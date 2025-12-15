Doris Ogala has granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor

In the recording, she discussed what they did both in the village and in Lagos, while revealing the names and addresses where they met

Fans were stunned by everything she shared, offering their observations about the recording and suggesting what Ogala must do next

Fans were stunned by what embattled Nollywood actress Doris Ogala revealed about Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, also known as Liberation City.

The movie star has been making headlines for the past few days, spilling details about her alleged relationship with the cleric.

During an interview, Doris claimed they met in 2017 and provided a detailed account of their alleged love life.

According to her, she was visiting the Force Headquarters when the spiritual leader allegedly saw and approached her.

She explained that his bouncers escorted her to his car, where they allegedly exchanged numbers. Doris said she received a call from him afterward, and they allegedly grew closer over time.

Doris Ogala says she met Chris Okafor in the village

In a video compilation, Ogala mentioned that Pastor Okafor is from Anambra State, describing how to reach his village.

She said the cleric got in touch with her, and she went to visit him in Anambra, where he allegedly introduced her to his parents, and they spent the day together.

Doris Ogala spills more about dating Chris Okafor

Doris Ogala further claimed that the cleric invited her to his house in Unilag Estate, Ojudu Berger. She explained that they allegedly had bedroom relations at his place, and his niece and two daughters reportedly became fond of her.

The movie star identified the niece as Chizoba and shared details of her relationship with the girl.

In addition, Doris Ogala stated that she used to meet Pastor Okafor at the Marriott Hotel in Lagos.

Doris Ogala speaks about getting married

However, in 2019, Doris revealed that they decided to pause their relationship as she was preparing to get married. She mentioned that her mother was pressuring her to settle down with her partner.

Talking about her marriage, Ogala claimed that her ex-husband knew she was in love with the cleric, but still went ahead with the marriage.

She also alleged that during their relationship, her husband pressured her into bedroom activities, which she did not enjoy.

See the Instagram video of Doris Ogala's interview here:

How fans reacted to Doris Ogala's video

Here are comments below:

@anikeade240 reacted:

"You see those information about his church,house and village is correct .God get patience sha."

@nomzy48 shared:

"Hmmmm. Not sure dis is gonna be rosy."

@sabigirldrama wrote:

"Good you don’t feel ashamed you spill everything out."

@bigchid34 shared:

"So they preach about sleeping around and still go behind to do the unbelievable."

@chocho_bill commented:

"And she be fine woman oh, I pray she find healing oh because some pastors ehhh ...imagine married pastor was giving issues that's how I have to stop my hotel work then, everything he will be saying I just love u, and I will be like see married man of God oh."

Izzy Ogbeide blasts Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide reacted to the video of Doris Ogala, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues. The content creator added that her family were supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude.

