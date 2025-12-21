Another clip from Doris Ogala's conversation on a podcast before she was arrested has emerged

The actress made another bold claim about Pastor Chris Okafor using the church account to receive money from fraudsters

She also alleged how she stopped Interpol from arresting him, sparking reactions from Nigerians online

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has accused Pastor Chris Okafor of using the church account to receive money on behalf of fraudsters.

In a clip from her session on the KAA Truth podcast before her alleged arrest, Ogala recalled how she allegedly stopped Interpol from arresting the cleric after he reached out to her for help.

According to her, the sum of $60,000 was paid into the cleric's church account. She alleged that after a disagreement with the fraudsters, they involved Interpol, who wanted to arrest Chris.

Ogala claimed she had to call on people she knew to intervene in order to stop the arrest.

"Chris is a scammer, I am not lying, it is verifiable, the person in charge of that case is Omaka, he works with NCCC. It is Interpol that came to arrest him. Chris used the church account to collect money from fraudsters. They paid $60,000. When they paid the money, the people agreed to 10 percent with Chris Okafor. When the money landed, Chris became greedy and collaborated with the money. The people got angry and went to report to Interpol. When they reported, Interpol invited him. He panicked, he called him and said, 'Call your Oga, they want to embarrass me.' I had to call people I know to help intervene and stop the arrest from happening. That was how they stopped it," she said.

Recall that Ogala on the same podcast had called on the DSS to visit Pastor Chris Okafor's church.

The video of Doris Ogala speaking about Pastor Chris Okafor's involvement in fraud is below:

Reactions trail Doris Ogala's claim

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with netizens asking the actress to provide evidence. Read them below:

Dennis Osamudiamen Eghobamien said:

"If the marriage plan went your way, will you come out to say all these? Just thinking out loud, no offense intended."

Hope Angba said:

"He for just marry her in peace."

ll Osas commented:

"The way sister Doris de drag this December now ehh, I de fear make dem no postpone this Christmas."

Stephen Monday said:

"When una dey knack He wasn’t a scammer."

Ekoh Nneoma Queen commented:

"Spiritual wife no do pass this one."

Hon Okupevi Mauyon Hezekiah commented:

"Even if she's speaking out of frustration, pain, agony and bitterness, I'd still suggest the authorities to pick her and Okafor up for questioning. Okafor can't go down alone if these allegations are true because Doris must have been an accomplice too."

Source: Legit.ng