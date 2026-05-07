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Nigerian Lady Shares Her Excitement, Posts Screenshot as Proof of Her UK Visa Approval, Video Trends
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Nigerian Lady Shares Her Excitement, Posts Screenshot as Proof of Her UK Visa Approval, Video Trends

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has shared her joy on social media after her application for a visa to travel abroad was successful
  • She posted a screenshot of the official notification from the authorities confirming that she had been granted permission to travel
  • Social media users who saw the post joined in her celebration, with many offering prayers and expressing hope for their own success

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A young Nigerian lady, Rachael Omobolaji Ogunjimi, has taken to social media to celebrate her successful UK visa application.

The lady shared the news on her TikTok page, @raybeautystudio, showing her followers that her dream of travelling abroad was finally coming true.

A Nigerian lady arrives Canada, shares screenshot of her travel visa message, and also shared how many days it took her
A Nigerian lady celebrates as she gets her visa approved. Photo credit: @raybeautystudio/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Lady shares excitement for granted visa

In a video posted on May 4, 2026, Rachael displayed a screenshot of the confirmation message she received. The notice clearly stated:

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"Your application for a United Kingdom (UK) visa has been successful".

Rachael appeared overjoyed in the clip, which featured a background audio emphasising faith and the grace of God. She was seen smiling and making a peace sign as she shared her major achievement with her followers.

Read also

"Congratulations stranger": Lady documents relocation abroad, many flood her video with prayers

Netizens react to successful visa application

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Rachael's post below:

KAY said:

"Congratulations sis, how long did it take for your approval after your biometrics?"

She replied, "4 days."

Miracle said:

"GOD DID IT 🙏🥰 Congratulations 🎉 My Sister Testimony Through The Prayers Of The Bishop Of The Whole World IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN."

mimiT said:

"Congratulations. Oh Lord, please remember me."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lady shares tearful relocation video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience after relocating to Canada, documenting her transition from the Lagos airport to her arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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