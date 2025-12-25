Doris Ogala gave an account of how she was arrested and secretly moved from Abuja to Lagos, where she was hidden to prevent people from knowing her whereabouts

The actress alleged that her arrest was orchestrated by Pastor Chris Okafor and carried out through her househelp agent

Ogala said police seized her phones, denied her access to a lawyer, and attempted to cover her face while transporting her from Abuja to Lagos

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has shared a detailed account of her recent arrest and detention, claiming she was secretly moved to Lagos and hidden on the orders of controversial clergyman Pastor Chris Okafor.

In a video posted on her Instagram page in the early hours of December 25, 2025, Ogala narrated the circumstances leading to her arrest and her experience while detained.

The actress explained that her troubles began with a househelp agent who had been extorting her for four months.

According to Ogala, the agent provided her with three different househelps during this period, and she only discovered the extortion in December 2025.

Doris said she became suspicious after learning that her househelp was not living on the agreed date and that she had been sleeping with an electrician given to her by her estate management in her home while she was away.

She added that the househelp suddenly insisted on leaving shortly before her arrest, which she said did not align with their agreement.

Ogala claimed that when she confronted the agent, things escalated quickly, leading to her arrest. She alleged that the agent contacted Pastor Chris Okafor's side after learning about their social media dispute.

How the arrest happened

According to Doris, men later arrived at her house to arrest her, presenting a search warrant and 'ransacking' her home. She said officers claimed they were looking for items, but only found cigarettes.

The actress pointed out that the man who arrested her was the same person who had previously arrested controversial social media critic, VeryDarkMan.

Ogala said she was first taken to the First CID in Abuja, where she presented voice recordings proving the agent had been extorting her.

Despite this evidence, she claimed a female police officer insisted she be detained. She was kept in an isolated room rather than a regular cell and was not allowed to go home.

The actress stated that her phones were seized by someone she described as a tracker, and she believes the devices were bugged.

She was then transported to Lagos without her phones, and police allegedly begged her to cover her face during the journey.

Ogala explained that she was kept in an isolated office in Lagos to prevent anyone from knowing her location. She said she repeatedly asked for her phones to contact her lawyer and family, but officers refused.

She also said she felt unwell at the time and repeatedly requested her phones, however, her requests were denied.

Watch Doris Ogala's video below:

Netizens react to Doris Ogala's arrest story

Social media users expressed mixed feelings about Ogala's account, with some showing support while others questioned her credibility.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@iambrigidjones said:

"I like you, Doris. Your consistency demonstrates the authenticity of your story. God will fight for you."

@azettedith commented:

"You lie a lot, Doris, and no one knows when you're telling the truth or not. But in all of these, you need to come out clean and say what you know about Baby Testimony's whereabouts."

@bchikan wrote:

"You are not a good person, period. You, Chris, and your colleagues will face the same pain you caused innocent people. The missing child at Mercy Land is on you too—you helped fake pastors win a case after taking ₦45m from Jeremiah. The truth will come out."

@the_truth999101 reacted:

"Madam please can you cut all this Long story and go straight to the main point of saying all the Evil things the Pastor has done and all the dirty things you helped him do during when you were dating him."

@shalic6 opined:

"This woman is a very trouble person, pastor Chris will regret being friends with her. No wonder Regina did all the wahala with her husband, now we see who was her bad advicer."

@realokecylo said:

"Sue that police for illegal arrest, there are some evil police that people are using to brutalize people. End time will come for those police soon."

Doris Ogala accused Pastor Chris Okafor of fraud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala accused Pastor Chris Okafor of receiving $60,000 through his church account from fraudsters.

She claimed the arrangement involved a 10% cut agreement, but Pastor Chris became greedy afterwards.

Ogala stated that the fraudsters reported him to Interpol, and when officers came to arrest him, the pastor panicked and called her for help.

She said she intervened by contacting her connections to stop the arrest from happening.

