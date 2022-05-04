Blessing Okoro’s biography: age, state of origin, husband

Who is Blessing Okoro? She is a renowned Nigerian social media influencer, entrepreneur, and relationship expert. She is widely recognised for talking about relationships, love, and sex in her social media videos. She is also popularly referred to as Blessing CEO.

After a failed marriage that saw her suffer domestic violence for more than three years, Blessing Okoro has become a leading voice in condemning violence against women in relationships. She offers valuable relationship advice to young people.

Blessing Okoro’s biography

The relationship expert was born and raised in Onicha, Ebonyi State, Nigeria. She refers to her mother as Kia, while the details of her father are unknown. Her parents occasionally appear in her Instagram posts.

She grew up alongside three younger sisters, Amara, Amaka, and Precious.

What is Blessing CEO’s real name?

She was born Blessing Okoro Nkiruka.

How old is Blessing Okoro?

Blessing Okoro’s age is 33 years as of 2022. She was born on 23 May 1989, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Blessing Okoro’s state of origin?

The celebrity hails from Ebonyi State, located in southeast Nigeria.

Why is Blessing Okoro famous?

She is best known as a social media influencer with a massive following on Instagram and TikTok, where she shares lots of entertaining videos. As a relationship expert, some of her content on the platform contain relationship advice for young people, especially those in abusive relationships. Moreover, Okoro is a vocal campaigner against gender-based domestic violence.

The internet personality owns a dating website known as Break or Makeup, where people can freely socialise and find their soul mates. Additionally, she has a self-titled YouTube channel created in June 2019 with 145k subscribers.

How much is Blessing Okoro worth?

No reliable information indicates her exact net worth. However, The City Celeb, an unreliable source, estimates it to be $500 thousand.

Blessing CEO’s house scandal

In 2019, the relationship blogger flaunted a mansion on social media claiming that it was hers. However, the house belonged to China-based Nigerian billionaire Onyeze Na Chiko, and she was later arrested. The mother of two apologised to her fans for the incident.

After the scandal, she embarked on building her house, which she regularly flaunted on Instagram. Okoro completed and launched her house in December 2021 amid allegations that it belonged to one of her baby daddies.

Is Blessing Okoro married?

Who is Blessing Okoro’s husband? The internet sensation is not married and, thus, single at the moment. However, she was married to a man known as Lucky when she was 18 years old. Blessing Okoro’s ex-husband was abusive, and after about three years into the marriage, she opted for divorce.

Who are Blessing Okoro’s sons?

The renowned entertainer has two sons. His firstborn child is Darel Lucky Okoh, while the second one is Bryan Dgreat.

Where does Okoro live?

She resides in Lagos, Nigeria, where she pursues her career.

Quick facts about Blessing Okoro

What is Okoro’s age? She is 33 years old as of 2022. Who was Blessing CEO’s husband? The social media star is divorced; she was married to a man only known as Lucky. Is Okoro married? The entertainer is single after she divorced in 2012. Who are Okoro’s children? She has two sons, Darel Lucky Okoh and Bryan Dgreat. Does Blessing CEO own a house? After the mansion scandal in 2019, she built her house and launched it in December 2021. What is Okoro’s net worth? Her net worth is allegedly around $500 thousand.

Blessing Okoro has a thriving career as a social media influencer and relationship expert. She is also an entertainer and has won the hearts of many netizens with her videos on TikTok. Besides her career, she is a single mother of two kids.

