Pastor Chris Okafor withdrawn his earlier apology, claiming it was misconstrued and only issued to protect the reputation of other respected church leaders

The actress reacted swiftly to the clergyman's claims, questioning if he had finished his "damage control" and hinting at more revelations to come

Doris publicly forgave her friend Tonto Dikeh, crediting her mother for teaching her the power of letting go while still keeping her eyes on the pastor

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has publicly reacted after popular cleric Chris Okafor withdrew an earlier apology he made concerning a controversy involving her and others.

The drama took a fresh turn after the pastor addressed his congregation during a church service, explaining that his previous apology had been misunderstood by the public.

According to him, the apology was not an admission of wrongdoing but rather a move intended to stop respected church leaders from being dragged into the ongoing dispute.

Doris Ogala questions Chris Okafor if he had finished his "damage control" and hinting at more revelations to come.

The pastor maintained that he had done nothing wrong and therefore decided to withdraw the apology.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress appeared to challenge the cleric while hinting that the matter might not be over yet.

In a message that immediately caught the attention of her followers, she asked if the pastor had finished what she described as “damage control.”

“Is Chris Okafor done with his damage control? So we can start,” she wrote.

The actress also made it clear that she had no intention of dragging another woman she referred to as “your favourite,” but she urged that person to stay away from her issues with the pastor.

“I don’t have issues with her; I am really happy for her,” she added.

Ogala further hinted that she had been advised by several people to let the matter go.

Despite the tension surrounding the issue, the actress ended her message on a note of forgiveness.

She revealed that she had chosen to forgive those involved after speaking with people close to her.

In the same post, she mentioned popular actress Tonto Dikeh while stating that she held no grudges.

“Tonto, I forgive you totally,” she wrote.

Ogala also thanked a woman she referred to as Mama Belemzy for teaching her the value of forgiveness.

“I forgive like my Mama Belemzy told me,” she said.

Still, the actress appeared amused by the ongoing situation, ending her message with a playful remark questioning what exactly the pastor had said again.

“What was Chris saying again? I’ve been busy,” she concluded.

Doris Ogala says she has forgiven her friend Tonto Dikeh.

