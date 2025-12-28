Pastor Chris Okafor Publicly Apologises to Actress Doris Ogala, Kneels Before Church Over Saga
- Pastor Chris Okafor recently apologised and pleaded for forgiveness in response to claims brought against him by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala
- On Sunday, December 28, 2025, the cleric was shown kneeling before members of his church, expressing regret for what he characterised as past misdeeds
- Recall that the Nollywood actress called out Chris Okafor after he ditched her for another woman despite promising her marriage
Pastor Chris Okafor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries, also known as Grace Nation Liberation City, has publicly apologised to Nollywood actress Doris Ogala after days of drama that culminated in her arrest and eventual release by Nigerian police.
Okafor apologised via a livestream uploaded by DavePlayBlogger on Sunday, December 28, 2025, and sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, in which he admitted fault while refuting various allegations levelled against him.
“Listen, we’re not joining issues. Mistakes have been made in the past. And I tender apology to everybody,” the cleric said.
While apologising, Okafor insisted that the allegations against him were unfounded. “But everything that was said is not true. Everything—take note—everything that was said was not true. There are so many lies in most of the things that were said,” he stated.
Despite this, the preacher addressed Ogala and others whom he said he had offended. “Be that as it may, I say I am sorry to everyone I have offended. To Doris Ogala, I also say sorry,” Okafor said.
He stated that he was willing to make amends.
“And I apologise to everyone that I have offended. And once again, I repeat: I’m ready to make restitution to anyone,” he said.
The cleric went on to explain his apology as both personal and public.
“And anybody, any lady, anywhere, or man I have offended, I am sorry. Forgive me. I am not perfect. I’ve never been perfect,” he said, adding, “I’m kneeling down before everyone. And before the church.”
The pastor admitted his flaws and asked the church and the public for forgiveness and prayers, stating that he had experienced a "new beginning" thanks to the influence of senior Christian leaders he referred to as "fathers of faith."
“I’m kneeling down before everyone and before the church. Forgive me. You can judge me. Pray for me,” he added.
The apology comes against the backdrop of Ogala’s dramatic arrest and release, as previously reported by Legit.ng.
Pastor Chris' Sunday sermon trends
Doris Ogala shares encounter with Pastor Chris Okafor
Legit.ng had reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.
According to her, they have both met in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see.
