Doris Ogala claimed her former best friend, Tonto Dikeh, allegedly involved a native doctor in her relationship with men

She alleged that this reportedly affected Tonto’s ex-husband and friend, Kpokpogri

The unexpected revelations, shared in a viral video, have since sparked debates online

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has found herself at the centre of a new controversy following allegations by her former best friend, Doris Ogala. In a viral video, Doris claimed that Tonto once revealed the services of a native doctor, which she said: “automatically hypnotises people so no one sees anything wrong in what she does.”

Doris explained that the alleged ritual was used during conflicts with her ex-husband, Kpokpogri.

According to Doris, “Once you fight her, all the people following her, they are all hypnotised… they can never see anything wrong in her.”

She added that even when Tonto was at fault, the world seemed to turn against her ex-husband, making it difficult for anyone to challenge her actions.

Speaking further in the video, Doris said, “Now, you see what they do? Even when she is at fault, the whole world comes against her ex-husband… It’s not normal.”

She stressed that her revelations were based on personal knowledge, as Tonto had shared this information with her directly in the past.

Watch her speak below:

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Doris accused the actress-turned-evangelist of attempting to lure her into witchcraft.

The actress claimed that during the period their friendship was still intact, Tonto allegedly suggested they travel to Kogi state for what she described as a spiritual initiation.

In her words, Doris wrote: “Am posting where this bastarrd said we should go to Kogi state and chop witch. She even flew down to Enugu. I stop picking up her calls. I warned you to stay away from me.”

The disturbing claims come shortly after Tonto Dikeh announced a major spiritual rebranding. The movie star recently revealed that she has dropped the “King” title from her name after eight years and should now be addressed as Evangelist Tonto Dikeh.

According to her, the decision was made in obedience to the Holy Spirit and in alignment with God’s will for her life. She was also recently seen praying at a hospital, further reinforcing her new spiritual identity.

Reacting to Tonto's spiritual move, Doris accused Tonto of living a fake life and misleading the public.

She criticised the actress’ new evangelical title, suggesting that her transformation was not genuine.

Doris went further to claim that Tonto had been instrumental in her issues with clergyman Chris Okafor, alleging that she fueled the conflict from behind the scenes.

“This girl has been the one behind my issues with Chris Okafor, fueling it from the beginning,” she wrote in part of her posts.

While Doris hinted that she knows more than she is willing to disclose, she maintained that she is currently limited in what she can say.

The two actresses were once known for their close friendship, frequently supporting each other publicly.

However, their relationship has since deteriorated, with subtle shades and now open accusations taking centre stage.

In her outburst, Doris also made claims about destiny and appearance, suggesting that Tonto had “swapped destinies” with her

Netizens react to Doris Ogala's allegations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olivia_okolo said:

:Even tho, we Like am like that madam.😋."

christasento

"Nwanyị a check yourself very well. Ọ kwa nụ ara di ihe. Check yourself before you enter market 😢."

chef_chella

"But we never knew you two were besties nah, if it’s Bob now we know. Why all these lies?"

iamtimah_white

"You Dey go na 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️."

vinna.essien said:

"I unfollowed her page cos I got tired of seeing the rubbish…. So any blogger that post her nonsense content, I’ll still unfollow… That’s the only way I can help myself and stay sane."

chenkay_fashions said:

"But a lot of people have always criticised some of the things she does. Abi, the juju dey do selective catching? Oooii."

Izzy Ogbeide blasts Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide reacted to Doris Ogala's video, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues. The content creator added that her family was supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude.

