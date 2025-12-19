Doris Ogala has shared another post aimed at her alleged ex-lover, Pastor Chris Okafor, after he married another woman

The cleric tied the knot with his new wife, and videos and pictures of the ceremony surfaced online while Doris Ogala was still ranting

Fans reacted to the post, expressing concern for her safety and trying to caution her about her actions

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has shown she means what she said about Pastor Chris Okafor, with her latest post.

The actress has been expressing her pain online over what the cleric allegedly did to her, despite all the promises he made to her, as he marries another woman.

Ogala has even gone as far as taking the cleric to court and sharing her demands regarding his broken promise to marry her.

In her most recent post, she shared a rare bedroom picture of the cleric on her Instagram page. The image showed him shirtless, attempting to use deodorant under his armpits.

Doris Ogala shares when Pastor Chris Okafor took the picture

In the caption, Ogala explained that the picture was taken in the cleric’s bedroom, after he had finished his activities there. However, she did not specify who he had the activity with.

The actress also mentioned that the full video would be shared soon and added that another lady, whom the cleric allegedly promised to marry, sent her a video that she also plans to share.

Fans react to Doris Ogala's post

In response, fans of the actress were stunned and warned her about the post, stating that her actions could potentially land her in legal trouble.

Some others urged her to forgive the cleric and allow him to live happily with his new wife.

Here is the Instagram picture shared by Doris Ogala:

What fans said about Doris Ogala

Netizens reacted to the post made by the actress by advising her on what to do. Here are comments below:

@anabelparadise reacted:

"See as everybody they hype you to push and post it I swear if he arrest you this comment section no go fight or do justice for you oh allow it slide na so life be sometimes"

@na_metusella commented:

"If you post we go watch, life goes on, since una wan turn this con3 to blue filmm arena, we gather de wait una."

@julmuna stated:

"Burst everywhere, he's my su daddy, my boyfriend come nd see."

@obinna_joseph_chukwuka_ shared:

"Waiting for video before I go believe."

@nneomaukpabi wrote:

"Heeeeeiiiiii, wahala don burst, pastor Chris what is your personal picture doing in the hand of Doris , I thought you said you don’t know her, Chineke."

Doris Ogala shares how he met Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng had reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they have both met in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see.

Many were stunned by everything she shared, offering their observations about the recording and suggesting what Ogala must do next.

