An alleged daughter of Pastor Chris Okafor has opened up about how the cleric treated her and her sister while growing up

The lady reached out to Verydarkman, where she tearfully shared her experiences of what she went through at the hands of the cleric

Fans were stunned by what the lady said about her alleged father as she criticized his lifestyle

Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the release of Doris Ogala, bringing Pastor Chris Okafor's alleged biological daughter to testify about him.

The actress had been arrested and detained after posting a series of videos revealing what the cleric allegedly did to her during their relationship.

Ogala was later released, sharing the good news and thanking those who helped her regain her freedom.

In his reaction, VDM said Pastor Chris Okafor's alleged daughter had reached out to him, expressing her willingness to speak about her father. While speaking, Chi Okafor, the alleged biological daughter of the cleric, was in tears.

Pastor Chris Okafor's alleged daughter speaks about him

It took a few minutes for Chi to compose herself and talk about her alleged father. Her birth certificate was shared as proof that she is indeed the daughter of Liberation City founder, Pastor Chris Okafor.

She claimed that she wished the blood of animals ran through her veins instead of the cleric’s blood. She also added that God is truly merciful, as seeing her alleged father climb the pulpit to preach, considering everything he allegedly did to them, was deeply painful.

Recall that VDM had given the clergy an ultimatum to release Doris Ogala, warning that he would face his wrath if she wasn’t set free.

Reactions to Pastor Chris Okafor's alleged daughter's video

Reacting, fans were stunned to see what the alleged daughter said about her father. Many dragged clerics and stated that it was the reason they stopped going to church. Here are comments below:

@aidas_place reacted:

"I knew he was evul when he was still glorying in his sins. If he was a true man of God, he would have been sober and step down from the pulpit for some time. God forbid !! Judgement Dey go long when e reach Nigerians turn."

@princedanny28 reacted:

"This is deep. Even ordinary person like me that is not a pastor take very good care of my kids."

@shimadoo_umeh stated:

"When I said this man was a devul, some of his followers cvrsed themselves."

@jyromuch_designz shared:

"Is just the new wife I pity."

@tunnex68 wrote:

"My church na my heart some one daughter believe VDM pass him biological father…I rest my case."

Doris Ogala shares how he met Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng had reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they have both met in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see.

