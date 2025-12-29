Pastor Chris Okafor was advised to step aside from his role as a cleric following his viral apology video to Doris Ogala

Reacting to the video, Ossai Success, a social media commentator, shared why the cleric should step down despite being the founder of his church

Ossai also mentioned the punishment that would be meted out to a junior pastor faced with similar allegations

Pastor Chris Okafor has been advised to step aside from his role as the senior pastor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry following the controversy surrounding him after he was called out by actress Doris Ogala.

Reacting to Okafor's apology to Ogala during a church service on Sunday, December 28, Ossai Ovie Success, a senior special assistant on media to the Delta state governor, stated that it was commendable.

Ossai Ovie shares why Chris Okafor should step aside from his role as pastor at his church. Credit: chrisokaforministry/mmaogala

Source: Instagram

Ossai Success, however, added that it was time for Okafor to vacate the pulpit for three months by transferring leadership of his church to focus on reflection and seeking forgiveness.

"Pastor Chris Okafor should step aside as a pastor for 3 months. I watched his video of apology to Doris Ogala which is commendable. I love his boldness of apologising publicly and admitting to his mistakes as a pastor. Apology has been made and accepted.

"This self-discipline will allow him to return with renewed anointing. As the founder of the church, he's not above discipline. Stepping down will demonstrate accountability and integrity," he said.

The media aide added, "If a junior pastor faced similar allegations, they'd likely face suspension, so it's fitting for Pastor Chris Okafor to take a temporary leave.

"Stepping aside temporarily would demonstrate his commitment to accountability, integrity, and humility—essential values for effective leadership. This period of self-discipline would allow him to return with renewed anointing and purpose. His actions will speak louder than words. I am really disappointed."

Ossai Success shares why Pastor Chris Okafor should go on three months leave. Credit: chrisokaforministry

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala faulted Pastor Chris Okafor's apology. She criticised his claim that everything she said was a lie.

She firmly stated that she does not lie and took offence with that part of his message.

Reactions trail Ossai's advice to Pastor Okafor

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

Prince Happy Slade said:

"For what reason should he step aside? Your secret sin might even be worst than his own, you don't have right to judge him when God and the church forgive him."

Adams Michael commented:

"Where did you see that in the Bible, did David in the Bible step aside as a prophet, what happened to the scripture which says, a righteous man shall seven times and rise seven times, pls keep that to urself."

The Wilsons said:

"I'm not sure you listened to everything he said because if you did, you will rest. I want to believe you are just creating content."

James Onyirofie commented:

"many shall be deceived.What okafor need is repentance and for him to accept Jesus as his personal lord and saviour.he has not have encounter with Christ."

Wisdom Bosco Harry

"For him own church?"

Chris Domin said:

"I guess he should be excommunicated for 90 days.... The old church use to do it ... So he can't be above the church rules and regulations..."

Doris Ogala shares encounter with Pastor Okafor

Legit.ng previously reported that Doris Ogala granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they had both met in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see. Her bold claim sparked mixed reactions online, with Nigerians taking sides.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng