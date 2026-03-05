Content creators Carter Efe and Kolu were released from police custody after a settlement at a station in Sango, following their arrest during an unannounced visit to Portable's Odogwu Bar

Portable confirmed the release in a video, while also accusing his former signee, Kolu, of being ungrateful for leaving Zeh Nation label after he helped build his career

The singer also took a swipe at Kolu's girlfriend, Chidinma, suggesting that her interest in Kolu was driven by his financial status

Comedian and streamer Carter Efe, content creator Kolu Wahala, and their team regained freedom on Thursday after resolving a dispute with singer Portable at a police station in Sango, Ogun State.

The settlement came hours after their arrest, which followed a confrontation at Portable’s Odogwu Bar the previous evening.

Carter Efe and Kolu regain freedom as Portable credits Destiny Record boss for settlement after dramatic arrest at Odogwu Bar in Ogun state. Photo: carterefe/portablebaeby/hamzacheeboy

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Portable called in officers during the unannounced visit, saying he was concerned about his security, which led to the temporary detention of Kolu, Carter Efe and their team.

Shortly after their release, Portable confirmed in a video shared on his Instagram page that the matter had been settled through the intervention of a man he identified as Ija Omode Oga of Destiny Record.

He explained that the police allowed Carter Efe, Kolu and their crew to go home after the agreement was reached.

Despite the resolution, Portable expressed frustration with Kolu, who was once signed to his Zeh Nation record label.

He described Kolu as ungrateful for leaving the platform that helped him gain recognition in Lagos and choosing to work with Carter Efe instead. Portable recalled the support he gave Kolu when introducing him to the entertainment scene.

The singer also spoke about Kolu’s relationship with his girlfriend, Chidinma, who had previously been linked to another content creator known as 10 Naira.

Portable criticised her, suggesting that her interest in Kolu was influenced by financial status, and claimed that many women make romantic choices based on a man’s resources.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Carter Efe and Kolu's release

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@championsfun said:

"All that portable said is there any lie there, what he said is true if not for money and being famous who wants to date Kolu? Before Kolu got famous did he have any Ex. No. 2 That Kolu is ungrateful it's true, it's a matter of time before he will betray Carter Efe."

@THEADVISORY3 commented:

"This chidinma just bring insult to the Igbo community...why will it be an Igbo girl....instead of to go look for better job...why hanging around with kolu and the rest.... See how portable is even insulting her cos she doesn't have level or taste...."

@GOZIEVIBE reacted:

"Omooo From police station to receipts of drama? Portable really went full commentary mode Money really does change everything in their world."

@GOZIEVIBE said:

"Portable never does small wahala dragging Kolu, Chidinma, AND giving life lessons about money."

Portable accuses his former signee, Kolu, of ingratitude after police settle clash with Carter Efe and release them from custody in Ogun State. Photo: carterefe/portablebaeby/hamzacheeboy

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe apologises to Wizkid and FC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that skitmaker Carter Efe apologised to Afrobeats star Wizkid and his fanbase after harsh comments he made about the singer went viral and sparked massive backlash online.

During an appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast with Kolu, Carter Efe had mocked Wizkid and claimed he was disappointed when the star failed to acknowledge or promote his song Machala. He also boasted that Wizkid would one day beg to appear on his livestream and claimed he would charge N500 million.

The comments sparked outrage from Wizkid FC, forcing Carter Efe to publicly plead for forgiveness during a livestream session where he went on bended knees and promised never to insult the singer again.

Source: Legit.ng