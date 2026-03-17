The public feud between Nollywood actress Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor has been dominating the internet for a while, starting with a ₦35 million money palava that nobody saw coming, and things have only gotten messier from there

Amid allegations made by Doris Ogala, Pastor Chris Okafor of Liberation City got married on December 16, 2025, with big pastors in attendance, only for his alleged ex-lover, Ogala, to drop a ₦1 billion lawsuit on him that same day, and then four days later, she got arrested

Just when people thought the drama was over, alleged daughters showed up with birth certificates and disturbing claims, an ex-wife came out to spill alleged secrets, and Pastor Okafor even knelt to apologise in church before shockingly taking back the apology three months later

When Nollywood actress Doris Ogala was arrested live on camera during an Instagram broadcast on December 20, 2025, it marked another dramatic twist in a feud that had already been dominating social media for months.

Police officers allegedly entered her home mid-stream, and the broadcast ended abruptly as she was taken into custody.

By then, the actress had made explosive allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor, founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, also known as Liberation City, and threatened to release private videos.

Her arrest sent shockwaves across social media platforms, but it was only one chapter in a controversy that began months earlier and has since spiralled into one of Nigeria's most talked-about celebrity-church scandals.

Doris Ogala publicly accuses Pastor Chris Okafor of betrayal, broken marriage promises and financial exploitation as their feud explodes online. Photo credit: mma_ogala/chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala's ₦35m allegation against Pastor Chris Okafor

The dispute between actress Ogala and Pastor Okafor first surfaced publicly on April 3, 2024, when the actress took to Instagram to accuse the cleric of withholding money that belonged to her.

According to Ogala, someone had given Pastor Okafor ₦35 million to deliver to her, but the pastor allegedly told her only ₦15 million had been paid.

Ogala alleged that instead of addressing the issue, Pastor Okafor threatened and blackmailed her, insisting that people would not believe her because he was a man of God.

Ogala's romance claims and Okafor's wedding drama

The matter resurfaced with far greater intensity in December 2025 when Ogala reacted emotionally to news that Pastor Okafor was getting married.

On December 13, the actress appeared in a tearful video after photos and a proposal video of the cleric and his fiancée began circulating online.

Ogala alleged that she had been in a romantic relationship with Pastor Okafor since 2017 and accused him of destroying her life. She claimed she had lost a pregnancy for him and alleged that he made the incident public.

The actress also claimed she had lost everything, including her younger brother, and vowed that the pastor's marriage would not hold unless he addressed what she described as unresolved issues between them.

Ogala's WhatsApp chats and Okafor's resurfaced sermon

As the controversy intensified, Ogala began sharing what she said was proof of their relationship.

She posted WhatsApp chat screenshots showing affectionate exchanges between herself and someone she identified as the pastor, with messages containing pet names and declarations of love.

Around the same time, a video of an old sermon by the pastor resurfaced online in which he condemned arrogant and disrespectful women, saying no man would marry a woman who lacked submission.

The timing of the video, which had been recorded in 2023 during the period Ogala claimed they were dating, drew sharp reactions from social media users who saw it as a public humiliation.

Okafor's alleged secret wedding and Ogala's arrest claim

While the drama played out online, blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus revealed that Pastor Okafor had already married his fiancée, Pearl, in a traditional ceremony two months earlier.

According to the blogger, Pearl was described as quiet and discreet, and the proposal video that had gone viral was actually filmed when the pastor first expressed interest in marrying her, not a recent event.

Meanwhile, critics online condemned Doris’s accusations, calling them damaging and criminal. One man on X demanded evidence for her claims about her brother’s death and urged Okafor to have her arrested.

On December 14, 2025, Ogala released another tearful video in which she alleged that Pastor Okafor had her arrested and detained at the state CID in Owerri for two days, just four days before her brother's burial.

She claimed the arrest stemmed from a financial dispute involving one of the pastor's friends who allegedly gave her money as a gift.

According to her, the pastor took the money, and when she kept asking for it back, he paid a small amount and later had her arrested for defamation.

The actress admitted that the experience left her emotionally unstable and begged Nigerians to be careful with their words when reacting to people who are struggling.

She also gave interviews detailing how she met Okafor in 2017 at Force Headquarters, later visiting him in Anambra state, where he introduced her to his parents.

She said they spent time together at his Unilag Estate home in Ojodu Berger and at the Marriott Hotel in Lagos. His niece Chizoba and two daughters grew fond of her.

Doris explained that they paused their relationship in 2019 when she married under family pressure, though her ex‑husband knew she was in love with Okafor.

The ₦1 billion lawsuit and Doris Ogala's livestream arrest

Despite the ongoing allegations, Pastor Okafor married Pearl on December 16, 2025, in a ceremony attended by prominent clergymen, including Bishop Oche John Egah, Pastor Idah Peterside, Matthew Ashimolowo, and Bishop Isaac Idahosa. The wedding programme described the union as a “Perfect Match Made in Heaven.”

On the same day, Ogala shared court documents showing she had formally sued the pastor through Synergy Law Partners.

The legal team alleged that he had promised to marry her during their relationship and encouraged her to leave her troubled marriage.

The lawyers claimed his promises influenced major decisions in her life, including financial transactions totalling about ₦45 million, and demanded ₦1 billion in damages for emotional trauma, suicidal ideations, reputational harm, and unauthorised disclosure of private photos.

Four days later, Ogala was arrested during the livestream.

Before her arrest, she had posted a private bedroom photo of Pastor Okafor and threatened to release a full video.

Okafor appeared unfazed, sharing wedding shoot photos with Pearl shortly after Doris’s post, but social media users interpreted this as a subtle response.

She also accused him of using his church account to receive $60,000 from fraudsters, claiming Interpol nearly arrested him until she intervened.

Doris then involved the Department of State Services (DSS), urging them to investigate Okafor’s church altar. She alleged that during construction, the building collapsed, someone died, and a blogger later discovered something buried there, but the pastor paid her to help silence the bloggers.

On December 20, 2025, Doris was arrested during a livestream, with police entering her home mid‑broadcast.

Activist VeryDarkMan revealed he had spoken with Doris just before her arrest. She told him her life was in danger and sent him evidence against Okafor. He threatened to release the evidence publicly if she was not freed by December 23.

Ogala's release, alleged daughters' and ex-wife's testimonies

Ogala was released from custody on December 22, 2025, and thanked activists VeryDarkMan and Omoyele Sowore for helping secure her freedom. Reports later claimed Okafor visited her during detention, knelt before her, and pleaded for peace.

From there, the saga grew even more tangled. Alleged daughters, ex‑wives, activists, and fellow pastors all weighed in. Accusations of hidden secrets, DNA disputes, and shocking testimonies piled up.

After her release, VeryDarkMan introduced testimonies from women claiming to be Pastor Okafor's daughters.

One, Chi Okafor, tearfully presented her birth certificate, expressing shame and pain over her father’s alleged actions.

Another, Chidera Precious Okafor, came forward in an audio clip, alleging she lived in Okafor’s household until 2020 but left due to unsafe conditions.

She claimed unequal treatment compared to her siblings and recounted a disturbing private encounter with the cleric.

Pastor Okafor's lawyers denied the allegations, calling them malicious attempts to damage his reputation and insisting DNA tests had already disproved paternity claims in the past.

Agnes Bessem Okafor, who identified herself as the pastor's former wife, gave a live interview alleging she married him at 18 and bore him four children.

She accused him of fraud, emotional abuse, and exploiting her youth, claiming she discovered a hidden marriage certificate shortly after their wedding that revealed he had been previously married. She said she left the marriage due to shame and disgrace.

Meanwhile, alleged baby mamas surfaced, claiming Okafor fathered children with them after multiple abortions.

One said both families held an introduction in December 2021, but Okafor backed out. Another alleged he rented her an apartment but refused to allow a naming ceremony there.

Pastor Okafor, on the other hand, claimed he raised his children alone for over a decade after the divorce and denied all misconduct allegations, calling them attempts by his ex‑wife to destroy him. He even brought his daughter, Chidera, forward during a service to publicly deny the accusations.

Pastor Okafor's public apology

On December 28, 2025, Pastor Okafor knelt before his congregation during a church service and apologised.

He admitted mistakes had been made in the past, but insisted not everything said about him was true. He apologised to Ogala and others he had offended, saying he was ready to make restitution, but claimed all allegations were lies.

The apology drew mixed reactions, with some public figures like Ossai Ovie Success, a media aide to the Delta State governor, praising Okafor’s apology but urging him to step aside for three months to demonstrate accountability, while, Solomon Buchi, a life coach and influencer, called for Okafor to resign from ministry, arguing that pastors must step down when facing serious allegations.

Doris responded to the apology by saying she forgave him but rejected his claim that her allegations were “all lies.” She insisted that she did not lie and reiterated that he should be held responsible if anything happened to her.

On New Year's Eve, December 31, 2025, Pastor Okafor announced he would step aside as presiding pastor and handed over duties to assistant pastors for the month.

By January 2026, the Lagos State Police Commissioner ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to investigate Pastor Okafor for multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. The pastor was invited to appear before SCID Panti on January 5, but did not show up.

He eventually appeared days later after pressure from influential figures. His statement was taken, but he was not detained since no complainant had yet come forward officially.

On January 7, Pastor Okafor's lawyer, Ife Ajayi, held a press conference denying all allegations and challenging Ogala, VeryDarkMan, and others to present evidence to the police.

Court orders and Pastor Chris Okafor's return

On January 22, the Lagos High Court issued an interim order restraining Ogala, VeryDarkMan, and Kelvin Emmanuel from mentioning Pastor Okafor, his church, or ministry on any platform pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The court also barred them from publishing or releasing any alleged private materials relating to the pastor.

However, on February 1, 2026, he made a grand return to the pulpit at Liberation City, with his congregation welcoming him with dancing, singing, flowers, and placards.

On March 4, 2026, Pastor Okafor withdrew the apology he had made on December 28. He told his congregation he was under pressure when he made the apology and had gone on his knees to apologise to the church and respected fathers of faith who were being dragged into the issue.

The cleric clarified that there was no apology to any lady mentioned, saying he did not apologise for what he did not know or get involved in, and declared the apology withdrawn.

Doris Ogala responded on Instagram, asking if the pastor was done with his damage control so they could start. She said she had no issues with Pearl and announced she had forgiven everyone involved, including actress Tonto Dikeh, crediting a woman she called Mama Belemzy for teaching her the value of forgiveness.

The Ikeja High Court has fixed April 16, 2026, to deliver its ruling in the legal battle involving Pastor Okafor, Ogala, VeryDarkMan, and Kelvin Emmanuel.

Court cases are ongoing, police investigations continue, and both sides maintain their positions as the controversy remains unresolved.

Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor remain locked in a bitter public battle as lawsuits, arrests and shocking allegations continue to surface. Photo credit: mma_ogala/chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

Ogala accuses Tonto Dikeh of involvement with native doctor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Doris Ogala accused her former friend, Tonto Dikeh, of revealing the use of a native doctor who allegedly hypnotises people during conflicts.

In a viral video, Ogala claimed the alleged spiritual practice was used during disputes involving Tonto and her ex-partner, Prince Kpokpogri, making her supporters defend her even when she was wrong.

The claims surfaced shortly after Dikeh announced a spiritual rebranding, asking to be addressed as Evangelist Tonto Dikeh after dropping the “King” title.

Source: Legit.ng