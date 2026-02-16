Tom Felton and Roxanne Danya’s relationship and life after Harry Potter
Tom Felton and Roxanne Danya’s relationship reportedly began around 2020 after they met in South Africa. Danya is a jewellery designer, and the couple has kept their romance largely private, with only a few public appearances together.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Inside Tom Felton and Roxanne Danya’s relationship journey
- Tom Felton's life after Harry Potter
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Tom Felton has been in a relationship with Roxanne Danya, a jewellery designer, since approximately 2020.
- The actor maintains a high level of privacy regarding his romantic life, and there are no official statements from him about his relationship with Danya.
- Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, has continued acting and released his memoir Beyond the Wand in 2022.
Profile summary
Full name
Thomas Andrew Felton
Gender
Male
Date of birth
22 September 1987
Age
38 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Place of birth
Epsom, Surrey, England
Current residence
United Kingdom
Nationality
British
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in inches
5′9″
Height in centimetres
175
Weight in pounds
150
Weight in kilograms
68
Hair colour
Dark blonde
Eye colour
Blue
Father
Peter Felton
Mother
Sharon Anstey
Siblings
Jonathan, Ashley, Chris
Relationship status
Dating
Partner
Roxanne Danya
Education
West Horsley’s Cranmore School, Howard of Effingham School
Profession
Actor, musician
X
TikTok
Inside Tom Felton and Roxanne Danya’s relationship journey
Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, has been in a relationship with Roxanne Danya, a South African jewellery designer, for over four years, since 2020. Their relationship has been relatively private, but here is a closer look at their relationship timeline:
2020: Tom Felton and Roxanne Danya meet and start dating
Roxanne Danya and Tom Felton reportedly met in Danya’s native South Africa, where Felton was working on a project. The couple is believed to have started dating during this year, keeping their budding romance mostly out of the public eye.
2021: Tom Felton and Roxanne Danya appear together in public for the first time
On 7 October 2021, Tom and Danya were spotted for the first time while out and about in London. Before that, in June 2021, Felton shared a photo where Danya was visible in the background, marking her first unofficial appearance on his social media during their time in the UK.
Throughout late 2021, the pair continued to be seen in London, including a sighting in December.
2022: Roxanne Danya moves to the UK
According to The Daily Mail, in 2022, the couple's relationship hit a major milestone when Roxanne Danya officially moved from South Africa to the United Kingdom to live with Tom.
June 2023: Tom Felton and Roxanne Danya’s spark engagement rumours
In June 2023, speculation about a possible engagement or secret marriage arose when fans noticed Tom Felton wearing a gold band on his ring finger in a Facebook photo. While the sighting fueled rumours, reports noted that Tom had worn similar rings since at least 2021.
September 2024: The couple enjoys a public Getaway in Italy
In September 2024, as reported by The News International, Tom Felton and Roxanne Danya made a rare, highly publicised appearance during a romantic vacation in Portofino, Italy. Felton dressed casually in a baggy white T-shirt, rolled-up joggers, and a baseball cap. Danya wore a floral-print top with bell sleeves and beige cargo shorts.
Tom Felton's life after Harry Potter
After the Harry Potter franchise ended in 2011, Tom Felton’s life has included major acting roles, music projects, and personal growth. He appeared in films such as Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Belle (2013), Risen (2016), and A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020).
On television, he played Julian Albert, also known as Doctor Alchemy, in season three of The Flash. In May 2022, he made his West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story, and in late 2025, he returned to the Wizarding World on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, playing the adult Draco Malfoy.
Alongside acting, Felton has released several EPs, including Hawaii (2011), YoOHoO (2021), ReD (2024), ORaNgE (2024) and YelLoW (2024).
In October 2022, he released his #1 New York Times bestselling memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. In the book, he spoke openly about his struggles with alcohol and his path to recovery. He now uses his platform to support mental health awareness and encourage people to seek help.
FAQs
- Who is Tom Felton? Tom Felton is a prominent English actor, musician, and best-selling author, best recognised for his role as Draco Malfoy in all eight films of the Harry Potter franchise.
- Who is Roxanne Danya? Roxanne Danya is a jewellery designer originally from South Africa.
- Where is Tom Felton from? The actor was born in Epsom, Surrey, England.
- Is Tom Felton married? There is no official confirmation that Tom Felton is married.
- Are Roxanne Danya and Tom Felton still together? Roxanne and Tom Felton are still dating. They have been together for over four years, since 2020.
- Did Tom Felton and Roxanne Danya split? Tom Felton and Roxanne Danya have never split.
- Who has Tom Felton dated in the past? Before his current relationship with Roxanne Danya, the Hollywood actor was in a high-profile, eight-year relationship with stunt assistant Jade Olivia Gordon from 2008 to 2016.
- Where are Tom Felton and Roxanne Danya now? The couple primarily resides in the United Kingdom, where Danya moved in 2022.
Tom Felton and Roxanne Danya, a jewellery designer, have kept their relationship largely private since they began dating around 2020. Tom Felton is an English actor best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films from 2001 to 2011. Since the series ended, he has continued acting in film and television and released a memoir in 2022 titled Beyond the Wand.
