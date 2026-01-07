Pastor Chris Okafor finally appeared before the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department after earlier refusing to honour a police invitation linked to several allegations

The pastor was questioned by officers but not detained, as police confirmed that no complainant has yet stepped forward despite ongoing public accusations

His appearance follows weeks of controversy involving actress Doris Ogala, online accusations, and a public apology to his church

Pastor Chris Okafor, founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, has finally appeared before the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti, Lagos, for questioning.

He showed up after ignoring an earlier police invitation, which had raised concerns about his refusal to comply.

According to The Guardian, Okafor initially resisted the directive, believing he could disregard the summons since a related case involving actress Doris Ogala was already being handled at the Zone 2 Command in Onikan. However, pressure from influential figures reportedly convinced him to honour the invitation.

At SCID, his statement was taken, but he was not detained, as no complainant has yet come forward. Police officers explained that while the Lagos Command will allow Zone 2 to continue its investigation, victims are still encouraged to step forward, with assurances of protection and support.

Officials stated that the police are committed to pursuing justice if victims decide to cooperate, noting that the door remains open for testimonies and evidence to be presented

Okafor had earlier been invited through a letter dated January 4, directing him to appear for interrogation on January 5, but he failed to comply.

The refusal to honour the first invitation drew massive criticism from observers online who said that no individual should be seen as above the law, especially when serious allegations are involved.

His troubles with the law stem from multiple allegations of misconduct, including claims from former partners, church members, and even his daughter.

These accusations, which range from abuse of authority to sexual misconduct and fraud, have continued to generate heated discussions both within church circles and across social media platforms.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, ordered a probe after more damaging accusations surfaced online.

The decision to launch a formal investigation was seen as necessary to restore public confidence in the police and to ensure that all parties involved are given a fair hearing.

The controversy began weeks ago when Ogala accused him of breaking a marriage promise, sparking public outrage and calls for a criminal investigation.

Her claims, backed by audio and video materials, intensified the debate and pushed the matter further into the public domain.

Despite initially dismissing the allegations as attacks from enemies, Okafor later admitted to some wrongdoing, apologised to his congregation, and stepped aside as senior pastor.

His apology, though unexpected, did little to calm critics who insisted that accountability must go beyond words and require legal consequences.

His recent marriage to Pearl on December 16 added further attention to the unfolding scandal.

Doris Ogala escalates allegations against Pastor Okafor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Doris Ogala escalated her allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor from the pulpit of his Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry.

She claimed he possesses compromising material, including "5 million maggots" worth of evidence against her.

Ogala accused the pastor of sharing her private images with his lawyer and close associates without consent, describing it as a severe privacy violation.

She revealed that Okafor offered her $10,000 to make false statements blaming other pastors, which she accepted but refused to follow through on.

