Portable took to social media to express his anger after videos surfaced showing Davido celebrating with skitmaker Carter Efe.

Recall that Carter Efe defeated Portable in a celebrity boxing match held in Lagos, Nigeria

As new videos showed the Afrobeats star partying with the streamer, Zazu came forward to speak up

Nigerian street artist Portable is fuming online after videos captured his senior colleague Davido sharing a celebratory moment with Carter Efe.

Recall that on Friday, skitmaker Carter Efe defeated Portable in a celebrity boxing bout.

Davido’s wild celebration with Carter Efe triggers Portable’s reaction. Credit: @portablebaby, @davido

Source: Instagram

The skitmaker emerged as the new celebrity Boxing champion in Lagos, Nigeria, and had received a N50 million cash prize from socialite E-Money and other side attractions, which included a German visa.

Hours after the victory, Davido, Carter Efe, and their crew stormed a club to celebrate the comedian’s win. In one clip, Davido was seen hugging Carter, and in another, Carter flaunted his champion belt for all to see, leaving Davido laughing.

Reacting to the moment, Portable took to his Instagram stories to recount the viral crisis he had with Davido in the US.

The Zazu crooner accused the 5ive hitmaker of offering him “bad advice” instead of collaborating musically.

In his words:

“ Davido no try for me at all, the first time we met was at a restaurant, he only gave me food and a lot of bad advice, the second time we met was at a club he only gave me drinks but refused to give me a verse”

Watch him speak below:

Netizens react to Portable's outcry

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Thunderfireyou4 said:

"These kinds of people have that agbero mentality if you don’t give them money, they see you as a bad person. Their only mindset is to collect from others."

@EmmYokolo88 said:

"So they must give you money and a verse, if they give you one and without the other then there’s a problem."

@powerchibueze said:

"Na because davido is too accessible na wetin Dey cause am!!! How portable wan see opportunity, însult wizkid or Burna."

@IconSenator said:

"Portable just Dey find wetin him go chop. He no really hate anybody except Bobrisky."

@Reels_Xtra said:

"Davido is u§eless and Talentless Billionaires who don't have anything to offer in the country. He keep paying u§eless portable to talk bad about him so that he will trend. 30BG have low clarity , how do you support this kind of person who cares about money only. Davido come back from Atlanta to brainw@shed low clarity Nigerian."

Portable has thrown down a bold challenge to heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua, declaring he is ready to step into the ring with him for a ₦1 billion purse. Photo credit: Nigeria Eye

Source: Twitter

How much will Carter Efe earn

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe earned ₦50 million from the fight against Portable, adding a serious payday to his growing profile in entertainment.

The fight, staged at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos as part of the “Chaos in the Ring 4” event, delivered exactly what it promised. Noise, drama, and a clear winner.

Source: Legit.ng