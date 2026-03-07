King Mitchy's recent feud with VeryDarkMan escalated on social media, leading to both the influencer and critic faking their deaths

The dramatic stunt pulled by the two online personalities triggered reactions from many Nigerians, with some calling for the authorities to take action

Aside from Mitchy and VeryDarkMan, there are a few Nigerian celebrities who rose from the dead after faking their deaths in the past

The beginning of March 2026 started with an unexpected and heated exchange between social media critic, Martins Otse "VeryDarkMan," and influencer Mitchell “King Mitchy” Mukoro.”

The exchange, which became intense, saw the President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, being dragged into the drama, which began after Mitchy made remarks many netizens read as a dig at VeryDarkMan.

King Mitchy and VeryDarkMan's feud escalates to death stunts. Credit: kingmithcy/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In a clapback, the online critic claimed that the influencer was being used as a political instrument to bolster the image of Tinubu’s government and advance his 2027 reelection ambitions.

Social media users were soon left to pick sides in the feud that quickly escalated and was trailed by unpleasant stunts and death hoaxes - a deliberate report of someone's death that is later revealed to be untrue. In some cases, it might be because the person has intentionally faked death.

While some celebrities involved have denied orchestrating the stunts for publicity, their actions stirred up widespread debate about clout-chasing.

In this article, Legit.ng listed popular Nigerian celebrities who have faked their deaths on social media.

1. King Mitchy's management announces her death

King Mitchy returns to social media following reports of her death. Credit: kingmithcy

Source: Instagram

On March 1, 2026, King Mitchy's management took to her official Instagram page to release a statement, claiming she had passed away, prompting shock and confusion online.

This was after the influencer was seen consuming a substance from a “Hypo” sachet in a viral TikTok live stream.

Her management announced that she died at Prime Care Hospital in Abuja, stating that efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

However, in a reaction, Prime Care Hospital refuted the claim, maintaining that the influencer was never admitted to their facility and warning that legal action would be taken against individuals behind the false reports.

King Mitchy later addressed the matter, suggesting that it was a stunt that spiralled out of control.

2. VeryDarkMan mimics King Mitchy, announces own death

VeryDarkMan holds own burial ceremony after pulling death hoax on social media. Credit: verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Like King Mitchy, the management of VeryDarkMan also announced his passing in a statement released via his Instagram account.

The critic, however, went as far as holding a burial ceremony. However, on March 2, VeryDarkMan released a video which included the moment he resurrected from a coffin, suggesting his action was a prank.

3. Rapper Oladips apologises after faking own death

Nigerians nicknamed Oladips 'Lazarus' after pulling death stunt online. Credit: oladips

Source: Instagram

In November 2023, Oladips' management announced his death through his personal Instagram page.

According to the rapper's management, he succumbed to an undisclosed long-term ailment.

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka Oladips, passed away yesterday, Nov 14th, Tuesday evening, at precisely 10:14 pm. We are still in shock as we speak," the statement read in part.

Days later, he resurrected, earning him the nickname Lazarus as he apologised to Nigerians for the viral claim about his death.

4. Skiibii pulls a death hoax in 2015

Skiibii reveals he faked his death because people were not appreciating his talent. Credit: skiibii

Source: Instagram

Similarly, in 2015, singer Skiibii was announced dead in a viral social media post, leading to widespread tributes.

It was later revealed that he was alive, resulting in accusations of a publicity stunt, which he later claimed was actually a health emergency.

Four years after the hoax, Skiibii revealed that he faked his death because people were not appreciating his musical talent, and he was forced to do something that literally made him popular.

“I was ready for this. For everything. What I feel is that people don’t know what I’m capable of. They don’t see the beauty in my talent. More bangers coming. Na dem say na hit me I no know say na hit sef,” he said in an interview with on air personality, Dotun.

5. Sky B fakes his death in 2019

In 2019, Nigerian rapper Sky B was reported to have passed away in Owerri, Imo State.”

The rapper, who has been in the music scene since 2007, was allegedly found unconscious at his residence. Reports claimed he was declared dead at a hospital in Owerri.

However, hours after the sad news went viral, Sky B released a statement via his Instagram page to dispel the rumours. He also released a song and announced a giveaway of N500k for fans.

In an interview with PUNCH in 2019, Sky B denied the claims that he had pulled the stunt for publicity.

“I called a few friends to pray for me and I updated my (social media) status that I was critically ill and needed prayers only for me to come out after hours of taking drips to hear rumours about my death everywhere. Truly, I had a heart attack, but I am okay now. I felt bad when I heard the news of my death— I’m not dead yet! People just rush to post news online without due verification. It was not a publicity stunt; I think it was just a misunderstanding," he said.

Why Peller warned King Mitchy

Legit.ng also reported that TikTok star Peller knocked Mitchy, whom he accused of attempting to end the source of income of Nigerians, including himself, on the social media platform.

In a fiery video, Peller questioned why the influencer opted for TikTok and not Instagram to carry out her stunt.

He stated that, unlike the influencer, many Nigerians, including himself, have no one to fund them and have had to rely on platforms like TikTok to make a living.

Source: Legit.ng