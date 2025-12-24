VeryDarkMan shared an audio clip from a phone conversation with a woman who identified herself as Chidera Precious Okafor, claiming to be the daughter of popular cleric Pastor Chris Okafor

The woman alleged she experienced unfair treatment in the pastor's household and left a few years ago due to what she described as an increasingly unsafe environment

The activist described the recording as one of the disturbing testimonies from the cleric’s three alleged adult daughters, adding that he ‘literally threw up’ after listening to it

Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, has released a short audio clip of a woman who claims to be the daughter of popular Pastor Chris Okafor, sharing disturbing details about her past living situation in the cleric's house.

The woman, identifying herself as Chidera Precious Okafor, revealed that the cleric has multiple daughters from different women.

In the clip posted on VeryDarkMan's Instagram page on December 23, 2025, the woman said she lived in Pastor Chris Okafor’s household several years ago before leaving around 2020. She explained that she made the decision after feeling the home was no longer safe for her.

Her account now surfaces as a backup to the earlier testimony made by another alleged daughter of the pastor

Recall that Legit.ng recently reported that VeryDarkMan shared a video of an interview with Chi Okafor, another alleged daughter of Pastor Chris Okafor, who tearfully presented her birth certificate and expressed pain over her father's pulpit preaching amid the controversies involving the pastor and actress Doris Ogala.

Reacting to the newly released clip featuring Chidera, the activist captioned the video post:

"Pastor chris Okafor this is yet another pathetically t3rr!ble testimony from one of your daughters, your own flesh and blood… all three adult daughters of yours have given t3rr!ble testimonies. I literally threw up after listening to this particular testimony, at that age wow."

According to Chidera's account, she was treated differently from other children in the house. She explained that she was the pastor's only child from her mother's side, while the other four children were from a different woman.

The unequal treatment was noticeable not only to her but also to staff members working in the household, she claimed.

Chidera further recounted a private meeting with the cleric that left her deeply unsettled, playing a major role in her decision to leave.

In her words, she said:

“My name is Chidera Precious Okafor, and I’m the daughter of prophet Dr Chris Okafor. I used to live with him years ago and I left around 2020 because things were about to get out of hand.

While I was living in the house, amongst all my siblings, I am the only one from my mother, while the other four are from a different mom.

While I was living in the house, I used to get treated unfairly, like it was very visible, and even the workers in the house could see it.

One evening he called me to his room, that he wanted to speak to me. After I went into the room, he was standing behind the door, after I went in he locked the door and he said I should sit down. I sat on his bed, and he started..."

VeryDarkMan has not released the full conversation yet, sharing only the brief clip for now.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to leaked audio

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users expressed shock and concern over the allegations, while others called for caution and evidence.

@Zeenaria24 said:

"Ogaaaaa.....I don tell una say this man don sleep with almost all his female church members and r@ped countless ones, series of abortions and stuff...he is immoral and hmm.. God don catch am..shey you said there's no prove...see proves now sir."

@emmlayi commented:

"Where is your evidence? Am not supporting Chris but when women are on the losing side, they fabricates lies just to get public sympathy."

@Olami_deeEbony wrote:

"For his own daughter to say something like that, that man must be a really terrible person."

@AmmyMia127116 opined:

"A pastor having multiple baby mama's should tell you everything you need to know."

@jove_media reacted:

"These ladies behind all this should know that karma is real, is pastor chris this bad, and nobody has ever confronted him or say anything about him until now that he refused to marry Doris, all these ladies should say the truth and what they can defend if the table turns around."

Pastor Chris Okafor shares prophecy video amid controversy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Chris Okafor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries shared a video online amid his controversy with actress Doris Ogala.

In the video, the cleric was seen prophesying to church members and offering financial support, including a promise of N50,000 monthly for a year to help one member start a business.

He also prayed for their health, family issues, and financial restoration, tackling problems like sickness and unemployment.

