A video of Pastor Chris Okafor speaking about his plan to go on honeymoon has surfaced online amid the controversy surrounding him

In the recording, he said it would be a time of retreat and rest for him and his wife, as they plan to take a month off and return in February

Doris Ogala reacted to the video and resumed dragging him over her brother’s death, as she raised questions

Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, popularly known as Liberation City, has stepped aside amid controversies involving several women.

A video had earlier surfaced online in which a lady claimed that the cleric was involved with her and her two sisters and that pregnancies allegedly resulted from the encounters.

The lady also alleged that she has evidence to support her claims, adding that the children she and her sisters allegedly had resemble the cleric.

In another video, Pastor Chris Okafor said he had not rested since getting married and noted that it was time for him and his wife to rest and go on their honeymoon.

He described the period as a time for prayer and seeking God’s face, adding that they would be away for one month, returning in February.

Doris Ogala reacts to Pastor Chris Okafor’s video

Reacting to the development, actress Doris Ogala, who has been vocal about the controversy, said stepping aside was not the solution.

She claimed the cleric had handed over leadership to his assistant and insisted that he should respond to her questions.

Ogala asked what role Pastor Chris Okafor allegedly played in her brother’s death, claiming that he was poisoned.

She further stated that she has evidence and challenged the cleric to address her allegations.

Fans react to Pastor Chris Okafor's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the clergy about his plan. Many were stunned by the decision and noted that honeymoon was not the solution to all the controversies. They asked him to react to all allegations made against him. Here are comments below:

"Many churches do not practice what they preach. The man, having accepted in part that some of the things he's been accused of are true, should proceed on suspension for a lengthier period. But with a one man's church, there's little or no accountability."

"With all this ongoing battles and attacks everywhere. I personally think Baba shouldn’t have drop this update. Enemy’s dey vex."

"Pastor and his wife wanna warm bed. Baba say naa personal retreat."

"U have been over zealous about it. Well done U have run a good race master dribbler. Geh Geh Uni give u Doctorate. Hope ur Madam won't c it as time of interrogation cos even my madam asking questions & shaking her head at me, starring at me saying "men". I laugh nervously. odima?"

Apostle Barnabas Shalom drags Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng had reported that Apostle Barnabas Shalom had joined the people reacting to what Pastor Chris Okafor is going through presently.

Doris Ogala and another ex-choir member had made claims about the cleric in several videos. In the recording, he was heard saying he felt ashamed after listening to what the cleric’s alleged daughter said about her experience.

