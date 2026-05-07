Victor Osimhen leads a major stat in the UEFA Champions League despite Galatasaray’s Round of 16 elimination

The Turkish Super League champions were knocked out in the Round of 16 after a 4-1 aggregate loss to Liverpool

The Super Eagles forward was highly influential in helping Galatasaray reach that stage despite injury issues

Victor Osimhen had an impressive UEFA Champions League campaign and still leads a key stat despite Galatasaray’s early elimination.

Galatasaray were eliminated in the Round of 16 of this season's Champions League after a 4-1 aggregate loss to English champions Liverpool.

Victor Osimhen had an impressive Champions League campaign. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s contribution to Galatasaray’s Champions League campaign this season was crucial, and ended when he suffered an unfortunate injury.

Osimhen’s contribution to Galatasaray's UCL journey

As noted by Transfermarkt, Galatasaray played 12 matches in the Champions League this season before they were eliminated, including the knockout playoff against Juventus.

Their campaign kicked off with a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, a match Osimhen missed due to a muscle injury he suffered during international duty with Nigeria.

Galatasaray won the next three matches, with Osimhen scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win over Liverpool, two goals in the 3-1 win over Bodo and a hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Ajax.

He missed the next match against Royal Union Saint Gilloise, and the Lions lost again, and his return against Monaco could not save them from a 1-0 loss.

The Nigerian failed to make an attacking contribution during the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid and the 2-0 loss to Manchester City, but Gala reached the knockout stage.

Osimhen provided two assists during Galatasaray's famous 5-2 win over Juventus in the first leg, and scored the goal that sparked the comeback in the 3-2 loss in the second leg.

He provided the assist for Mario Lemina's winning goal in the 1-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg. He fractured his arm early in the second leg, and Galatasaray were beaten 4-0.

Osimhen leads UCL stat

According to UEFA’s official data, Osimhen has the most man-of-the-match awards so far in this season’s Champions League with four medals.

He won three consecutive awards in his first matches of the season against Liverpool, Bodo/Glimt and Ajax, before winning his fourth during the 3-2 loss to Juventus.

Victor Osimhen won four Champions League Player of the Match awards this season. Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan.

Source: Getty Images

Seven players have three awards each: Declan Rice, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon, Charles De Ketelaere, Francisco Trincão, and Jens Hauge.

Only Arsenal star Rice could tie the Super Eagles forward if he wins the man of the match when Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

The Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, will play host to the 2026 final on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Champions League winner after Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain reached the final.

The Gunners eliminated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-final, while PSG knocked Bayern Munich out with a 6-5 aggregate score.

Source: Legit.ng