Pastor Chris Okafor has denied allegations of misconduct, calling them false and aimed at damaging his name

His lawyer broke down each claim, explained past disputes, and outlined the next legal steps against the accusers

Okafor has dared Doris Ogala, VeryDarkMan, and others to present evidence to the police or face consequences

Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, has publicly denied allegations of sexual misconduct, abuse of authority, murder, and breach of marriage promises made against him by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

Speaking through his lawyer, Ife Ajayi, at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, the cleric described the claims as false and part of a deliberate attempt to damage his reputation.

Pastor Chris Okafor denies allegations, challenges VDM and Doris Ogala to present evidence to the police. Photo credit: chrisokaforministries/mma_ogala/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to The Nigerian Tribune, the pastor has urged those making the accusations, including social media influencer Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, to present evidence to the police.

Ajayi explained that the controversy began on December 13, 2025, when Ogala went online to accuse Pastor Okafor of serious misconduct. He noted that the allegations quickly spread across blogs and social media platforms without verification.

The lawyer condemned what he called repeated attacks on his client, stressing that Pastor Okafor is a private citizen entitled to protection from false claims.

Not Doris Ogala's First Time of Making Such Allegations

The lawyer recalled that this was not the first time Doris Ogala had made accusations against the pastor.

Back in 2015, she alleged that he owed her N45 million, but the claim collapsed when no proof was provided.

Years later, on the eve of Pastor Okafor’s wedding, Ogala reportedly resurfaced, challenging the marriage and demanding money and a house, citing a supposed past relationship.

When those demands were not met, Ajayi said she escalated her claims, accusing the pastor of being responsible for her brother’s death and later linking him to murder.

Ajayi described the pattern of accusations as coordinated, suggesting that Ogala was testing different stories to see which would garner the most public attention.

He added that the campaign intensified when she allegedly teamed up with VeryDarkMan and other bloggers, who repeatedly portrayed Pastor Okafor as a serial offender.

To counter the spread of these claims, Ajayi revealed that his firm had hired consultants to monitor at least eight blogs and more than 27 social media accounts allegedly involved in publishing defamatory content about the pastor.

He emphasised that Pastor Okafor had already reported the matter to the Nigerian Police before Christmas, asking for a thorough investigation.

Pastor Chris Okafor denies allegations, challenges accusers to police investigation. Photo credit: chrisokaforministries/mma_ogala/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Ogala's Arrest and Out-of-Court Settlement

The lawyer also disclosed that Ogala was arrested and questioned by police in Lagos over alleged cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and threats to the pastor’s life. She was later granted bail on medical grounds and urged to desist from her online campaign.

Ajayi further pointed to a past out-of-court settlement between both parties, which he said was based on a business transaction and not any romantic involvement. The settlement, adopted by a court, barred Ogala from publicly mentioning Pastor Okafor’s name or having further dealings with him.

Ajayi stressed that court records and settlement documents contained no reference to any affair or misconduct, insisting that these were verifiable facts. He expressed concern that, despite the seriousness of the allegations, many media outlets published damaging stories without seeking Pastor Okafor’s side.

Allegations of Buried Victim on Church Premises

The lawyer also dismissed claims about a child allegedly linked to the pastor, saying they were baseless.

On allegations that a murder victim was buried within the church premises, Ajayi said Ogala denied making such claims during police questioning, which he described as proof of the recklessness of the accusations.

He criticised the misuse of social media to spread falsehoods and incite the public, warning that freedom of expression does not cover defamation or threats to life.

Ife Ajayi noted that the allegations had led to threats against Pastor Okafor, his wife, and his household, which he said was unacceptable.

According to him, formal complaints have now been filed against other individuals and platforms that promoted the allegations, with a limited time given to present evidence to the police.

Ajayi urged the public to remain calm and allow law enforcement agencies to complete their investigations.

He concluded by insisting that Pastor Okafor is innocent of all accusations, adding that false claims, no matter how widely shared online, cannot become the truth.

Pastor Okafor warns against persecuting men of God

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Chris Okafor warned his congregation during a sermon that persecuting a man of God like himself is an attack by demons on their blessings, help, and prosperity.

He stated that when people attack a church or a man of God, that person is not just a human being but a demon or devil sent on assignment.

Okafor explained that attacks on an innocent man of God target the congregation, as a prophet carries their blessings, urging believers to avoid associating with persecutors to retain spiritual covering.

The sermon, delivered amid the Doris Ogala controversy, trended online with netizens branding it brainwashing and criticising the pastor.

