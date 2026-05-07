Owoeye Daniella Jedudunsin, a 16-year-old girl, scored 372 in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Daniella opened up on the study apps she used to prepare for the exam and her dream course at the University of Lagos

Daniella’s dad, Owoeye Taiwo Joseph, also shared with Legit.ng how he felt when he saw his daughter’s impressive UTME result

A 16-year-old Owoeye Daniella Jedudunsin, who took the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination in 2025, excelled with an impressive score of 372.

Daniella emerged as the 2026 UTME top scorer at her tutorial centre, Daily Ed Consults, after she scored 98 in English, 98 in Chemistry, 94 in Physics, and 82 in Mathematics.

A girl of 16 years scores 372 in the 2026 UTME shares her study apps. Photo: Owoeye Daniella

Source: TikTok

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ogun-based Daniella bared it all, shedding light on her study strategy and how she emerged as her tutorial's top scorer.

2026 UTME was Daniella’s second attempt

Daniella, who hails from Ekiti State, stated that she had finished secondary school in 2025 and had written her first UTMe then.

Her words:

“This isn't my first UTME. I graduated from secondary school last year so I sat for the UTME last year. I couldn't gain admission due to the glitches I experienced in my exam centre which affected my result. Although I didn't request a re-sit.

“Since 2026 UTME isn't my first attempt, I would say my preparation for 2026 UTME started since I was preparing for my 2025 UTME and I want to also appreciate EFVP Wisdom Spring Model School for their input in my success story.”

Daniella shares her 2026 UTME preparation strategy

Legit.ng asked Daniella about her preparation strategy, which led to her exceptional score.

The 16-year-old said:

“I began my preparation very early. I didn't wait for the commencement of any tutorial before I made the decision to begin my preparation and I started preparing the moment I highlighted my goals and decided I was going to study. DailyEd online tutorial was one of the factors that contributed to my UTME success. I participated in their free tutorial which was organized last year and their paid tutorial which took place this year. I must confess that it was very helpful.

“I made use of every useful resource material that came my way including CBT practice apps and websites, Prep 50 and JAMB series remix past questions, textbooks, online videos which covered up some topics which I needed to ensure that I covered up my JAMB syllabus and some PDFs I came across online.”

Appreciating God for her success, she added:

“Most importantly, I committed my preparations into God's hands. I prayed daily and also fasted for my academic success. I took God seriously in my preparation and I felt He also took me seriously by granting me good success.”

Owoeye Daniella Jedudunsin, a 16-year-old girl, scored 372 in the 2026 UTME. Photo: Owoeye Daniella

Source: UGC

Daniella shares her dream course in UNILAG

The teenager, who turns 17 in August, shared the course she chose to study at the University of Lagos and her reasons.

She said:

“I was aiming for nothing less than 350 so I fixed my goal at 370+.I chose UNILAG because it is one of the best universities that offers my desired course and I chose Medicine and Surgery because of my unwavering interest and passion to provide medical support for the sick, relieve pain and help people live a healthy life.”

Hinting at her plans for post-UTME, Daniella added:

“I'll prepare using the same approach with more strategic plans.”

Daniella’s father speaks about her UTME score

Legit.ng also interviewed Daniella’s father, Mr Owoeye Taiwo Joseph, who worked as an administrator, about his daughter’s result.

He said:

“I was very excited and proud of her. I haven't given her any present for her result, but I will because her outstanding performance is worth being appreciated and celebrated.

Sharing how he helped his daughter with preparations, Mr Taiwo said:

“I ensured she had the necessary resource material she needed. My wife and I prayed for her academic success daily and we motivated her to keep pushing and that her efforts will definitely pay off.”

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Source: Legit.ng