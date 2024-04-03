Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has once again taken to social media to call out Pastor Chris Okafor

In a recent post, the movie star recounted how the self-acclaimed Man of God duped her of her N25 million

Doris’ accusation against the Nigerian pastor was met with mixed reactions from netizens with some of them asking for details on the business they did together

Popular Nigerian actress Doris Ogala has called out Pastor Chris Okafor for the umpteenth time on social media.

On April 3, 2024, the movie star dedicated a post to dragging the pastor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry on her Instagram page.

Nigerians react as Doris Ogala calls out Pastor Chris Okafor.

How Pastor Chris allegedly stole Doris Ogala’s N35 million

According to Doris Ogala, someone gave the preacher N35 million of her money to deliver to her but Pastor Chris told her that the person had paid only N15 million and he gave her N10 million while keeping N5 million for himself.

The movie star added that thought the person was still owing her the balance of her money when she later discovered that the full thing had been paid to the pastor to give her but he lied about it.

She wrote:

“Someone gave him N35 million of my hard earned money to give to me. He told me the person only paid n15 million and gave me N10 million and held onto N5 million.

With me still thinking the other person was still owing me.. not knowing he took all my money. Chris I want my money complete.”

How Pastor Chris started threatening me - Doris Ogala

Also in the lengthy post, Doris Ogala revealed that she eventually confronted Pastor Chris Okafor but he threatened and blackmailed her instead.

According to her, the preacher claimed that nobody would believe her claims because he was a man of God.

In her words:

“Chris, I want my money complete. Now I’m asking him for my money. He started threatening and blackmailing me. Simply because he’s a self acclaimed man of God. I should not speak. I'm the anointed of God. Touch me not. I want my money period… he said because he’s a pastor, no one will believe me. That people will turn against me. He started threatening me.. he even said some people are begging him that they want to drag me. All I want is my money. I worked for it.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Doris Ogala drags Pastor Chris

Doris Ogala’s public outcry of Pastor Chris owing her N25 million soon made the rounds online and drew the attention of some Nigerians. A number of them had questions about the transaction between the actress and the pastor.

Read some of their comments below:

spanish_margarita:

“Doris, if you want to narrate a story, narrate it properly and stop serving half baked food. What business did you and Dr Chris do that someone gave him money to give you? Why didn't the person pay you directly? You were once an active member of Grace nation, under the same man you now call a thief. We all know how much you love to chase negative clout and seek attention even when not needed. As for people who believe everything that's posted on social media without doing your findings, you all are also as unintelligent as Doris here. The true test of wisdom is knowing how to detect a lie or half truth from the truth. CHOOSE WISDOM!”

_theoladayo:

“If I should understand you clearly!! Someone gave money meant to you to him… why can’t the person pay you directly?”

Oraspecial:

“Why is there a middle man for your own money ? Or the pastor connected you for something and collected his share.”

real_flexy:

“When you are ready to talk, we will know. What kind of business did you do with him? Do you have any evidence?”

bigralph_001:

“Two of una go explain to the world soon the business una do.”

The_official_tee_:

“He was part of the fake pastors,that use that woman do fake miracle na.”

Cindybdoll:

“I see people saying the story isn’t clear or why will someone pay him instead of her directly……….. Well, sometimes, middle man gets greedy and like to take more than bargained. If you’ve done deals with some greedy people, you’ll understand this. But then, I don’t know what transpired between them so can’t say that’s the case. Anyways, it’s well with them both ❤.”

officialofoegbupromise:

“Give us full detail madam, this one is half baked. What deal were you both involved in and why’d the person have to pay through him. Make una dy try give us full details na.”

Igala_s_laying:

“Why is he a middle man between you both?”

dadabayo174:

“Nigerian people .. U no talk how ur money take enter him hand u just want us to drag him… If u no fit give us the full story… Madam rest.”

