The proposal video of Pastor Chris Okafor has surfaced online after Doris Ogala called out a man who left her and is planning to get married

The movie star created a scene in her video while calling out a man named Chris Okafor, sharing what he allegedly did to her

Fans were divided over the proposal video, with some dragging the actress, claiming she was exaggerating, while others comforted her

The name of Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry (also known as Liberation City), has been on the lips of social media users after a viral video of Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

In the video, the actress cried out, sharing what a man named Chris Okafor allegedly did to her when they were dating.

Fans react to proposal video of Pastor Chris Okafor amid Doris Ogala's cry. Photo credit@chrisokafr/@mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

She claimed that she lost a pregnancy for Okafor and that they had bedroom relations, while he allegedly tried to embarrass her by making her story public.

Following the video’s virality, fans began mentioning Pastor Chris Okafor and unearthed a proposal video of the clergy.

In the clip, the spiritual leader was seen holding the hand of his love interest, leading her to the place where he planned to propose. The lady appeared hesitant to go to the location, drawing back.

Fans react to Pastor Chris Okafor's video

Fans were not happy with Doris Ogala over her video, with some suggesting that she might have been double-dating when she met the cleric.

Fans drag Doris Ogala over claims about Chris Okafor. Photo credit@mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

They pointed out that Doris was married a few years ago and questioned when she met Pastor Chris Okafor, as he was allegedly the one who asked her to leave her marriage. Some fans blamed her for leaving her husband for a man who was only promising her marriage.

It’s important to note that Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor have not been on good terms for a long time, with the actress having called him out on several occasions on social media.

See the post here:

Fans speaks about Pastor Chris Okafor's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post made about the cleric. Here are comments below:

@phill_collections stated:

"So in other words she was cheating on her husband with the guy, the husband now will be like karma came so early."

@kellisa_ikewete_ shared:

"You left your husband, like seriously. We don't judge but hmmmm."

@chi_peace0 shared:

"You expect a man marry you,knowing fully well that you left your home, dey play."

@kemisola917 commented:

"Pastors Dey do things ooo, we nor come know who dey serve God well now.'

@yahkagodstime wrote:

"She never see something so she wants to marry but she was the one asking another person wife to leave her husband Pa Ned Nwoko. All of them wey plan bad for my mentor Ned, they will all suffer it . They never see anything."

@house_of_ruby_fashions said:

"How many times will this Pastor Chris Okafor marry?"

Doris Ogala throws shade amid Regina Daniels' marriage saga

Legit.ng had reported that Doris Ogala which many stated was allegedly aimed at Regina Daniels' estranged husband.

Regina Daniels had cried out about domestic violence in her marriage, and Ogala came to her aid.

In her post, she mentioned the alleged bedroom style Nwoko reportedly enjoys.

Source: Legit.ng