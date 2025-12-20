Doris Ogala has taken her feud with Pastor Chris Okafor to a podcast, calling on the DSS to take action

The Nollywood star, in a new video, called on the security outfit to visit the cleric's church as she dropped a claim about his altar

The actress's video, which has sparked another round of reactions, comes after she leaked a private picture of the pastor

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala involved Nigeria's Department of State Services (DSS) in her feud with Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry.

Ogala, who has repeatedly called out Okafor over an unfulfilled marriage promise, while speaking on the KAA Truths podcast, spoke about the cleric's church altar and why the DSS should dig it up.

The actress, who alleged that someone died during the construction, claimed a blogger found "something on the ground," leading to Okafor reaching out to her on how to sort it out.

"DSS should go to that church and open his altar. I wouldn't say further than that. When they were building that place, that place collapsed, somebody died. Apart from somebody dying, there is a blogger that found something on the ground. This man was begging, he called me and asked me what he could do to let the blogger close his mouth. DSS should go and open that altar. The church altar where he used to stand, they should dig it up and open it," she said in the video.

A caption on the video also reads, "What is buried under Pastor Chris Okafor's altar."

The video of Doris Ogala speaking about Pastor Chris Okafor's church altar is below:

Reactions trail Doris Ogala's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions about the actress's allegations. Read them below:

julietokeke1 commented:

"When you are exposing things like this...it should be done before it gets here...if you are telling the truth..then they will go steps ahead of you...to clean up...May God Help You and keep you too... Life is deep oh."

sir_ifeco7 said:

"Omo 2026 here we come to witness someone's downfall."

officialblessing26 commented:

"Matters arising. You should be investigated too as an accomplice for knowing and keeping quiet. How far with baby testimony too? Confess what you know about the missing child too,"

pinkylove713 wrote:

"Screaming, we did this together! We go down together! We die here ! The did has been done ! We face the consequences together no one goes no where Let’s see if some people will learn from this."

