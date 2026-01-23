The Lagos High Court barred Verydarkman, Doris Ogala, and Kelvin Emmanuel from mentioning Pastor Chris Okafor or his ministry online

The injunction also restricted them from sharing any private materials or content related to the cleric.

The case is still ongoing, as details on the next hearing trend on social media

Lagos High Court has restrained social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), actress Doris Ogala, and one Kelvin Chimaobi Emmanuel from mentioning Pastor Chris Okafor, his church, or ministry on any platform.

The ruling was delivered on Thursday by Justice M. A. Savage at the Ikeja division of the court.

Verydarkman, Doris Ogala warned by court against online comments about Pastor Chris Okafor. Credit: @mma_ogala, @chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

The injunction was granted pending the determination of a substantive suit filed by Dr Okafor, who is the claimant in the case (ID/14399GCMW/2026). Doris Ogala, VDM, and Kelvin Emmanuel are the first to third defendants in the suit.

The ex-parte application was filed under Order 43 Rules 1, 2, and 7 of the High Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019 and the court’s inherent jurisdiction. Dr Okafor, represented by his lawyer Mr Ife Ajayi, asked the court to restrain the defendants from publishing any materials relating to him.

Justice Savage ordered that the defendants, as well as their agents, must not publish or release any alleged private materials, including chats, conversations, texts, pictures, images, or videos involving Dr Okafor.

They are also barred from using the claimant’s name, pictures, or the name of his church, Grace Nation International (also known as Liberation City), on social media or any other platform.

The court further restrained the defendants from releasing any materials said to be intended to blackmail or extort money from Dr Okafor.

Substituted service of the claimant’s originating processes, including the writ of summons, list of witnesses, and statement on oath, was also granted through a newspaper publication.

The matter has been adjourned to February 2, 2026, for hearing.

Netizens react to Chris Okafor-Doris saga

bukolaoluyemilabeauty said:

"Nigeria is always supporting paedophille and criminals 😮."

essysala said:

"As how now!!! Nigeria my beloved country. 😂😂😂😂."

ajamu0806 said:

"How is that possible ?!"

conyedikachi4 said:

"Omoooo,i hope Doris can adhere to this instruction."

prestije_ said:

"This matter still dey thought we moved on."

adajustinaokeke said:

"Better Let all of them go to court with there evidence and settle it there."

talknado2 said:

"Woooooooooo!!! Very nice! Thanks very much pastor. Thanks very much my Lord! Erhen wey that hoeloshi? Oya come Court come explain wetin you say pastor do you. Since you and your Barr. Marshall nor gree sue us. We don sue una oooh! Ewu Gambia. You think say na chor chor chor. Ajambene mixed with crocodile tears nor dey help. Come and prove your case. 😂."

Court order stops social media chatter involving Pastor Chris Okafor. Credit: @chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

Pastor Chris Okafor apologises to Doris Ogala

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Chris Okafor publicly apologised to actress Doris Ogala after days of drama that led to her arrest and eventual release by Nigerian police.

Okafor apologised via a livestream during a Sunday service, admitting to his fault while refuting various allegations levelled against him.

The pastor knelt before the church and asked for forgiveness, stating that he was ready to make restitution to anyone he had offended.

Source: Legit.ng