Pastor Chris Okafor has withdrawn his previous apology to actress Doris Ogala in a new video trending online

The cleric shared the reason behind his past apology which saw him go down on his knees during a church service in an old video

Okafor also dropped an update on his legal issue with the Nollywood actress, igniting reactions online

Pastor Chris Okafor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries has withdrawn the public apology he made to actress Doris Ogala and others on 28 December 2025.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Okafor, in a viral video, knelt before his congregation to seek forgiveness for past mistakes. While admitting to imperfections, he noted that the allegations against him were false.

“To the lady called Doris Ogala. Listen, we’re not joining issues. Mistakes have been made in the past, and I tender an apology to everybody, but not everything that was said is true. Take note, everything that was said isn’t true. There are so many lies in most of the things that were said. For now, I apologise to everyone who was offended. To Doris Ogala, I’m sorry. I apologise to everyone," he said in the old video.

Pastor Chris Okafor sets record straight about apology

In a new video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, the cleric revealed he was under pressure from people around him when he made the apology.

He disclosed he went on his knees in the viral video to apologise to the church and fathers of faith like Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo and Bishop David Abioye, who were dragged into the issue.

" The reason I apologised was because the fathers of faith that stood by me were being dragged and I didn't want them to be drag to it, let me reiterate clearly the statement where I said any lady that was mentioned I withdraw that there was no single apology to that person. Because I didn't apologise for what I don't know, do or get involved in, for somebody I didn't know and somebody I have not met face to face. It is an error, that apology is hearby withdrawn," he said amid cheers from his congregation.

Okafor also shared an update on his legal battle with Ogala, saying,

"The matter is before the court, my evidence has been put before the court, whoever claims to have evidence should bring it before the court."

Legit.ng reported that Ogala and Okafor were in the spotlight in 2025 following allegations surrounding an unfulfilled marriage pledge, among other claims.

The video of Pastor Chris Okafor withdrawing his apology to Doris Ogala, others is below:

Reactions as Pastor Okafor withdraws apology

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

arinzeanekwe commented:

"He who alleges must prove. She must tender her own evidence in court. Court must decides."

heart_2_heart_with_sammy said:

"Two things is involved either evidence has finished or more evidence will come out … we pin."

michfemi31 said:

"Why the damage control na??? Everyone don move on!"

obiosangozi reacted:

"Let the drama begin 😂😂 @nnama_ogala, have you heard."

