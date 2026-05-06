The Nigerian Police Force has shared a detailed update on the fatal shooting of 28-year-old singer Mene Ogidi by ASP Nuhu Usman in Effurun, Delta State

Police explained how the incident unfolded, detailing what happened before the singer was shot, and the actions taken on the officers involved after the conclusion of the investigations

Authorities also disclosed information about other suspects linked to the parcel delivery and the vigilante group involved

The Nigerian Police Force has released a fresh update on the fatal shooting of 28-year-old singer Mene Ogidi by a police officer, ASP Nuhu Usman, in Effurun, Delta State.

In a video statement shared Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, disclosed that Mene Ogidi had received a parcel from a friend in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, delivered to him by a driver.

The Nigerian Police Force dismisses ASP Nuhu and his team members over the tragic shooting of 28-year-old singer Mene Ogidi in Delta State. Photo: npf/harrison_gwamnishu

Source: Instagram

According to the statement, after collecting the parcel, the deceased went to a motor park to resend it to Sapele with the name, address and phone number of the intended recipient on it.

The parcel was searched and found to contain a fabricated Beretta pistol and four rounds of 0.9mm live ammunition.

Citizens arrest Mene Ogidi at the park

Citizens who witnessed this effected a citizen's arrest of the deceased and subsequently contacted the police.

ASP Nuhu and members of his team responded and arrived at the scene, where the suspect was formally handed over to him as team lead.

The Force PRO stated that rather than follow established police rules of engagement and standard operating procedure, ASP Nuhu shot and killed an unarmed, already apprehended suspect.

According to him, the remains of Mene Ogidi have been deposited at the mortuary, and a formal autopsy will be conducted by a certified pathologist.

DCP Placid explained that the leadership of the force ordered an immediate and thorough investigation conducted by the police monitoring unit.

The investigation established that the actions of ASP Nuhu and members of his team constituted professional misconduct, abuse of office, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, culminating in the unlawful killing of Mr Mene Ogidi.

Conclusion of internal investigation and next steps

Following the conclusion of investigations, ASP Nuhu and three other members of his team have been arrested and are currently in custody.

Internal disciplinary procedures have been concluded against all officers found culpable.

The force stated that all indicted officers have been recommended for dismissal from the Nigerian Police Force.

The Police Service Commission has reviewed and ratified these recommendations, and the dismissal is confirmed and takes immediate effect.

The case file has been formally forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation for vetting and prosecution.

Other suspects involved in the case

The driver who delivered the parcel from Yenagoa, as well as two members of the vigilante group, remain at large, and tactical teams have been deployed to ensure their arrest and prosecution.

DCP Placid reassured Nigerians, particularly the family of Mene Ogidi, that justice will be served in this matter, adding that the police force does not shield officers who violate the law.

Police shares new findings on Effurun shooting, explaining what happened at the park and actions taken thereafter. Photo: npf

Source: Instagram

Old video of petitions against ASP Nuhu resurfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more videos about ASP Nuhu Usman, the police officer who took Mene Ogidi's life in Delta State, had emerged.

In the clip, a member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Nnamdi Ezechi, who represents Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency in Delta State, spoke on how ASP Nuhu has been accused of intimidating and brutalising citizens in the state.

Source: Legit.ng