Nollywood actress Doris Ogala filed a lawsuit against popular Pastor Chris Okafor, accusing him of breaching a long-standing promise to marry her

The actress claims she left her former marriage and entrusted N45 million to the pastor based on his marriage promise to her

The lawsuit, which details the amount Ogala demands in damages with a 21-day deadline, has stirred mixed reactions online

Doris Ogala has sued Pastor Chris Okafor of Grace Nation International over an alleged broken marriage promise, financial, emotional, and reputational harm.

The Court documents shared on Doris Ogala’s Instagram page on December 16, 2025, show a formal demand letter issued by her lawyers, Synergy Law Partners, against Pastor Chris Okafor.

The documents state that the relationship between the actress and the pastor began in 2017.

The pastor allegedly provided pastoral support to Ogala during her marital crisis and made a ‘clear promise’ to marry her during this period.

The lawyers claim the promise was not merely verbal, as Pastor Okafor had introduced Ogala to his family, including his children.

According to the letter, there is photographic evidence that shows Ogala attending Okafor’s family events in what was described as 'family dress,' supporting her claims.

Based on the marriage promise, Ogala left her troubled marriage and gave up the chance to reconcile with her husband.

The letter further alleges that Ogala granted Pastor Chris Okafor access to her finances due to a high level of trust and transferred N45,000,000 to the preacher in a single transaction during the relationship.

The alleged breach reportedly occurred after Pastor Chris Okafor publicly announced his engagement to another woman.

This action was described as a “calculated and publicly executed breach,” with serious consequences for the actress.

The lawyers claim the incident caused severe emotional and psychological trauma for Doris Ogala.

They mentioned “life-threatening health consequences, including suicidal ideations,” and recurring panic attacks following the announcement.

It also alleges reputational damage within the Actors Guild of Nigeria and exposure to false online insinuations.

Another allegation states that Pastor Chris Okafor caused the unauthorised disclosure of Doris Ogala’s private photographs. The images were obtained during the relationship and circulated without consent.

Based on these claims, the legal team demands N1,000,000,000 as aggravated and general damages, and requests payment within 21 days to avoid further legal escalation.

Fans React to the Lawsuit

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@pararanmocknews said:

"Chris Okafor Come ooo Doris Don Vex."

@thenottyflorist.byofunnediche commented:

"Chris Okafor, be like you go do another wedding o."

@splashyporshberry opined:

"Heart Wey men dey break on a steady, e reach doris own she sama lawsuit."

@ogemmartins said:

"Hahaha, marriage promise na serious matter ooo."

@iamnadiaaziz3 commented:

"If she win this case make i know wetin happen."

@officialpriscamara said:

"Na today i see shame face to face."

Doris Ogala Vows to Sue Pastor Okafor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Doris Ogala announced her plan to sue Pastor Chris Okafor during a live interview with Daddy Freeze.

The actress discussed her past relationship with the pastor and explained why they separated.

Ogala said her decision to pursue legal action was based on the alleged marriage promise.

She claimed Pastor Okafor broke his vow and married another woman instead.

