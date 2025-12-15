Doris Ogala tearfully recounted her traumatic ordeal with Pastor Chris Okafor, alleging that he hurt her deeply

The Nollywood actress clarified that Okafor’s viral video was recorded in 2023 during their relationship, and not a response to her recent outburst

Ogala warned that she is not mentally stable and appealed to Nigerians for empathy instead of ridicule

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has tearfully opened up about her painful experience with Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder of Grace Nation Bible Ministry.

In a video posted on her Instagram page on December 14, 2025, she said the pastor hurt her badly and left her traumatised.

Ogala said Okafor first asked her to help him and his friends, but things later went wrong.

She claimed she was arrested and detained at the state CID in Owerri for two days, just four days before her brother’s burial.

She explained that the arrest stemmed from a money issue involving one of Okafor’s friends, who allegedly gave her the money as a gift.

According to her, Okafor took the money, and when she kept asking for it back, he paid her a small amount but later had her arrested for defamation.

She said,

“Chris contracted me to help him and his friends. What did he pay me back with? He arrested me 4 days to my brother’s burial and kept me in the state CID in Owerri for 2 days.”

She added:

“Because his friend gave me money and he took the money. I started asking for the money, he paid me small and got me arrested for defamation.”

Ogala admitted that what happened left her unstable and struggling emotionally. She said it took a lot of courage to speak out and share her story.

“Chris has done a lot of things to me. I am not stable. I am saying this from the bottom of my heart. It took me a lot to say all this,” she said.

She warned that she is not in a good state of mind and begged Nigerians to be careful with their words when reacting to people who are struggling.

“You might wake up tomorrow and I won’t be in this world again. I know the state of mind that I am in right now,” she added.

Doris Ogala Clears the Air on Viral Video

Ogala explained that the viral video of Pastor Chris Okafor addressing a woman he described as “not suitable for marriage,” which is currently circulating online, was recorded in 2023 during their relationship.

She stressed that it should not be seen as his reply to her recent outburst about his marriage.

She pleaded with the public to show kindness instead of mocking her.

“That video was made in 2023 when I was dating Chris Okafor. That video is not referring to me. That is not a response from Chris Okafor to me,” she said.

She continued:

“When you see someone in this situation, don’t mock them. You might wake up tomorrow and you won’t see me again with the situation I am in.”

Watch her video below:

Netizens React to Doris Ogala's Video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@MistaSam_ said:

"This your matter shouldn't make you take your life dear, sue him for arresting you illegally and let the law take its course."

@ChudMoss commented:

"Someone should checkup on this woman biko, we know she fvuk up but she needs help."

@ElumezeD opined:

"Why allow a man break you to this point? Your life, future happiness is far more greater than whatever has happened. Do not go that route!"

@funnyhubs said:

"There is nothing anyone online would do to help you. Talk to your family members. You will get better help from them."

@elisheva_e commented:

"If he did all these wicked things to you, why do you want him back I am so confused."

@Blessiing211 opined:

"Ma'am the greatest revenge is success and forgiveness. Let go of him, forgive him and rebuild your integrity, your career and become successful."

