lowell, Massachusetts, United States of America

Actor Michael Chiklis is also a television director, television producer and musician. He began acting in 1989 in the TV series Miami Vice. Some of his major roles include Vic Mackey in The Shield and Nathaniel Barnes in Gotham.

20. Christopher Meloni

Actor Christopher Meloni during an interview with host Seth Meyers. Photo: Paula Lobo/NBC via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Peter Meloni

Christopher Peter Meloni Date of birth: 2nd April 1961

2nd April 1961 Age: 62 years (as of 2023)

62 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States of America

Actor Christopher Meloni is best known as NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler on the NBC legal drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He began acting in 1988 and has since appeared in numerous films and TV series, including Law & Order: Organised Crime, Maxxx, Harley Quinn, and Happy!

21. Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher attends Dada Films With The Cinema Society Host The Premiere of Jim Allison: Breakthrough at The Landmark at 57 West in New York City. Photo: Paul Bruinooge

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher Date of birth: 7th March 1955

7th March 1955 Age: 68 years (as of 2023)

68 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Shimla, India

Did you know Anupam Kher is the former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India? He has appeared in over 500 films, predominantly in Hindi. He has also appeared in international films such as Bend It Like Beckham, Ang Lee's Golden Lion-winning Lust, Caution and Anthony Maras' Hotel Mumbai.

22. Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani attends the Saregamapa TV reality show for film promotion Dabbang in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani Date of birth: 28th June 1973

28th June 1973 Age: 50 years (as of 2023)

50 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

Actor Vishal Dadlani is also a singer, songwriter, and music composer from India. Some of his popular tunes are Dhoom Again, Jee le Zara, I Feel Good, Jab Mila Tu, Har Funn Maula, and Khuda Hafiz. He has appeared on multiple reality TV shows, including Times of Music, One Mic Stand, Indian Idol and Rock on 2.

23. Rakesh Roshan

Full name: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan Date of birth: 6th September 1949

6th September 1949 Age: 74 years (as of 2023)

74 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

Actor Rakesh Roshan is also a producer, director, screenwriter, and editor. He acted in 84 films throughout the 1970s and 1980s. He was honoured on 3rd December 2006 during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji for his contribution to mainstream cinema.

24. Raghu Ram

Indian TV producer and actor Raghu Ram poses during an exclusive interview with ht48hours-Hindustan Times at Andheri in Mumbai, India. Photo: Pratham Gokhale

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Raghu Ram Ambadapudi

Raghu Ram Ambadapudi Date of birth: 15th April 1975

15th April 1975 Age: 48 years (as of 2023)

48 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Machilipatnam, India

Did you know Raghu Ram was the brain behind the reality TV programmes MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Dropout Pvt Ltd, and MTV Roadies? The Indian actor is also a television producer. He authored a book on his life titled Rearview: My Roadies Journey.

25. Rajiv Lakshman

Full name: Rajiv Lakshman Ambadapudi

Rajiv Lakshman Ambadapudi Date of birth: 15th April 1975

15th April 1975 Age: 48 years (as of 2023)

48 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Machilipatnam, India

Rajiv is a television personality, producer and actor. He is a former presenter of MTV Dropout Pvt Ltd and MTV Roadies. Did you know Rajiv Lakshman is the twin brother of Raghu Ram? He has appeared in films like Rainbow, Tees Maar Khan and Sinskaari.

26. Saurabh Shukla

Saurabh Shukla attends the press conference for the film Lahore in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Saurabh Shukla

Saurabh Shukla Date of birth: 5th March 1963

5th March 1963 Age: 60 years (as of 2023)

60 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Gorakhpur, India

In 1986, Saurabh Shukla started his career. He is an Indian actor, screenwriter, and film director who has appeared in A View From The Bridge, Look Back in Anger, Ghashiram Kotwal and Hayvadan.

27. Sathyaraj

Full name: Rangaraj Subbiah

Rangaraj Subbiah Date of birth: 3rd October 1954

3rd October 1954 Age: 68 years (as of September 2023)

68 years (as of September 2023) Place of birth: Coimbatore, India

Sathyaraj, whose real name is Rangaraj Subbiah, is an Indian actor, producer, director and media personality who has predominantly appeared in Tamil cinema. He started his career in antagonistic roles and later played lead roles. He has appeared in films like Veetla Vishesham, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Prati Roju Pandaage.

28. Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Bandra (East) in Mumbai, India. Photo: Vijay Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shivaji Rao Gaikwad

Shivaji Rao Gaikwad Date of birth: 12th December 1950

12th December 1950 Age: 72 years (as of September 2023)

72 years (as of September 2023) Place of birth: Bengaluru, India

Actor, producer and screenwriter Rajinikanth has received numerous honours, including a Filmfare Best Tamil Actor Award and four Tamil Nadu State Film Best Actor Awards. He is regarded as one of the most liked actors in Indian film history.

29. Mark Strong

Mark Strong poses backstage at The Olivier Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mark Strong

Mark Strong Date of birth: 5th August 1963

5th August 1963 Age: 60 years (as of 2023)

60 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

One of the notable British bald actors is Mark Strong. He is best known as Jim Prideaux in the 2011 remake of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. He has starred in over a hundred films and series.

30. Billy Zane

Actor Billy Zane attends the screening for Centurion: The Dancing Stallion at the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: William George Zane Jr.

William George Zane Jr. Date of birth: 24th February 1966

24th February 1966 Age: 57 years (as of 2023)

57 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States of America

American actor William George Zane Jr.'s breakthrough role was in the 1989 Australian film Dead Calm. He has since appeared in numerous films and television series, notably playing Caledon Hockley, the main antagonist in Titanic.

31. Jason Statham

Jason Statham attends the opening ceremony of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival at the Shanghai Grand Theatre in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jason Statham

Jason Statham Date of birth: 26th July 1967

26th July 1967 Age: 56 years (as of 2023)

56 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Shirebrook, United Kingdom

English actor Jason Statham is known for portraying characters in various action-thriller films. His breakthrough came in 2011 when he played the role of Arthur Bishop in The Mechanic. He also led in The Expendables as Lee Christmas and Parker as Parker.

32. Jon Cryer

Jon Cryer attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jonathan Niven Cryer

Jonathan Niven Cryer Date of birth: 16th April 1965

16th April 1965 Age: 58 years (as of 2023)

58 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States of America

Besides acting, Jon Cryer is also a producer and director. He began his professional acting career in 1984 in the film No Small Affair as Charles Cummings. Since his debut, he has appeared in other notable films and TV series such as Supergirl, The Kominsky Method and Arrow.

33. John Travolta

John Travolta arrives at G'Day USA 2020 | Standing Together Dinner in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for G'Day USA

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John Joseph Travolta

John Joseph Travolta Date of birth: 18th February 1954

18th February 1954 Age: 69 years (as of 2023)

69 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Englewood, New Jersey, United States of America

Apart from acting, John Travolta is a singer. He came to public attention during the 1970s, appearing on the sitcom Welcome Back. Other films and TV series he has acted in include Die Hart, The Poison Rose and American Crime Story.

34. Shemar Moore

Shemar Moore on the set of All that Glitters. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shemar Franklin Moore

Shemar Franklin Moore Date of birth: 20th April 1970

20th April 1970 Age: 53 years (as of 2023)

53 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States

One of the handsome bald actors today is Shemar Moore. His notable roles include Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless, Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds, and Sergeant II Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson on S.W.A.T.

35. Jonathan Banks

Jonathan Banks attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jonathan Ray Banks

Jonathan Ray Banks Date of birth: 31st January 1947

31st January 1947 Age: 76 years (as of 2023)

76 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States of America

Airplane!, 48 Hrs. and Beverly Hills Cop were among Jonathan Banks' first roles as an actor. He has appeared in more than 170 films and series in his career. One of his major roles is as Mike Ehrmantraut in Better Call Saul.

36. Mike Colter

Mike Colter at the Film Independent Spirit Awards held in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mike Colter

Mike Colter Date of birth: 26th August 1976

26th August 1976 Age: 47 years (as of 2023)

47 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Columbia, South Carolina, United States of America

Mike Colter is best known for his role as Luke Cage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has appeared in the streaming television series Luke Cage, The Defenders, and Jessica Jones. Mike Colter started acting in 2002 and has since appeared in over 40 films and TV series.

37. Amaury Nolasco

Full name: Amaury Nolasco Garrido

Amaury Nolasco Garrido Date of birth: 24th December 1970

24th December 1970 Age: 52 years (as of September 2023)

52 years (as of September 2023) Place of birth: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican actor and producer Amaury Nolasco is best known for the role of Fernando Sucre in Prison Break. He was one of the lead characters and appeared in 79 episodes. He has also appeared in other series, including Deception, Hightown, Telenovela and Gang Related.

38. Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut attends the Indie Night Film Festival at Plaza Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Morris Lamont Chestnut

Morris Lamont Chestnut Date of birth: 1st January 1969

1st January 1969 Age: 54 years (as of 2023)

54 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Cerritos, California, United States of America

In his debut film, Morris Chestnut played a starring role and eventually appeared in several prominent roles. He has produced movies such as When the Bough Breaks and Not Easily Broken. He has also produced the series Stage Black and directed the short film Brakedown.

39. Chris Spencer

Chris Spencer attends the BET Awards - Debra Lee Pre-BET Awards Dinner at Vibiana in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Chris Spencer

Chris Spencer Date of birth: 2nd January 1968

2nd January 1968 Age: 55 years (as of 2023)

55 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

In 1997, Chris Spencer played his first significant part in two episodes of the Vibe series. He later starred in several movies, including Real Husbands of Hollywood, Wild 'N Out, Laffapalooza, and In the Flow with Affion Crockett.

40. Rockmond Dunbar

Rockmond Dunbar attends the Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest LA - 9-1-1 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rockmond Dunbar

Rockmond Dunbar Date of birth: 11th January 1973

11th January 1973 Age: 50 years (as of 2023)

50 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Berkeley, California, United States of America

Baines in Earth 2 and Benjamin Miles "C-Note" Franklin in Prison Break are two of Rockmond Dunbar's most prominent roles. He has also appeared in other series like 9-1-1, Aftershock, Scorpion and The Path. He was also an executive producer of Into the Dark and For Richer or Poorer.

41. Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs attends Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere event at Hollywood Athletic Club in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Scott Leo Diggs

Scott Leo Diggs Date of birth: 2nd January 1971

2nd January 1971 Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

52 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States of America

Scott Leo Diggs, alias Taye Diggs, was first featured in the television series New York Undercover as Stephon in 1996. He is famous for playing a role in the Broadway musicals Rent and Empire. He has starred in over 60 films and produced multiple films and series.

42. Samuel L. Jackson

Jackson attends Marvel Studios' New Series Secret Invasion Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Samuel Leroy Jackson

Samuel Leroy Jackson Date of birth: 21st December 1948

21st December 1948 Age: 74 years (as of September 2023)

74 years (as of September 2023) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States of America

One of the most recognised actors of this generation is Samuel L. Jackson. He has appeared in more than 150 films. He rose to fame in 1988 when he featured in films such as Coming to America, Juice, True Romance and many more.

43. Robert Selden Duvall

Robert Duvall on the red carpet for the 40th Anniversary and World Premiere of Apocalypse Now Final Cut at the Tribeca Film Festival. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Robert Selden Duvall

Robert Selden Duvall Date of birth: 5th January 1931

5th January 1931 Age: 92 years (as of 2023)

92 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States of America

With a career spanning seven decades, Robert Selden Duvall is one of the most iconic bald Hollywood actors. He has received an Academy Award, four Golden Globe Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his work.

44. Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci attends The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, England. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Stanley Tucci Jr.

Stanley Tucci Jr. Date of birth: 11th November 1960

11th November 1960 Age: 62 years (as of September 2023)

62 years (as of September 2023) Place of birth: Peekskill, New York, United States of America

In 1985, Stanley Tucci was featured as a soldier in the film Prizzi's Honour. Since then, he has appeared in over 130 films and TV series. He directed his first movie, Big Night, in 1996. In his entertainment career, Stanley has won four Emmy Awards.

45. Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander attends the 25th Annual Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jay Scott Greenspan

Jay Scott Greenspan Date of birth: 23rd September 1959

23rd September 1959 Age: 64 years (as of 2023)

64 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States of America

Jay Scott Greenspan, alias Jason Alexander, is a Tony Award recipient. He played George Costanza in Seinfeld from 1989 to 1998. Alexander made his Broadway debut as Joe in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along in 1981.

46. Ed Harris

Ed Harris attends the premiere of HBO's Westworld Season 4 at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Edward Allen Harris

Edward Allen Harris Date of birth: 28th November 1950

28th November 1950 Age: 72 years (as of September 2023)

72 years (as of September 2023) Place of birth: Englewood Health, Englewood, New Jersey, United States of America

Apollo 13, The Truman Show, Pollock, and The Hours are some of Ed Harris' prominent roles. The Hours earned him an Italian Online Movie Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2003. He stars as the Man in Black in Westworld.

47. Larry David

Larry David speaks onstage during the Curb Your Enthusiasm FYC Panel at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay/FilmMagic for HBO

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lawrence Gene David

Lawrence Gene David Date of birth: 2nd July 1947

2nd July 1947 Age: 76 years (as of 2023)

76 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States of America

The NBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm catapulted Larry David into fame. In 2004, fellow comedians and comedy insiders voted him the 23rd greatest comedy star. Since 2015, he has made recurring guest appearances on Saturday Night Live.

48. Mitch Pileggi

Mitch Pileggi speaks onstage at the New York Comic Con -Day 4 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mitch Pileggi

Mitch Pileggi Date of birth: 5th April 1952

5th April 1952 Age: 71 years (as of 2023)

71 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Portland, Oregon, United States of America

Horace Pinker in Shocker, Walter Skinner in The X-Files, and Colonel Steven Caldwell in Stargate Atlantis are some of Mitch Pileggi's best roles. Mitch began acting when he was a high school student in Turkey, playing musical theatre. He first appeared on screen in 1982 when he was featured on Mongrel as Woody.

49. Patrick Stewart

Patrick Stewart onstage during the Long-term Creative Effectiveness - Building Fandoms With the Star Trek Franchise session at the Debussy Theatre in Cannes, France. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sir Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart Date of birth: 13th July 1940

13th July 1940 Age: 83 years (as of 2023)

83 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Mirfield, United Kingdom

English actor Patrick Stewart has appeared in numerous theatrical productions, television shows, movies, and video games throughout his five-decade career. He has received nominations for several honours. On 16th December 1996, he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

50. Keegan-Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Keegan-Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key Date of birth: 22nd March 1971

22nd March 1971 Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

52 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Southfield, Michigan, United States of America

Key & Peele, a Comedy Central sketch series, catapulted Keegan-Michael Key into fame. The actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer has also starred in Schmigadoon!, Playing House, Mad TV, Fargo, and Parks and Recreation.

51. Jim Broadbent

Jim Broadbent attends a Gala Screening of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England. Photo Dave Benett/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James Broadbent

James Broadbent Date of birth: 24th May 1949

24th May 1949 Age: 74 years (as of 2023)

74 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: West Lindsey, Lincolnshire, England

Did you know Jim Broadbent is a graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art? He has received various accolades, including an Academy Award, two BAFTA Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards, as well as nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Grammy Award for his work.

52. Liam Cunningham

Liam Cunningham attends the Game Of Thrones exhibition photocall at Ifema in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Dafonte/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Liam Cunningham

Liam Cunningham Date of birth: 2nd June 1961

2nd June 1961 Age: 62 years (as of 2023)

62 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: East Wall, Dublin, Ireland

Davos Seaworth in the HBO epic fantasy series Game of Thrones is Liam Cunningham's most prominent role. His debut film role came in Into the West, where he played a police officer.

53. Jackie Earle Haley

Jackie Earle Haley attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Alita: Battle Angel" at Westwood Regency Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jack Earle Haley

Jack Earle Haley Date of birth: 14th July 1961

14th July 1961 Age: 62 years (as of 2023)

62 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Northridge, Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Actor and director Jack Earle Haley's earliest roles included Moocher in Breaking Away and Kelly Leak in The Bad News Bears, The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training, and The Bad News Bears Go to Japan.

54. Corey Stoll

Corey Stoll attends the Opening Night Of Free Shakespeare In The Park's "Hamlet" at Delacorte Theatre in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Corey Daniel Stoll

Corey Daniel Stoll Date of birth: 14th March 1976

14th March 1976 Age: 47 years (as of 2023)

47 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Upper West Side, New York, United States of America

In House of Cards, Corey Stoll portrayed the character of Congressman Peter Russ. He starred in North Country, Lucky Number Slevin, A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Araujo Story, Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, and Push.

55. Terry O'Quinn

Terry O'Quinn visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Terrance Quinn

Terrance Quinn Date of birth: 15th July 1952

15th July 1952 Age: 71 years (as of 2023)

71 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, United States of America

Terrance Quinn, alias Terry O'Quinn, played John Locke in Lost, the title role in The Stepfather, and Stepfather II, and Peter Watts in Millennium. He also hosted Mysteries of the Missing on The Science Channel.

Who are the famous bald actors in 2023?

There are many famous bald actors, including Terry Crews, Howie Mandel, Larry David, Vin Diesel, and Dwayne Johnson. Check out more above.

How do actors deal with baldness?

Hollywood makeup artists often use cosmetic concealers to cover baldness. Wigs and hair extensions are also commonly used.

Who are the most famous bald-headed actors of all time?

Dwayne Johnson, the late Sean Connery, Bruce Willis, Patrick Stewart, and Jason Statham are among the most famous bald-headed actors of all time. Find more actors above.

Are there famous young bald actors?

Baldness is related to ageing, heredity, and changes in the hormone testosterone. While there are young people who start balding early, famous young bald actors are challenging to find, probably because they take corrective measures early.

The world has many talented bald actors whose balding does not stop them from exploiting their acting talent. These gifted persons are drawn from all corners of the world.

