Brittany Ashton Holmes disappeared from Hollywood - this is her life now

Brittany Ashton Holmes is an actress, known for The Little Rascals (1994), Ellen (1994) and We Hate Paul Revere (2014). She retired from acting in 1996 to pursue a more private life and education. Brittany appeared in a 2014 cast reunion for the 20th anniversary of the film, but has since remained out of the public eye.

Brittany Ashton Holmes during the 2014 cast reunion for the 20th anniversary of The Little Rascals (1994). Photo: @22Vision on Facebook (modified by author)

Brittany Ashton gained fame at age five for portraying Darla in The Little Rascals (1994) .

. She had a few other roles before retiring, including Humanoids from the Deep (1996), Ellen (1994), and Death Benefit (1996).

and After leaving the acting world, Holmes attended high school in Southern California and reportedly studied political science.

Since 1996, she has kept a low profile and avoids public appearances or social media.

Full name Brittany Ashton Holmes Gender Female Date of birth 27 February 1989 Age 36 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'3'' Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Married Education University in California Profession Former actress

Brittany Ashton Holmes' biography

The former American actress was born on 27 February 1989 in California, United States. She is 36 years old as of 2025 and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Brittany completed her high school education in Southern California and enjoyed playing soccer for her school team. She reportedly studied political science.

Five fast facts about Brittany Ashton Holmes. Photo: @Just Amazing on Facebook (modified by author)

Brittany Ashton Holmes' career: From child star to life after Hollywood

Brittany Ashton Holmes began her acting career as a child in the early 1990s. Her breakout role came in 1994, when she starred as Darla in the comedy film The Little Rascals. The movie, based on the classic 1930s shorts, became a family favourite, and Holmes’ performance as the charming and sassy Darla made her one of the most memorable cast members.

After The Little Rascals, she appeared in a few other projects, including an episode of Red Shoe Diaries (1994) and the TV film Humanoids from the Deep (1996). After 1996, Holmes left the acting world.

According to The List, she found it "embarrassing" to watch herself in The Little Rascals and had no interest in continuing acting.

In 2014, Holmes attended the 20th-anniversary reunion of The Little Rascals cast, where she took part in a photo shoot recreating the movie poster. She later had a small uncredited cameo in the 2014 TV movie We Hate Paul Revere and has since stepped away from the entertainment industry.

Bug Hall rowing a boat while looking at Brittany Ashton Holmes in a scene from the film 'The Little Rascals', 1994. Photo: Universal Pictures

Holmes does not have an active social media account. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California with her husband.

How tall is Brittany Ashton Holmes?

The Los-Angeles based former actress stands at 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

Who is Brittany Ashton Holmes? She is a former actress, widely recognised for playing Darla in the 1994 film The Little Rascals. Where is Brittany Ashton Holmes from? The former actress was born in California, United States. How old is Brittany Ashton Holmes? Brittany Ashton Holmes is 36 years old as of 2025. She was born on 27 February 1989. How old was Brittany Ashton Holmes in Little Rascals? Brittany was 5 years old when she starred as Darla in the 1994 movie The Little Rascals. What is Brittany Holmes' maiden name? Brittany Holmes’ maiden name is Brittany Ashton Holmes. Ashton is her middle name, not a married name. Does Brittany Ashton Holmes have Instagram? The former American entertainer does not have an active Instagram account. What is Brittany Ashton Holmes' height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. Where does Brittany Ashton Holmes live now? The former American entertainer currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Brittany Ashton Holmes, best known for playing Darla in The Little Rascals (1994), left Hollywood shortly after her childhood fame. She later pursued higher education and reportedly studied political science. Since 1996, Brittany has lived a private life away from the public eye and has a very low public profile. However, she recently participated in The Little Rascals 20th reunion celebration.

