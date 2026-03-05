Reports suggested that Ayomide Agboola had been sentenced to seven years in a correctional facility for her role in a 2025 defamation scandal against the singer

Nigerian singer and half of the iconic music duo P-Square, Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has broken his silence following viral reports about a woman who previously accused him of assault.

The singer reacted after social media posts claimed that a lady identified as Ayomide Agboola had been sentenced to seven years in prison over the allegations she made against him.

Reports suggest that Ayomide Agboola was sentenced to seven years over an accusation against Paul Okoye.

However, Paul dismissed the circulating report as false.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the singer made it clear that the information being shared online was not accurate.

“Fake,” he wrote in response to the viral claim.

Paul Okoye’s legal battle with Ayomide

The issue dated back to September 2025, when a woman identified as Ayomide Agboola made serious allegations against the singer in a viral post on social media.

In the tweet that circulated widely at the time, she accused Paul Okoye of cheating on his former wife, Anita Okoye.

She also alleged that the singer had an inappropriate relationship with their housemaid and claimed that he forced himself on the domestic worker.

Paul Okoye, however, denied the allegations and chose to respond through legal means.

Following the claims made against him, the singer initiated legal proceedings against Agboola.

Reports at the time indicated that she was arrested and later arraigned in court.

However, the situation took another twist when she was reportedly granted temporary release to seek medical attention.

Afterwards, reports emerged that she failed to appear for further court proceedings.

Read the tweet below:

Reactions trail Paul Okoye's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@PH_first_coder shared:

"Thank you rude boy for addressing this, I know the mob wants you to persecute her, deal with her and keep her locked up, but I want you to look at the bigger the picture as a great father and a kind man, please do not make her stay in jail for long, please for the sake her of her innocent husband and kids."

@DrMarife stated:

"You just spoiled my mood with this your post. I was already ordering goat head pepper soup to celebrate this epic win before this news struck. Please I beg you in the name of God, make sure this lie becomes a true one day."

@jerrymejh noted:

"You’re telling me this isn't real? I was already halfway through drafting the screenplay for The 2032 Awakening. Why must you kill the vibe with "facts" and "truth"?"

Paul Okoye says the news of Ayomide Agboola's sentencing is fake.

