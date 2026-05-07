A Nigerian lady has shared her joy on social media after her application for a visa to travel abroad was successful

She posted a screenshot of the official notification from the authorities confirming that she had been granted permission to travel

Social media users who saw the post joined in her celebration, with many offering prayers and expressing hope for their own success

A young Nigerian lady, Rachael Omobolaji Ogunjimi, has taken to social media to celebrate her successful UK visa application.

The lady shared the news on her TikTok page, @raybeautystudio, showing her followers that her dream of travelling abroad was finally coming true.

A Nigerian lady celebrates as she gets her visa approved. Photo credit: @raybeautystudio/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady shares excitement for granted visa

In a video posted on May 4, 2026, Rachael displayed a screenshot of the confirmation message she received. The notice clearly stated:

"Your application for a United Kingdom (UK) visa has been successful".

Rachael appeared overjoyed in the clip, which featured a background audio emphasising faith and the grace of God. She was seen smiling and making a peace sign as she shared her major achievement with her followers.

Netizens react to successful visa application

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Rachael's post below:

KAY said:

"Congratulations sis, how long did it take for your approval after your biometrics?"

She replied, "4 days."

Miracle said:

"GOD DID IT 🙏🥰 Congratulations 🎉 My Sister Testimony Through The Prayers Of The Bishop Of The Whole World IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN."

mimiT said:

"Congratulations. Oh Lord, please remember me."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lady shares tearful relocation video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience after relocating to Canada, documenting her transition from the Lagos airport to her arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Source: Legit.ng