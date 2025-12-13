Doris Ogala has cried out after reports surfaced that Pastor Chris Okafor is getting married

In her video, she stated that she would not allow the cleric to marry because of what he allegedly did to her

Fans tried to comfort her, urging her colleagues to check up on her due to what she shared in the video

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala was heartbroken over the news that Pastor Chris Okafor, founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, is getting married to his lover.

The cleric reportedly showed his love interest when a picture of the two surfaced online.

Fans react to Doris Ogala as she cried over Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo credit@mma_ogala/@chrisokafor

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the news, Ogala reflected on her past, making serious allegations against the cleric.

According to her, he allegedly destroyed her life and now wants to marry someone else. She vowed that he will not get married unless he takes her life.

Doris Ogala makes allegations against Chris Okafor

Sharing what the cleric allegedly did to her, Ogala claimed she lost a pregnancy for him, and he allegedly made a video of her losing the baby public.

The movie star, who was with Regina Daniels during her ordeal, added that since she fought with the minister, her life has never been the same.

Fans speaks about Chris Okafor over Doris Ogala. Photo credit@chrisokafor

Source: Instagram

Doris also claimed that she lost everything, including her younger brother.

In a further revelation, the actress said she was planning to pack and move into the cleric's house. She added that she would show up at his church and tell the congregation what happened between them.

Ongoing Conflict between Doris Ogala, Chris Okafor

Recall that Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor have been at loggerheads, with the actress dragging him online.

She has made several allegations against him, including a claim that the cleric owed her N45 million. In her video, she stated that the clergyman had told her people would never believe her if she spoke about the money he allegedly owed her.

See the video here:

What fans said about Doris Ogala

Reactions have trailed the video of the actress about her grievance with Pastor Chris Okafor. Here are comments below:

@emmynyu stated:

"Please someone should check on her. God my heart is hurting watching this video."

@healthylivingwithuloma commented:

"Ohhh this is touching, please calm down, you will find who truly love you genuinely."

@okimcmexbig reacted:

"Doris go thank your God hehehehe stop crying I no go tell u pass like this.... God is doing u a big favor nne just sit and watch."

@nneomaukpabi said:

"My darling stop crying, I can’t even face you now."

@ltzsibyl commented:

"Chris na pastor with half pass eye oo, leave that man mama he nor deserve you, you fine pass that man."

Doris Ogala knocks Yul Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Ogala also called out her colleague, Edochie, after he apologised to his first wife, May. Edochie had begged May for taking a second wife.

Ogala called him an entitled man, as she added that he should allow May to be in peace. He told him to enjoy this time with Judy Austin, his second wife.

Source: Legit.ng