Renowned Nigerian Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has come under fire for officiating Pastor Chris Okafor’s wedding

A senior cleric, Daniel Akpoti, accused Ashimolowo of ignoring moral concerns surrounding the marriage.

The controversy followed actress Doris Ogala’s claims of betrayal and broken promises against Okafor

Founder of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, has found himself drawn into a growing church controversy following his role in the wedding of Pastor Chris Okafor to his wife, Pearl.

The wedding, which went ahead despite swirling allegations, has continued to attract public attention days after actress Doris Ogala accused Pastor Okafor of betraying her after what she described as a long-term relationship that allegedly began in 2017.

Ogala claimed she was promised marriage, only to be abandoned when news of Okafor’s wedding surfaced online.

Pastor Ashimolowo faces backlash over his appearance at Pastor Chris Okafor’s wedding. Photos: Chris Okafor, Doris Ogala, Pastor Ashimolowo.

Despite her accusations and public threats to expose details of their relationship, the cleric proceeded with the ceremony, which Pastor Ashimolowo officiated.

The development has now drawn sharp criticism from another Christian leader, Dr Charles Apoki, who expressed deep disappointment with Pastor Ashimolowo’s involvement.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, Apoki questioned the moral implications of officiating the wedding amid unresolved allegations.

Akpoti stated:

“I am ashamed of you. Any society that has no rules will collapse."

According to him, religious leaders must be mindful of the signals they send to their followers, especially when controversies border on morality and integrity.

Dr Apoki went further to accuse Pastor Okafor of questionable conduct, alleging that the pastor had abandoned his wife and children while living immorally with actress Doris Ogala.

He also referenced viral social media clips in which he claimed Okafor performed what he described as false miracles, arguing that such actions damage the credibility of the Christian faith.

Apoki warned that associating openly with figures facing such allegations could suggest approval of their conduct and weaken the moral authority of the church.

To drive home his point, Apoki cited biblical figures such as Achan, Ananias, and Sapphira, who were punished for moral failures, stressing that accountability remains a core principle of Christianity.

He also drew parallels with African traditional values, noting that communities historically distanced themselves from individuals accused of wrongdoing.

He stated:

“You don’t greet him. You don’t collect fire from his kitchen. You don’t trade with him. Because when you do that, you seem to approve of his conduct."

For now, neither Pastor Ashimolowo nor Pastor Okafor has publicly responded to Apoki’s comments, leaving many watching closely to see if more voices will weigh in on the unfolding church drama.

Pastor Chris Okafor married his new wife despite Doris Ogala's allegations. Photo: Chris Okafor.

