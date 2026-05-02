Oris Lucky has released a video detailing the result of his investigation into the brutal killing of Mena in Delta State

A few days ago, the upcoming singer was allegedly killed by a police officer, and the incident gained widespread attention online

What he said about his findings generated reactions among fans, who called for more names and individuals to be investigated

Social media analyst Oris Lucky has shared the result of his personal investigation into the killing of upcoming singer Mena in Delta State.

A few days ago, Harrison Gwamnishu shared a video claiming that Mena’s body had not yet been recovered, and alleging that Usuman Nuhu shot the singer more than once

Reactions as Oris Lucky shares result of investigation about Mena's killing. Photo crrdit@orislucky/@harrisongwamnishu

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Lucky stated that he visited the park where the incident occurred. According to him, people were initially reluctant to speak with him, but later shared what they reportedly witnessed.

He explained that some men came to the park to waybill a parcel, not to pick one up, and that he was not alone at the scene but was accompanied by another person.

He further noted that after the parcel was opened, a service firearm was allegedly discovered inside. A service firearm is a weapon issued to police or military officers and is usually provided by an armed organization, not privately owned for civilian use in most cases.

More updates trend about Delta state killing, a s fan react. Photo credit@harrisongwamnishu

Source: Instagram

Oris Lucky shares more on Delta killing

In his recording, Lucky stated that a friend was with Mena when the waybill was checked, and the singer called the person who sent the parcel.

He added that when Mena contacted the man, the man claimed the parcel contained clothes, but it was later discovered to contain a firearm.

Lucky explained that after the police were called, the person accompanying Mena reportedly fled before Nuhu allegedly took the singer’s life.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Delta killing: Reactions as Oris Luck shares update

Here are comments below:

@pretx _textiles shared:

"The sister said he called the person through the mother's phone, make them collect the mama phone oooo."

@9ja_principality stated:

"The friend wey run knows too much about the object. Na him set the MINE up indirectly. Make dem find that boy."

@official___yangaboi shared:

"Bros dem never see d boy phone? at least some info go dey there like chat even the sender phone number if na to track d phone."

@abiodunbisi_balogun said:

"Where is the other guy wey run comot? That run wey hin run no pure, he go know something."

@blairsin_ify wrote:

"This means that the friend that went with him is aware of the content of the waybill if not why did he run away when they were about to open it."

@gdowin_je wrote:

"It was clear from the onset that he was clean from all the allegations. Well done bro, more will be out soon."

Yvonne Jegede reacts to Delta killing

Legit.ng had reported that Yvonne Jegede reacted to the brutal killing that took place in Delta state, raising questions about the police force.

The life of a young singer was allegedly taken by a police officer, with a video of the tragic incident shared online.

Her colleagues also reacted, sharing their observations about the officer as they joined her in questioning the police.

Source: Legit.ng