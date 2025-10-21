Brittany Ashton Holmes disappeared from Hollywood - this is her life now
Brittany Ashton Holmes is an actress, known for The Little Rascals (1994), Ellen (1994) and We Hate Paul Revere (2014). She retired from acting in 1996 to pursue a more private life and education. Brittany appeared in a 2014 cast reunion for the 20th anniversary of the film, but has since remained out of the public eye.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Brittany Ashton gained fame at age five for portraying Darla in The Little Rascals (1994).
- She had a few other roles before retiring, including Humanoids from the Deep (1996), Ellen (1994), and Death Benefit (1996).
- After leaving the acting world, Holmes attended high school in Southern California and reportedly studied political science.
- Since 1996, she has kept a low profile and avoids public appearances or social media.
Profile summary
Full name
Brittany Ashton Holmes
Gender
Female
Date of birth
27 February 1989
Age
36 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
California, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Sexuality
Straight
Religion
Christianity
Height in inches
5'3''
Height in centimetres
160
Weight in pounds
110
Weight in kilograms
50
Hair colour
Light brown
Eye colour
Hazel
Relationship status
Married
Education
University in California
Profession
Former actress
Brittany Ashton Holmes' biography
The former American actress was born on 27 February 1989 in California, United States. She is 36 years old as of 2025 and her zodiac sign is Pisces.
Brittany completed her high school education in Southern California and enjoyed playing soccer for her school team. She reportedly studied political science.
Brittany Ashton Holmes' career: From child star to life after Hollywood
Brittany Ashton Holmes began her acting career as a child in the early 1990s. Her breakout role came in 1994, when she starred as Darla in the comedy film The Little Rascals. The movie, based on the classic 1930s shorts, became a family favourite, and Holmes’ performance as the charming and sassy Darla made her one of the most memorable cast members.
After The Little Rascals, she appeared in a few other projects, including an episode of Red Shoe Diaries (1994) and the TV film Humanoids from the Deep (1996). After 1996, Holmes left the acting world.
According to The List, she found it "embarrassing" to watch herself in The Little Rascals and had no interest in continuing acting.
In 2014, Holmes attended the 20th-anniversary reunion of The Little Rascals cast, where she took part in a photo shoot recreating the movie poster. She later had a small uncredited cameo in the 2014 TV movie We Hate Paul Revere and has since stepped away from the entertainment industry.
Holmes does not have an active social media account. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California with her husband.
How tall is Brittany Ashton Holmes?
The Los-Angeles based former actress stands at 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.
FAQs
- Who is Brittany Ashton Holmes? She is a former actress, widely recognised for playing Darla in the 1994 film The Little Rascals.
- Where is Brittany Ashton Holmes from? The former actress was born in California, United States.
- How old is Brittany Ashton Holmes? Brittany Ashton Holmes is 36 years old as of 2025. She was born on 27 February 1989.
- How old was Brittany Ashton Holmes in Little Rascals? Brittany was 5 years old when she starred as Darla in the 1994 movie The Little Rascals.
- What is Brittany Holmes' maiden name? Brittany Holmes’ maiden name is Brittany Ashton Holmes. Ashton is her middle name, not a married name.
- Does Brittany Ashton Holmes have Instagram? The former American entertainer does not have an active Instagram account.
- What is Brittany Ashton Holmes' height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall.
- Where does Brittany Ashton Holmes live now? The former American entertainer currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Brittany Ashton Holmes, best known for playing Darla in The Little Rascals (1994), left Hollywood shortly after her childhood fame. She later pursued higher education and reportedly studied political science. Since 1996, Brittany has lived a private life away from the public eye and has a very low public profile. However, she recently participated in The Little Rascals 20th reunion celebration.
Source: Legit.ng
