Victim David Emmanuel Adebayo thwarted armed robbers with prayer and unexpected bravery in Minna

The robbery incident in the north-central state on Friday, March 6, 2026, led to viral social media attention

Adebayo's vehicle was recovered despite the loss of N9 million during the attack in front of the commercial bank

Minna, Niger State - David Adebayo, a victim of armed robbery in Minna, Niger State, has revealed how speaking in tongues affected his attackers’ car, leaving it unable to start.

Speaking in tongues, or glossolalia, is a spiritual phenomenon in which individuals utter sounds or words, often interpreted as divine or angelic languages unknown to them, typically occurring during fervent prayer or worship. It is prominent in Pentecostal and Charismatic Christianity as a gift of the Holy Spirit, serving to edify the speaker or provide a message for the community.

Robbers’ car reportedly disabled by faith

Legit.ng reports that suspected armed robbers trailed Adebayo after he withdrew over N9 million from a third-generation bank in Niger State and attempted to steal the money from him on the road.

The incident, which has now gone viral, occurred on Friday, March 6, shortly after Adebayo completed his bank transaction.

It was learnt that the robbers ambushed the man on Shiroro Road in Minna, seized the money and also left with the victim’s Toyota Camry.

The assailants abandoned their own Toyota Corolla at the scene of the robbery and fled with the Camry.

What caught the attention of many internet users was that the robbery victim recovered one of the rifles used by the robbers during the attack. Shots were fired from either side, but no death was recorded.

While some social media users praised Adebayo for his bravery, others argued that his actions were extremely risky and should not be encouraged.

'Speaking in tongues affected robbers' car'

During a service at Omega Fire Ministries on Sunday, March 8, David Adebayo shared his testimony, saying he was guided by the Holy Ghost. Omega Fire Ministries International, owned by Apostle Johnson Suleman, is headquartered in Auchi, Edo State.

Adebayo narrated:

“I was praying in tongues, because that day I was fasting. I was fasting. So I now went directly to meet one of them. God gave me the grace. I collected the ammunition. They were firing at me. But I don't know how God.

“God gave me the wisdom. I collected the gun from armed robber. And I've never shoot before. I don't have any training. I was speaking in tongue. I went to the front of their car. I shoot at the driver. I said, this car will not move, unless I'm not serving the God of my father. I said, this car will not move. Unfortunately, they start the car, but their car refused to move. So, they have no other choice than to go with my car.”

Adebayo continued:

“I told my people before I left home yesterday (Saturday, March 7). I said, I'm going to see my car because the picture of my father is inside. That car will not be missing. So, immediately I reached Lokoja, my wife called me that they have seen my car in the nearby bush that they parked my car. But fortunately, they have took away my money. But I thank God as they were shooting, the bullets just scratched my body and my clothes. God preserved me. I thank God for everything he has done in my life. I thank God.”

The 'testimony' can be viewed below on Facebook:

Police react to viral Niger robbery

Meanwhile, Wasiu Abiodun, the Niger State Police Command spokesperson, confirmed the incident, adding that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing robbers.

He stated:

“Police operatives attached to the Tudun-Wada Division later moved to the scene where they recovered the rifle and the abandoned vehicle."

The case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna for further investigation.

