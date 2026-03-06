Convicted actor, Baba Ijesha, has shared his side of the story after serving five years in prison for crimes involving a minor

In a newly released song titled Aniwaye Daran , the disgraced actor clarified what led to his arrest after being invited by her former friend, comedienne Princess

While Baba Ijesha's story shed new light on the allegations of abusing a minor, Legit.ng gathered reactions from social media users on the new development

Convicted Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha has spoken out months after regaining his freedom from prison, sharing his version of events in a newly released song.

The actor, whose real name is Olanrewaju James Omiyinka, released a track titled Aniwaye Daran, where he addressed the controversy that led to his five-year jail sentence. In the song, he maintained that the allegations against him were false and was set up.

"They ganged up against me": Baba Ijesha shares his side in emotional song after jail term.

The case dates back to 2021 when his colleague, comedienne Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, accused him of inappropriate misconduct involving her 14-year-old foster daughter. The allegation caused a massive public outcry at the time and eventually led to his arrest and conviction.

However, in his new song, Baba Ijesha insisted the incident was a setup by Princess, who had invited him to her house under the impression of taking part in a movie production.

He claimed that upon his arrival, he was informed to act the role of a young man in a scene with a young girl. The actor said he agreed to the role and began rehearsing as instructed.

While narrating the incident in the song, he stated:

"On the 21 /04/2021, she-devil called me to come and act and also eat, she said my favourite food pounded yam, lobster, bush meat and egusi soup was ready, though it's been a long time since we last saw each other."

According to Baba Ijesha, things suddenly took a dramatic turn during the rehearsal when a group of people rushed into the room and pounced on him.

He added that efforts to understand the situation or explain himself were met with shunning. The actor further alleged that even during the legal process, he felt he was not given the chance to explain himself.

According to him, it was a plot against him from the beginning, and certain individuals vowed to see him die in prison.

He added:

"I never knew they had already ganged up against me, many more she-devils joined her in the process just to keep me in the Prison, one of them even said she would make sure I don’t come out alive, and they thought that was the end of my life, but God brought me out again in good health."

Freed actor Baba Ijesha narrates prison ordeal and controversial case in new song.

Despite the ordeal, Baba Ijesha declared gratitude to those who stood by him throughout the difficult period and to the supporters who believed in him and prayed for them.

In the concluding part of the song, he declared that those he described as “she-devils” would eventually face the consequences of their actions.

How Nigerians reacted to Baba Ijesha's song

@aroundara quizzed:

"They said you will act as a young guy without costume?"

@9jagunnerdoc said:

"If he had any shame, he won't be tryna explain any nonsense."

@Patriotic__9ja penned:

"Irrespective of the fact that I don't like iyabo ojo, this story still doesn't add up all."

@BolaBillion opined:

"😳 This type of story should send this fellow back to Kirikiri for round 2! No repentance detected!"

@Yusluv_4u wrote:

"Nonsense talk ... You dey act and who dey record and where are all the other actors or firm maker ? None present."

Watch Baba Ijesha's new song below:

Princess speaks on Baba Ijesha's release from prison

Legit.ng reported that Comedian Princess, who accused Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha of assault and violating a minor, reacted to the news of his release from prison. The actor’s release was first made public by Yomi Fabiyi on Friday, November 14, 2025.

In response, Princess shared a video online, emphasising that her former friend should have spent the rest of his life in prison. She further suggested that the reason she believed the sentence was reduced from 16 years.

