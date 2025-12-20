Doris Ogala swore to expose their bedroom video if Pastor Chris Okafor does not stop taunting her with his wedding photos

This came amid the allegations of their seven-year relationship, which ended with the preacher marrying a younger woman

Doris lamented the embarrassment Pastor Chris's jilt has brought her, citing limited chances of ever finding a suitor

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has continued her public outburst against popular clergyman Pastor Chris Okafor, accusing him of emotional abuse and deliberately provoking her with his wedding shoots after marrying another woman.

The actress made the fresh allegations during a live session on Daddy Freeze’s show, where she reacted angrily to the pastor posting two wedding photos in one morning. According to Doris, the repeated posts were a direct attempt to taunt her and worsen the pain she claims he has put her through.

Speaking emotionally during the live session, Doris said seeing the engagement and wedding videos deeply affected her. She insisted her tears were not because she wanted to marry the pastor but because of the trauma she allegedly experienced while in the relationship.

She said her pain was being ignored while the pastor openly celebrated his marriage online, adding that the posts were meant to hurt her intentionally.

Threat to Release Private Videos

Doris also issued a strong warning, stating that if Pastor Okafor continues to post wedding photos to mock her, she may be forced to release private bedroom videos of them together.

She admitted openly that she is angry and hurt by the situation, stressing that the alleged circulation of their private videos has already damaged her image and brought embarrassment to her family.

Doris stated:

"The night I saw that engagement video, oh God! He thought my cry was for him to marry me; marry who? A demon? My pain is what this man has put me through. I am going through this much, and he is busy posting his marriage picture so that it will pain me? If you post another one, I will post our bedroom video."

Claims of Emotional Manipulation

The actress further accused the pastor of previously threatening her during their relationship. According to Doris, he allegedly told her that if she ever crossed him, he would marry a younger woman and leave her to face public ridicule alone.

She lamented that the situation has left her emotionally broken and struggling to face her family, questioning who would want to marry her after everything she claims she has been put through.

Watch the video below:

How Nigerians Reacted to Doris Ogala's Threat

@amaka__o stated:

"A pastor? God you get patience o"

@janefrances_onyekwere said:

"Odiegwu o. Even Helen of Cubana never do reach like this. Anyway you and the Pastor deserves each other."

@miss_ifeomapraise penned:

"All of you saying she’s talking too much are very slow an y’all’s Favorite color is likely 5 😑.. why hasn’t he sued her???? Cos he knows she’s telling the truth. Una go complain tire."

@_olahrecky wrote:

"No waste my time abeg post the video now now."

@yungalhaji added:

"Wait na this person Dey advice the Regina babe 🤦‍♀️."

Pastor Chris Okafor, Wife Unbothered Amid Heated Allegations

Legit earlier reported that Pastor Chris Okafor remained silent despite the Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala's claim and has since been rolling out adorable photos and videos from his wedding event. During a recent interview, the preacher's wife gushed over her man, describing him with kind words while emphasising how she cannot wait to have children with him.

