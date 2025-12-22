After being arrested in Abuja and flown to Lagos, Doris Ogala’s legal battle reached a breaking point as activists intervened to demand her freedom

Insiders reveal that Pastor Chris Okafor arrived at the police command and reportedly fell on his knees to plead with the actress

The actress had initially slammed a N1billion suit on Okafor over an alleged failed marriage promise

The battle between Nollywood actress Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor has taken a surprise turn, with fresh details emerging on what transpired during Ogala’s time in custody.

Ogala was arrested on Saturday, December 20, during an appearance on an Instagram livestream, reportedly over accusations made against Okafor.

She was, however, released on Monday, December 22.

Reports say Pastor Chris Okafor begged Doris Ogala while in police custody. Photos: Doris Ogala, Chris Okafor.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Sahara Reporters reported that during her time in custody, Pastor Okafor came around.

The reported quoted Take It Back (TIB) Movement, coordinator Jamiu Towolawi, who stated that the cleric apologised to the actress

“Dramatically, Pastor Chris Okafor... arrived at Onikan and pleaded with her to allow peace to reign. It was obvious her arrest was instigated to bully her, and upon seeing she is refusing to back down, the pastor fell flat on his knees and begged,” Towolawi told SaharaReporters.

It was further reported that the two reportedly spent nearly an hour in a closed-door meeting to discuss the N1 billion marriage-promise suit hanging over the cleric’s head.

Following the alleged plea from the Pastor, Ogala was allowed to walk free on "health grounds."

Meanwhile, comedian DeeOne, who had earlier made headlines by claiming "suspicious items" were recovered during the police search, has called for prayers for Doris Ogala.

In a new video addressing his followers, the comedian appeared visibly worried about the actress's well-being post-release.

He suggested that the trauma of the past few days, coupled with the ongoing legal pressures, may have taken a toll on her mental health.

Doris Ogala calls on DSS to investigate Pastor Okafor's altar

In another development, Doris Ogala has involved Nigeria's Department of State Services (DSS) in her feud with Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry.

Ogala, while speaking on the KAA Truths podcast, spoke about the cleric's church altar and why the DSS should dig it up.

The actress, who alleged that someone died during the construction, claimed a blogger found "something on the ground," leading to Okafor reaching out to her on how to sort it out.

Doris Ogala spent two days in police custody. Photo: Doris Ogala.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Ashimolowo faces backlash for officiating at Okafor's wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Founder of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, has found himself drawn into a growing church controversy following his role in the wedding of Pastor Chris Okafor to his wife, Pearl.

A Christian leader, Dr Charles Apoki, expressed deep disappointment with Ashimolowo officiating at the ceremony

In a video shared on his Facebook page, Apoki questioned the moral implications of officiating the wedding amid unresolved allegations. According to him, religious leaders must be mindful of the signals they send to their followers, especially when controversies border on morality and integrity.

Source: Legit.ng