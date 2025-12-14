Doris Ogala has made it clear that she does not want Chris Okafor to get married, as she boasted in her video

The actress cried online after it was reported that Okafor was getting married to his lover, and a video of his proposal surfaced online

Fans were stunned by the tone of the chats released by the actress and the contents of her conversation with Okafor

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala is not backing down in her quest to stop her alleged lover, Chris Okafor, from getting married.

The actress cried uncontrollably in a viral video, claiming that Okafor had destroyed her life.

Fans react Doris Ogala's WhatsApp messages from Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo credit@mma_ogala/@chrisokafor

Source: Instagram

Fans unearthed a video of the proposal by the cleric, Pastor Chris Okafor, and claimed that Ogala was speaking about him.

In a new post shared on her Instagram page, Ogala continued to drag Pastor Chris Okafor, asking who the cleric was leaving her for. She also shared some alleged WhatsApp chats they exchanged in 2022 when they were dating.

Doris Ogala shares chat she had with Chris Okafor. Photo credit@mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala shares WhatsApp chats with alleged lover

In the chats shared by the actress, she and her alleged lover called each other "my love," "my pride," "my lord," "owner of my heart," "my obim," "my painkiller," and other sweet names, while declaring how much they loved each other.

In one of the chats, Doris addressed Okafor as "sir" while telling him she was going to Abuja for bedroom activities.

Okafor, who seemed unhappy with her message, asked if that was how much she loved him.

In another chat, Okafor sent Doris Ogala N700k and shared the payment receipt. All the chats were exchanged in 2025.

See the post here:

Fans react to Doris Ogala's post about lover

Fans shared their observations about the post made by the actress. They spoke about the tone of the messages and concluded that the love was one-sided as the actress loves Okafor more. They added that she sounded as if she was forcing the relationship. Here are comments below:

@n_n_e_ka wrote:

"O woman, where is thy shame? From this chat, there appears to be no relationship, except perhaps a sexual connection, with no evidence of commitment."

@iam_elsyy shared:

"What should we do with this now? Meanwhile People’s daddy in the church!!."

@hrh_kingdiamond commented:

"The signs are always there but una go prefer to see wonders before una go believe. See the chat na, one sided love."

@cute_rikkie reacted:

"So she was cheating with this pastor while she was married and left the husband to continue the affair? How will the pastor trust you to marry you? If you were loyal to your husband, what makes the pastor special?"

@beleansjuicespot wrote:

"Hiaaaa! Shame wear me agabada. She was even the one initiating tge conversation and the aramara. Wait na 700k I dey see their? God sbeg o."

Izzy Ogbeide blast sDoris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide had reacted to the video of Doris Ogala, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues.

The content creator added that her family were supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude.

Source: Legit.ng