Solomon Buchi has called on Pastor Chris Okafor to resign from ministry following recent allegations made against the clergyman by actress Doris Ogala

The life coach questioned the absence of church accountability structures that could force pastors to step down when facing serious controversies

Buchi stated that even Okafor's daughters testified against him in a video with VeryDarkMan, making him unworthy to lead God's people

Nigerian life coach and social media influencer Solomon Buchi has called on Pastor Chris Okafor to step down from ministry following recent allegations surrounding the clergyman and his controversial wedding in December 2025.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on December 28, 2025, Buchi criticised the pastor for continuing to preach despite serious allegations made by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

Solomon Buchi urges Pastor Chris Okafor to resign from the ministry. Photo credit: solomonbbuchi/mma_ogala/chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

According to him, the pastor’s apology came only because his secrets were about to be exposed. He said the situation would “get dirty and even dirtier,” adding that a man cannot win a battle against a woman he has wronged.

"He's only sorry because his secrets are about to be spilled publicly. He's only sorry because he knows that it's going to get dirty and even dirtier."

Buchi questioned why the pastor proceeded with a wedding despite unresolved issues. He stated that, as a minister of the gospel, controversy around one’s ministry, wedding, and personal life should be addressed before taking such steps.

"With all due respect, I don't know who joined him. As a minister of the gospel, you cannot have such controversy around you, around your ministry, around your wedding and still go ahead to get married."

He emphasised that pastors do not thrive in controversy and must deal with allegations promptly, especially when they affect the integrity of God they claim to serve.

Buchi said that simply apologising was not enough, insisting that Pastor Okafor should no longer be standing on the podium. Photo credit: solomonbbuchi/chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

The social commentator noted that when Doris Ogala first spoke out, many dismissed her as unstable, despite the seriousness of her claims.

He said the allegations went beyond sleeping around, mentioning claims of allegiance with fraudsters and describing them as dark and damaging. He added that the manner in which the issues were handled made the claims seem credible.

Buchi said that simply apologising was not enough, and insisted that Pastor Okafor should not be preaching.

He criticised Pentecostal churches for operating as one-man structures without boards of elders to discipline leaders.

He said pastors must step down when allegations surface, adding that testimony from the pastor’s own family, including his daughters speaking to VeryDarkMan (VDM), made him unworthy to lead God’s people

"If your own children, if your own family can testify against you, you are not worthy to lead God's people. It's as simple as that."

He concluded by calling for the pastor's resignation.

"Honestly, this guy should step down."

Watch the full video below:

Netizens react to Solomon Buchi's video

Social media users expressed strong support for Buchi's position on church accountability.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@thegriefcircle_naija said:

"I wish Paul is still writing letters to churches cos churches in definitely need those letters or the matter go don tire am sha."

@harrydera commented:

"Honestly, you're full of wisdom thank you sir and God bless you for saying the truth."

@chef_ivyjones1 wrote:

"What is he still doing in the pulpit??? This guy makes me sick!!!! He's sorry because he was exposed!!! He should be suspended and allowed to go home and have reflect for his actions!!!!!"

@josh_talkit opined:

"God forgives but you will face the consequences of your actions regardless of the forgiveness from God... Step down and be groom again."

@mzz_zika reacted:

"My problem with the apology is his congregation. Why are they clapping? This man is not a Man of God."

@viandsandvittles said:

"Thank you so much sir. If you were raised in an Orthodox Church you dare not step a foot on the altar the moment those allegations came up until investigation are made and you're proven innocent."

Source: Legit.ng