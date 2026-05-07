Nigerian Lady Shares Her Excitement, Posts Screenshot as Proof of Her UK Visa Approval, Video Trends
- A Nigerian lady has shared her joy on social media after her application for a visa to travel abroad was successful
- She posted a screenshot of the official notification from the authorities confirming that she had been granted permission to travel
- Social media users who saw the post joined in her celebration, with many offering prayers and expressing hope for their own success
A young Nigerian lady, Rachael Omobolaji Ogunjimi, has taken to social media to celebrate her successful UK visa application.
The lady shared the news on her TikTok page, @raybeautystudio, showing her followers that her dream of travelling abroad was finally coming true.
Lady shares excitement for granted visa
In a video posted on May 4, 2026, Rachael displayed a screenshot of the confirmation message she received. The notice clearly stated:
"Your application for a United Kingdom (UK) visa has been successful".
Rachael appeared overjoyed in the clip, which featured a background audio emphasising faith and the grace of God. She was seen smiling and making a peace sign as she shared her major achievement with her followers.
Netizens react to successful visa application
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Rachael's post below:
KAY said:
"Congratulations sis, how long did it take for your approval after your biometrics?"
She replied, "4 days."
Miracle said:
"GOD DID IT 🙏🥰 Congratulations 🎉 My Sister Testimony Through The Prayers Of The Bishop Of The Whole World IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN."
mimiT said:
"Congratulations. Oh Lord, please remember me."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Lady shares tearful relocation video
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience after relocating to Canada, documenting her transition from the Lagos airport to her arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng