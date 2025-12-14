Pastor Chris Okafor has been trending online following actress Doris Ogala ' s outburst in a viral video

The Nollywood actress had called out a certain Chris Okafor for proposing to another woman after promising her marriage

Amid the drama, an old sermon of the cleric speaking about why some ladies couldn’t get married resurfaced on social media

An old sermon by the founder of the Grace Nation Bible Ministry, Chris Okafor, known as Generational Prophet, about marriage has resurfaced online.

In the video circulating on social media, Okafor, during a church service, shared why some ladies were yet to get married.

Pastor Chris Okafor speaks on the importance of submission as he advises ladies. Credit: chrisokaforministries/mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

According to the cleric, no man was ready to settle down with a woman who is disrespectful.

He advised ladies to develop the capacity to become a wife.

"You are a young lady, you are just being arrogant, behaving and talking to people anyhow, saying, I no dey respect anybody, I no well finish, yet you are a young lady, you are unmarried and you talk like that. Which man wan marry who no well? Which man wants to marry you when they know you have slept with different men? God forbid. I know what I am saying may be painful, but the truth is bitter, and it is better; there is no man that wants to marry a woman that is not submisive. There are many women everywhere, but when you want to marry, you will know there are few wives," he said in part.

The video comes after actress Doris Ogala called out a certain Chris Okafor for proposing to another woman after promising her marriage.

The actress disclosed that she had been in a romantic relationship with Okafor since 2017.

Pastor Chris Okafor advises young ladies on marriage amid Doris Ogala's cry. Credit: mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

While asking him where he wanted her to start from after everything they had done together, the actress vowed that his marriage to the new lady would not hold.

The video of Pastor Chris Okafor's old sermon making waves online is below:

Reactions trail Pastor Chris Okafor's sermon

While some netizens argued that it was a subtle response to Doris Ogala, others shared diverse opinions about the cleric's sermon. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

_filloh1 commented:

"See the way he was serious with the preaching, you will think his saint. Why is a pastor having premarital affair again ? And I thought the lady was once married. Omo na wa o."

Andrew_Inalegwu said:

"Like the audacity for him to stand on a pulpit and yarn this kind of nonsense as a Pastor. I wonder why the female members didn’t stand up and leave."

BBTORSO1 commented:

"If the woman hear this sermon make her family just go buy casket and plan funeral arrangements."

iam_royalkingg reacted:

"Dem go use Doris for sermon today She stood with Regina Daniels and little did they know that Pastor Chris Okafor was chopping her anyhow. She was bashing Sen. Ned. Now they never show you say you be mumu?"

Doris Ogala hurts herself

Legit.ng previously reported that an actor cried out for help after he visited Doris Ogala at her residence in Abuja.

The actor revealed he met the actress in a sorry state as he called on Chris to come to her rescue. A clip captured one of Doris' hands wrapped in a bandage.

Source: Legit.ng